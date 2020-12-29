 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Tampa Bay Times)   10 of the best things that happened in the worst year   (tampabay.com) divider line
    Tampa, Florida, worst year, Humane Society of Tampa Bay, Women's influence, first time, NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley, good things, SpaceX  
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
To continue reading, subscribe to The Tampa Bay Times.

Ummm... why would I do that?  I do not live in Tampa Bay.  Dumb.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So pretty much nothing.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got another cat.  Does that count?
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: So pretty much nothing.


Day drinking became acceptable.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cowgirl toffee: I got another cat.  Does that count?


Only if you're making General Tso's "Chicken."
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moar baby Yoda. Good job Disney.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cowgirl toffee: I got another cat.  Does that count?


I got a cat, to replace the dead ones.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cowgirl toffee: I got another cat.  Does that count?


LOL yeah
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Day drinking became acceptable.


So did not wearing pants to work.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: cowgirl toffee: I got another cat.  Does that count?

I got a cat, to replace the dead ones.


I never had cats till last year.  One showed up needing a home after someone threw him out of a car.  He had 2 broken legs.  Anyway... when it got cold, he caught a mouse that snuck in.  He left it right beside the bed.  I found it with my bare feet when I got up.  But... it was nice he was thinking of me.

The other cat is getting used to everything.  No mouse presents from her yet.
 
drewsclues
‘’ 1 hour ago  

downstairs: To continue reading, subscribe to The Tampa Bay Times.

Ummm... why would I do that?  I do not live in Tampa Bay.  Dumb.


the whole article is about Tampa Bay anyway. Why was this greened?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2016 was much more murderous, this year was just persistent.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: Mr. Fuzzypaws: cowgirl toffee: I got another cat.  Does that count?

I got a cat, to replace the dead ones.

I never had cats till last year.  One showed up needing a home after someone threw him out of a car.  He had 2 broken legs.  Anyway... when it got cold, he caught a mouse that snuck in.  He left it right beside the bed.  I found it with my bare feet when I got up.  But... it was nice he was thinking of me.

The other cat is getting used to everything.  No mouse presents from her yet.


Your cat is very generous.  My cat would eat half the mouse and leave the other half as a gift.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: cowgirl toffee: Mr. Fuzzypaws: cowgirl toffee: I got another cat.  Does that count?

I got a cat, to replace the dead ones.

I never had cats till last year.  One showed up needing a home after someone threw him out of a car.  He had 2 broken legs.  Anyway... when it got cold, he caught a mouse that snuck in.  He left it right beside the bed.  I found it with my bare feet when I got up.  But... it was nice he was thinking of me.

The other cat is getting used to everything.  No mouse presents from her yet.

Your cat is very generous.  My cat would eat half the mouse and leave the other half as a gift.


Maybe your cat has you on a restricted diet?
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Good news if you lived in Tampa.  I don't really care about a pier opening or bell ringing that is 800 miles from me.

/Best News of 2020:  Trump lost
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Actual list:

1.) Biden won the election (like 20 times)
2.) We got an effective vaccine for COVID
3.) The economy is starting to rebound in some markets
4.) The USA is not entrenched in any major wars.
5.) Remote working shifts have taken hold and are being migrated to more and more along with tele-meetings becoming more frequent and accepted business practice
6.) Alcohol delivery and to-go has been made available in many states along with widespread delivery services expanding their infrastructure.
7.) Wearing a mask might become more socially accepted long-term for the West leading to decreased spread of the common cold, flu, and other viruses.
8.) Humans have had been forced to think about hygiene more improving the overall health of all people.
9.) The pandemic has given us a framework for vaccine development at a much more rapid pace and will give us distribution methods to help combat and be prepared for future pandemics. Modern society has not had to face this before so what we did have was very much theoretical. Now we will have effective procedures, plans, infrastructure, and resources in place.
10.) Working conditions are being looked at differently. A renewed focus on workplace health is underway benefitting all employees and the general public. We will see more health materials and codes be adopted.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: I got another cat.  Does that count?


"More stray animals getting adopted" was actually on the list.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

drewsclues: the whole article is about Tampa Bay anyway. Why was this greened?


Tampa saw all three of its sports teams make the playoffs and didn't get hit by a hurricane. That's an unbelievable year worthy of sharing with the whole world.
 
daffy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Thanks Tampa Bay Times for showing us how bad this year is again. If you want cheering up you have to pay.
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I actually enjoyed that, though I've never even been to Tampa. The small triumphs of humanity matter.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Mugato: So pretty much nothing.

Day drinking became acceptable.


It was not acceptable at some point in history?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

drewsclues: downstairs: To continue reading, subscribe to The Tampa Bay Times.

Ummm... why would I do that?  I do not live in Tampa Bay.  Dumb.

the whole article is about Tampa Bay anyway. Why was this greened?


Why no Florida tag?
 
AxL sANe
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
These guys went to space?  Hard to find good astronauts these days, I guess.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
