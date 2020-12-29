 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(WAFF Huntsville) Body of Christ Church to hold flu shot clinic, adding new wrinkle to communion rituals
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is my body... this is my blood... this is my dick.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Flu this in remembrance of me."
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All I can picture is a priest saying over and over, "Vaccination of Christ, Vaccination of Christ, Vaccination of Christ"

Do you have to go to Confession first before you get the shot?
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pater noster,
qui in clysterem eluere,
sanctificetur vestra serum.
Adveniat regnum tuum.
Fiat voluntas tua,
sicut in caelo et in terra.
Quotidianum da nobis hodie dose
Et dimítte nobis débita nostra, infectio;
Sicut et nos
inficiat nos dimíttimus debitóribus nostris.
Et ne nos inducas in tentationem:
sed libera nos a malo.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This bread is my body, this wine my blood, this syringe my immune system, this mask my beard...
 
nullandvoid744
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What sadistic f*ck thought up circumcision? Who was holding a razor blade, looked at a baby's penis, and said "I have a great idea?"
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it deflects the doubters and anti-vaxers, and the outcome is a higher vaccination rate and fewer Covid19 infections and deaths, I can't see any downside...
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nullandvoid744: What sadistic f*ck thought up circumcision? Who was holding a razor blade, looked at a baby's penis, and said "I have a great idea?"


A bunch of desert nomads thousands of years ago that didn't have enough water to bathe regularly realized that nipping the nip would reduce the chances of dying of resulting infections. It made sense under the circumstances. There's no reason anyone should still be doing it in 2020, however.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

trerro: nullandvoid744: What sadistic f*ck thought up circumcision? Who was holding a razor blade, looked at a baby's penis, and said "I have a great idea?"

A bunch of desert nomads thousands of years ago that didn't have enough water to bathe regularly realized that nipping the nip would reduce the chances of dying of resulting infections. It made sense under the circumstances. There's no reason anyone should still be doing it in 2020, however.


Unless you have been brainwashed into thinking that this is what your particular deity wants, and that it would give you brownie points for the afterlife.

It's far easier to follow a bunch of idiotic rules than to actually do good in the world.
 
orbister
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Interesting church. Not quite sure who they appeal to:

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
