Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(NBC Washington)   Prince William County, VA police department -- the same one that had an officer moonlighting as a right-wing terrorist on Parler -- decides that its 5 officers who shot an armed 79-year-old didn't do anything wrong   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
    More: Sick, Suicide, police officers, Death, officers' actions, The Washington Post, Washington Post, top prosecutor, Virginia's Prince William County  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
they got caught
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If you think a loved one is suffering from a mental health crisis call the police.  They will make sure that person is no longer suffering very quickly.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So he was committing suicide and they obliged him.

/Reliable service
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: If you think a loved one is suffering from a mental health crisis call the police.  They will make sure that person is no longer suffering very quickly.


Problem is, they will ignore you holding the door open for them and throw a few dozen incendiary grenades through your windows before breaking open at least three holes in your walls.  They will also wander around your neighborhood systematically killing every dog they find.  You are better off shooting the relative yourself and then claim they listened to "the NWA" - that saves you a lot of property damage and will get you one of those honorary LEO badges and whoop-whoop lights for your car.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Authorities said that police had gotten a call from Frevert's wife. She said he was armed and threatening to commit suicide. Officers arrived and her husband left with a weapon and headed to a nearby wooded area, police said. obliged him"

Have problem and you call the cops? Now you've got two problems
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
He went all Gran Torino style in his approach to suicide, just a different gang used to complete it.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If your goal is to die by a justified shooting

Police said her returned to the front porch "still armed with the weapon." Authorities said he was told to drop the weapon, and "within seconds" Frevert "pointed the weapon towards officers."

That will do it.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Authorities said the officers fired "almost simultaneously in response to the threat of the firearm being pointed toward them."

Hate to play devil's advocate, but if that really is what happened*, then the officers were defending themselves. Yes, I know how Fark feels about cops, but what do you expect to have happen if you stand there with a gun and point it at a law enforcement officer or five?

/*Yeah, I know...that's a big "if".
 
Serious Black
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I think there are only three ways for a cop to be successfully prosecuted for murder in this country:

1) they kill someone while clearly off-duty
2) they kill someone while announcing to their body camera that they're committing a murder
3) they're not white and they kill a white person (see Mohamed Noor who killed Justine Damond)
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sorry for the guy and his family but I can't conjure up a lot of sympathy for someone that gets shot after they point a weapon at cops.  What are they supposed to do, yell "Time out!  Wait until we get a shrink over here!  You won't shoot, right?"

I'm sooooo sure there were absolutely no red flags his family ignored.
 
tarkin1
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Problem is the Police Philosophy and Policy.   They are trained to deal with criminals, not mental distress calls.  As such they have a simple policy to have their firearm ready, order armed people to drop the weapons and shoot to kill anyone with a weapon that might use it on the cop..

Totally inappropriate for a "911, Suicide" call.  There are countless stories of people with weapons that want to die, so they do suicide by cop by threatening the cop.   None of these people are real threats and they do not need to be shot.

In those cases you should have one cop hanging back with a gun while the lead officer has a taser ready and taser's anyone with a weapon

Bad policy = bad death.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: If your goal is to die by a justified shooting

Police said her returned to the front porch "still armed with the weapon." Authorities said he was told to drop the weapon, and "within seconds" Frevert "pointed the weapon towards officers."

That will do it.


Yes, it will. Even if the cops were called out there because you planned on killing yourself. Heck, field shooting practice for that matter.

Cops don't have to worry about killing anyone who wants to do it this way.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: Authorities said the officers fired "almost simultaneously in response to the threat of the firearm being pointed toward them."

Hate to play devil's advocate, but if that really is what happened*, then the officers were defending themselves. Yes, I know how Fark feels about cops, but what do you expect to have happen if you stand there with a gun and point it at a law enforcement officer or five?

/*Yeah, I know...that's a big "if".


