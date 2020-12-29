 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(KSL Salt Lake City)   Man who electronically forged former wife's will 4 months after her death, gaining ownership of properties, assets, never understood date/time stamps   (ksl.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Property, Jody Allen Rhorer, Felony, Fraud, Deone Ehlers-Rhorer, criminal charges, Utah, computer crimes  
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Lord Dimwit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably the same guy who repaired Hunter Biden's laptops.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he wanted to believably forge a will, he should have (allegedly) gone to an (allegedly) world-renowned (alleged) expert like Carole F**kin' Baskin (allegedly).


/Here, kitty kitty...
 
ryebread [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go easy on the guy. He owns a construction company, thinking yesterday means four months from now is in his blood.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Through the computer fraud, forgery and the filing of a false will, Jody attempted to transfer property and assets to himself while deceiving and depriving victims of those assets. Additionally, during his booking, Jody stated he has four dependents and no income, which is false. Jody owns a construction business, lives alone in a home worth over $1 million," the charges state.

What a fine citizen.  How exactly did the ex-wife die?
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: "Through the computer fraud, forgery and the filing of a false will, Jody attempted to transfer property and assets to himself while deceiving and depriving victims of those assets. Additionally, during his booking, Jody stated he has four dependents and no income, which is false. Jody owns a construction business, lives alone in a home worth over $1 million," the charges state.

What a fine citizen.  How exactly did the ex-wife die?


I'm pretty sure I know what ticket he votes.....
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speaking of time codes...
Just because I don't know, doesn't mean I'm lying
Youtube 5_noilU08ro
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's just following in the footsteps of his idol Trump.  Enriching himself and farking everyone over in the process.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole:I'm pretty sure I know what ticket he votes.....

Most certainly a greedy democrat that doesn't believe in equality or education. I can spot them a mile a way.
 
Rogue Surf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife was being sued for malpractice and they introduced Photographic "evidence" that was taken weeks later after an alleged fall!  The photo was taken in a different facility and the Judge was so biased (because my wife wouldn't pay up and "settle" before trial) that we could NOT inform the jury about this fraud and perjury based upon the digital date and time stamp! She eventually paid zero but others involved paid up! If you think Judges aren't or can't be biased, then just go up against one who is trying to force you to settle when you didn't do anything wrong, only saw the patient twice and the "problem" actually occurred weeks earlier from hip surgery!

/I'm sooo glad this guy was busted!
 
chubby muppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: Speaking of time codes...

Just because I don't know, doesn't mean I'm lying
Youtube 5_noilU08ro
]

Came for this, leaving satisfied and smoking a cigarette.
 
Jean Genetic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
There's more to this rabbit hole. Google "taking payshence"
 
Al!
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Rogue Surf: My wife was being sued for malpractice and they introduced Photographic "evidence" that was taken weeks later after an alleged fall!  The photo was taken in a different facility and the Judge was so biased (because my wife wouldn't pay up and "settle" before trial) that we could NOT inform the jury about this fraud and perjury based upon the digital date and time stamp! She eventually paid zero but others involved paid up! If you think Judges aren't or can't be biased, then just go up against one who is trying to force you to settle when you didn't do anything wrong, only saw the patient twice and the "problem" actually occurred weeks earlier from hip surgery!

/I'm sooo glad this guy was busted!


Yes, but why all the yelling?
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Jody Allen Rhorer
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Wow, everything about this dude and his dead ex is nuts.
 
