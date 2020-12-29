 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(KUCI)   Today's two-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave is interrupted for a review of the top alt tracks of 2019, while we prepare for this year's listener voted end of year countdown. It's pastFORWARD #178. Starts 1 p.m. ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
36
    More: Live, KUCI player, University of California, Irvine, Global Radio, California, Association of American Universities, University of California, Music, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine  
•       •       •

124 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 29 Dec 2020 at 12:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
good morning beautiful people.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Madainn mhath!

/Pixies playing on the computer in the background
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I am exhausted and can't focus and my finger is hovering over the "play" button waiting patiently for today's offerings.

/Now it's Erasure.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was watching "Doom Patrol" last night and "Nazi Punks F*(k Off" by DK was playing in one episode and I thought of you all. In a good way.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

thespindrifter: I was watching "Doom Patrol" last night and "Nazi Punks F*(k Off" by DK was playing in one episode and I thought of you all. In a good way.


that is my favourite DK track of all time. OF ALL TIME.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now it's the Cure: "Why Can't I Be You?" and I'm wondering if that rip is too loud for my wife who is working from home this week... track volume leveling is a real problem, hard to get the stereo output "just right" so that it's not too loud or too soft. So far the 'Tiels seem to be happy with the playlist. The nasti weather outside means that they will be spending the day indoors with us whether they like it or not.

/Bored? what, who me? Sorry y'all, I really am struggling here today.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
oops, how did that Van Hagar get on there?!?

/purgepurge
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
reviewing the EOYC 2019 was refreshing, there were some good tracks last year, tracks i will shamefully admit i had completely forgotten about.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: thespindrifter: I was watching "Doom Patrol" last night and "Nazi Punks F*(k Off" by DK was playing in one episode and I thought of you all. In a good way.

that is my favourite DK track of all time. OF ALL TIME.


Here, for the rest of the kids:

Dead Kennedys (San Fransisco 1984) [14]. Nazi Punks Fuck Off!
Youtube urAmtStlwfQ
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
also, you lot will be pleased that due to this being essentially a rebroadcast from last year, you will not have to suffer through the jingle bed from the waitresses while i cover the fund drive.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: also, you lot will be pleased that due to this being essentially a rebroadcast from last year, you will not have to suffer through the jingle bed from the waitresses while i cover the fund drive.


Now my wife is laughing!! I think it annoyed her more than me.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh lordy, Chicago 19... That's what I get for "drag & drop" for the playlist and being in a hurry.

/purgepurgepurge
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thespindrifter: Now it's the Cure: "Why Can't I Be You?"


i think i'm not supposed to admit i like the album as much as i do (too 'trendy'), but that is a good track from a good album. some really stellar tracks on that release.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thespindrifter: socalnewwaver: also, you lot will be pleased that due to this being essentially a rebroadcast from last year, you will not have to suffer through the jingle bed from the waitresses while i cover the fund drive.

Now my wife is laughing!! I think it annoyed her more than me.


she'll be annoyed again on thursday

/she has been warned
 
Pista
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello all
 
Pista
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: thespindrifter: Now it's the Cure: "Why Can't I Be You?"

i think i'm not supposed to admit i like the album as much as i do (too 'trendy'), but that is a good track from a good album. some really stellar tracks on that release.


Trendy?
Not really. It's a bonkers showcase. Dark, angry, psychedelic, cute, and, at times, poppy.
WCIBY is crazy. It's almost a perfect pop song & played live it is euphoric.
Especially when they add the aristocats/ witchcraft medley towards the end & wig out with it. It's nuts.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: thespindrifter: Now it's the Cure: "Why Can't I Be You?"

i think i'm not supposed to admit i like the album as much as i do (too 'trendy'), but that is a good track from a good album. some really stellar tracks on that release.

Trendy?
Not really. It's a bonkers showcase. Dark, angry, psychedelic, cute, and, at times, poppy.
WCIBY is crazy. It's almost a perfect pop song & played live it is euphoric.
Especially when they add the aristocats/ witchcraft medley towards the end & wig out with it. It's nuts.


i say trendy only in the commercial sense. it is by FAR the most popular album amongst casual fans, if only because of just like heaven.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"COVID Diaries".

like i wanna read a farking book about a pandemic i'm currently living through. for the love.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Made it....
 
Pista
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: socalnewwaver: thespindrifter: Now it's the Cure: "Why Can't I Be You?"

i think i'm not supposed to admit i like the album as much as i do (too 'trendy'), but that is a good track from a good album. some really stellar tracks on that release.

Trendy?
Not really. It's a bonkers showcase. Dark, angry, psychedelic, cute, and, at times, poppy.
WCIBY is crazy. It's almost a perfect pop song & played live it is euphoric.
Especially when they add the aristocats/ witchcraft medley towards the end & wig out with it. It's nuts.

i say trendy only in the commercial sense. it is by FAR the most popular album amongst casual fans, if only because of just like heaven.


Fun fact. There was a brilliant music show in the UK called The Tube & The Cure were last band on the last ever episode & they played WCIBY
The Cure Catch, Why Can't I Be You, Hot Hot Hot Live The Tube 1987
Youtube suGF0_g-c0A
 
Pista
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Man that's a fierce bass guitar
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
fun fact: the attempted group hijack i discussed was started by a fellow station dj who wanted his favourite song to be #1. not only was it not #1, it didn't even make the top 20. he got all his fellow arsenal supporters to try to influence the voting, and only like six of them came through hahaha.
 
Pista
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: fun fact: the attempted group hijack i discussed was started by a fellow station dj who wanted his favourite song to be #1. not only was it not #1, it didn't even make the top 20. he got all his fellow arsenal supporters to try to influence the voting, and only like six of them came through hahaha.


Gooners huh?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: fun fact: the attempted group hijack i discussed was started by a fellow station dj who wanted his favourite song to be #1. not only was it not #1, it didn't even make the top 20. he got all his fellow arsenal supporters to try to influence the voting, and only like six of them came through hahaha.

Gooners huh?


gooners gonna goon
 
Pista
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark!
This is gorgeous
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: I was watching "Doom Patrol" last night and "Nazi Punks F*(k Off" by DK was playing in one episode and I thought of you all. In a good way.


There's a local brewer that put out a beer called NPFO which stands for exactly what you would think :)
 
Pista
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I love Tamaryn to pieces
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
the kid does not sound like his pops. at all. not one teeny tiny bit.
 
Pista
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: the kid does not sound like his pops. at all. not one teeny tiny bit.


He does. It's the one thing that puts me off Inhaler a bit.
The music's great, but then mini Bonio starts singing & I find it hard to get past
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"It Won't Always Be Like This"... my mantra for 2021  :/
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: "It Won't Always Be Like This"... my mantra for 2021  :/


but....what if 2021 is awesome? then wouldn't you WANT IT to always be like that?
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: thespindrifter: "It Won't Always Be Like This"... my mantra for 2021  :/

but....what if 2021 is awesome? then wouldn't you WANT IT to always be like that?


Hey, aim for better. I'll take Awesome *and* 'awesomer' any time. Let hope spring eternal.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: thespindrifter: "It Won't Always Be Like This"... my mantra for 2021  :/

but....what if 2021 is awesome? then wouldn't you WANT IT to always be like that?


I don't want to taunt happy fun ball, but 2021 has got to be better than 2020.
 
Pista
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I do love this record so much.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
hmmmm the twitters seems to be down?
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.