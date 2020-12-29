 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(CNN)   Croatia hit by 6.4 magnitude earthquake, causing largest truffle shuffle ever   (cnn.com)
    Earthquake, Sisak, Prime minister, Croatia, hospital patients, Arena sports hall, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, emergency services  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
hervatski
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
As a Croatian I am offended by these memes and need more please and thank you.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The citizens are reportedly petrinja-fied of major aftershocks.  Major Aftershocks was a Serbian officer responsible for Croation genocide.
 
Trik
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Quick! Send them the clothes you don't want any more!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Up north, they're saying what Zagreb was that?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
There's also a city there called Split. Really.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

