Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Man steals cop car to find "soon-to-be girlfriend" and careful what you wish for, pal. It may not end up like you think, if you know what I'm saying. And I think you do   (wjactv.com) divider line
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The man told police that a male came to his front door twice asking for a woman.

*knock-knock*

Man: What the fark? Who is it?!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I get the feeling that he's soon to be some other guy's girlfriend in jail
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The cops didn't notice someone stole a police car from their own parking lot?
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What, like Submitter has a better plan for finding a girlfriend?
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

And the guy found the keys in the glove compartment of the unlocked cop car.

Doesn't make the theft okay, obviously, but come on.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And one more Farker gone
 
FarkingChas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I have a long list of celebrities on my soon-to-be-my-gitrlfriednd list
:)
 
FarkingChas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

gitrlfriednd ???? That came out really weird.
girlfriend dammit.
 