The problem is that the police escalate everything to the highest order and to the point that the victim/perp feel that they have no other option.  We need to teach cops to deescalate and not to bring force constantly.
 
soupafi
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Has anyone made a fake call to the cops to have them eliminated? Seems easier than going to a hit man
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The unspoken truth. It's easier to have someone kill you than to do it yourself.
 
oopsboom [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

tarkin1: Problem is the Police Philosophy and Policy.   They are trained to deal with criminals, not mental distress calls.  As such they have a simple policy to have their firearm ready, order armed people to drop the weapons and shoot to kill anyone with a weapon that might use it on the cop..

Totally inappropriate for a "911, Suicide" call.  There are countless stories of people with weapons that want to die, so they do suicide by cop by threatening the cop.   None of these people are real threats and they do not need to be shot.

In those cases you should have one cop hanging back with a gun while the lead officer has a taser ready and taser's anyone with a weapon

Bad policy = bad death.


this.  how many videos do you see from other countries where someone - clearly mentally ill - is waving a gun or knife around screaming SHOOT ME SHOOT ME at a cop who is trying to talk him down.  sometimes for 5+ mins.  usually successfully.  i can think of 3 or so ive seen offhand.

you dont see those videos form the US b/c the cops are trained to actually just shoot them.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
it was the CA not the police who said this
 
guestguy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Every police department should have a crisis counselor on staff who is trained to deal with situations like this in the field.
 
soupafi
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

oopsboom: tarkin1: Problem is the Police Philosophy and Policy.   They are trained to deal with criminals, not mental distress calls.  As such they have a simple policy to have their firearm ready, order armed people to drop the weapons and shoot to kill anyone with a weapon that might use it on the cop..

Totally inappropriate for a "911, Suicide" call.  There are countless stories of people with weapons that want to die, so they do suicide by cop by threatening the cop.   None of these people are real threats and they do not need to be shot.

In those cases you should have one cop hanging back with a gun while the lead officer has a taser ready and taser's anyone with a weapon

Bad policy = bad death.

this.  how many videos do you see from other countries where someone - clearly mentally ill - is waving a gun or knife around screaming SHOOT ME SHOOT ME at a cop who is trying to talk him down.  sometimes for 5+ mins.  usually successfully.  i can think of 3 or so ive seen offhand.

you dont see those videos form the US b/c the cops are trained to actually just shoot them.


Yep. Trained to shoot because you're scared and the sex after will be great.
 
nursetim
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: If you think a loved one is suffering from a mental health crisis call the police.  They will make sure that person is no longer suffering very quickly.


My wife has dissociative episodes from time to time where she goes into a state where she doesn't know where she is and is unpredictable in her actions. A few months ago she had one where she tried to harm herself with various knives in the kitchen, which resulted in me near hugging her for almost 30 minutes until she came out of it.  I have repeatedly told her and her psychiatrist that I will not call the police when she goes into one of these episodes because I don't want her killed.  My one experience calling 911 for her when she took a handful of pills resulted two Sheriff's deputies showing up and acting annoyed that they were there.  I know if they were to come when she's in the middle of a bad episode it would end badly because the police do not have the temperament to handle someone in the middle of an acute crises.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Sorry for the guy and his family but I can't conjure up a lot of sympathy for someone that gets shot after they point a weapon at cops.  What are they supposed to do, yell "Time out!  Wait until we get a shrink over here!  You won't shoot, right?"

I'm sooooo sure there were absolutely no red flags his family ignored.


Cops called out on 'suicide' calls might should have a back-up plan in case the person comes out and aims a gun at them.

So their homicide is really just enhanced suicide in this case.

/But there's nothing that can be done
//No need for other ways to handle situations like this
///as long as you want to commit suicide the police will oblige you this way
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

soupafi: Has anyone made a fake call to the cops to have them eliminated? Seems easier than going to a hit man


SWATting is a thing, yes.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

oopsboom: tarkin1: Problem is the Police Philosophy and Policy.   They are trained to deal with criminals, not mental distress calls.  As such they have a simple policy to have their firearm ready, order armed people to drop the weapons and shoot to kill anyone with a weapon that might use it on the cop..

Totally inappropriate for a "911, Suicide" call.  There are countless stories of people with weapons that want to die, so they do suicide by cop by threatening the cop.   None of these people are real threats and they do not need to be shot.

In those cases you should have one cop hanging back with a gun while the lead officer has a taser ready and taser's anyone with a weapon

Bad policy = bad death.

this.  how many videos do you see from other countries where someone - clearly mentally ill - is waving a gun or knife around screaming SHOOT ME SHOOT ME at a cop who is trying to talk him down.  sometimes for 5+ mins.  usually successfully.  i can think of 3 or so ive seen offhand.

you dont see those videos form the US b/c the cops are trained to actually just shoot them.


You do know there's a difference between "waving a gun around" and pointing it directly at someone?

There are no more intermediate steps between "point gun directly at someone" and "bang."
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Armed and they still shot him?
I thought cops just let armed guys go and perhaps file a citation a few days later
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

tarkin1: Problem is the Police Philosophy and Policy.   They are trained to deal with criminals, not mental distress calls.  As such they have a simple policy to have their firearm ready, order armed people to drop the weapons and shoot to kill anyone with a weapon that might use it on the cop..

Totally inappropriate for a "911, Suicide" call.  There are countless stories of people with weapons that want to die, so they do suicide by cop by threatening the cop.   None of these people are real threats and they do not need to be shot.

In those cases you should have one cop hanging back with a gun while the lead officer has a taser ready and taser's anyone with a weapon

Bad policy = bad death.


It's not unheard of for someone to take out a person or two before they off themselves.  A person in a house with an armed and suicidal person is in a very dangerous situation.  If the cops show up and they  try to wait him out and he kills his wife, people here would be wondering why the cops let him do it.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

poorjon: "Authorities said that police had gotten a call from Frevert's wife. She said he was armed and threatening to commit suicide. Officers arrived and her husband left with a weapon and headed to a nearby wooded area, police said. obliged him"

Have problem and you call the cops? Now you've got two problems


Point a gun at 5 armed cops, you have a third.
 
oopsboom [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

soupafi: Yep. Trained to shoot because you're scared and the sex after will be great.


seriously though.  trained that their dispatchers basically dont give them good info.  and that every situation, no matter what the dispatcher says, is really a dangerous drug hyped super-murderer or an ambush waiting to spring at any second.  and the only way theyre going to walk out of it alive is to be ready to kill anyone involved under a second.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Hoblit: So he was committing suicide and they obliged him.

/Reliable service


Why weren't the cops charged for assisting in a suicide?

Code of Virginia
§ 8.01-622.1. Injunction against assisted suicide; damages; professional sanctions.
A. Any person who knowingly and intentionally, with the purpose of assisting another person to commit or attempt to commit suicide, (i) provides the physical means by which another person commits or attempts to commit suicide or (ii) participates in a physical act by which another person commits or attempts to commit suicide shall be liable for damages as provided in this section and may be enjoined from such acts.
 
soupafi
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

oopsboom: soupafi: Yep. Trained to shoot because you're scared and the sex after will be great.

seriously though.  trained that their dispatchers basically dont give them good info.  and that every situation, no matter what the dispatcher says, is really a dangerous drug hyped super-murderer or an ambush waiting to spring at any second.  and the only way theyre going to walk out of it alive is to be ready to kill anyone involved under a second.


They need to stop this warrior training. I got pulled over for speeding. I have no warrants and they had 3 cops show up. If you're that jumpy of a white guy driving a Santa Fe, you shouldn't be a cop.
 
oopsboom [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: oopsboom: tarkin1: Problem is the Police Philosophy and Policy.   They are trained to deal with criminals, not mental distress calls.  As such they have a simple policy to have their firearm ready, order armed people to drop the weapons and shoot to kill anyone with a weapon that might use it on the cop..

Totally inappropriate for a "911, Suicide" call.  There are countless stories of people with weapons that want to die, so they do suicide by cop by threatening the cop.   None of these people are real threats and they do not need to be shot.

In those cases you should have one cop hanging back with a gun while the lead officer has a taser ready and taser's anyone with a weapon

Bad policy = bad death.

this.  how many videos do you see from other countries where someone - clearly mentally ill - is waving a gun or knife around screaming SHOOT ME SHOOT ME at a cop who is trying to talk him down.  sometimes for 5+ mins.  usually successfully.  i can think of 3 or so ive seen offhand.

you dont see those videos form the US b/c the cops are trained to actually just shoot them.

You do know there's a difference between "waving a gun around" and pointing it directly at someone?

There are no more intermediate steps between "point gun directly at someone" and "bang."


ok so heres my question...
theres a known armed suicidal guy who walked into the woods.  why are farking FIVE of you standing around on the lawn?  if he wanted to kill you he could probably start shooting you from the treeline.
if you didnt follow him into the woods and try to take control of the situation THEN maybe you should have taken cover?  b/c if he was armed then obviously hes going to be armed when he gets back.
and if you all werent standing out in the open he wouldnt have been able to point the weapon at you.
shiat planning leads to shiat results.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

oopsboom: tarkin1: Problem is the Police Philosophy and Policy.   They are trained to deal with criminals, not mental distress calls.  As such they have a simple policy to have their firearm ready, order armed people to drop the weapons and shoot to kill anyone with a weapon that might use it on the cop..

Totally inappropriate for a "911, Suicide" call.  There are countless stories of people with weapons that want to die, so they do suicide by cop by threatening the cop.   None of these people are real threats and they do not need to be shot.

In those cases you should have one cop hanging back with a gun while the lead officer has a taser ready and taser's anyone with a weapon

Bad policy = bad death.

this.  how many videos do you see from other countries where someone - clearly mentally ill - is waving a gun or knife around screaming SHOOT ME SHOOT ME at a cop who is trying to talk him down.  sometimes for 5+ mins.  usually successfully.  i can think of 3 or so ive seen offhand.

you dont see those videos form the US b/c the cops are trained to actually just shoot them.


How hard have you looked, because I found this pretty quickly

https://www.ksbw.com/article/video-sh​o​ws-successful-santa-cruz-police-de-esc​alation-with-suicidal-man/33998049#
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bermuda59: Hoblit: So he was committing suicide and they obliged him.

/Reliable service

Why weren't the cops charged for assisting in a suicide?

Code of Virginia
§ 8.01-622.1. Injunction against assisted suicide; damages; professional sanctions.
A. Any person who knowingly and intentionally, with the purpose of assisting another person to commit or attempt to commit suicide, (i) provides the physical means by which another person commits or attempts to commit suicide or (ii) participates in a physical act by which another person commits or attempts to commit suicide shall be liable for damages as provided in this section and may be enjoined from such acts.


That's the beauty of Qualified Immunity!
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: Authorities said the officers fired "almost simultaneously in response to the threat of the firearm being pointed toward them."

Hate to play devil's advocate, but if that really is what happened*, then the officers were defending themselves. Yes, I know how Fark feels about cops, but what do you expect to have happen if you stand there with a gun and point it at a law enforcement officer or five?

/*Yeah, I know...that's a big "if".


How do you know that's what happened?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If you have a problem, and you call the police, you now have two problems.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Hoblit: Bermuda59: Hoblit: So he was committing suicide and they obliged him.

/Reliable service

Why weren't the cops charged for assisting in a suicide?

Code of Virginia
§ 8.01-622.1. Injunction against assisted suicide; damages; professional sanctions.
A. Any person who knowingly and intentionally, with the purpose of assisting another person to commit or attempt to commit suicide, (i) provides the physical means by which another person commits or attempts to commit suicide or (ii) participates in a physical act by which another person commits or attempts to commit suicide shall be liable for damages as provided in this section and may be enjoined from such acts.

That's the beauty of Qualified Immunity!


Also self-defense laws in general and the legitimate powers of the police.

They fark up enough as it is. Attacking the cops for a justified shooting just makes the attackers look stupid and impairs any reforms.
As it always has.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: If you have a problem, and you call the police, you now have two problems.


I actually live by this.

Don't summons the guns.
 
