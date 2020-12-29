 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(AZCentral)   "I don't know why they make a [big] deal about it, it was just a joke," says hilarious Phoenix police officer who threatened to shoot Phoenix mayor, and who then doubled down on his punchline when questioned by his supervisor   (azcentral.com) divider line
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Znuh: [ Schrodingers Douchebag Infographic  pbs.twimg.com image 751x1063]


I'll get the lights.

/also.... YOINK
 
Someone please ask him to explain what is funny about his "joke".
 
Speech may be free, however it frequently has a cost.  The Cop in question needs to be fired.
 
growinthings: Speech may be free, however it frequently has a cost.  The Cop in question needs to be fired.


Threats to anyone, especially government officials, are not protected speech.  You can say the government lies all you want. But the minute you say that someone needs to die and you'll be the one to do it, you're in trouble.
 
Jokes are funny.

"Boss, can I have a week off for Christmas?"
"It's May."
"Sorry. Boss, may I have a week off for Christmas?"
 
assets.petco.comView Full Size
 
"For threatening to kill an elected official, I sentence you to 6 weeks in jail."

"Ha ha, just kidding. It's 6 MONTHS in jail."
 
IT'S JUST A PRANK, BRO!
 
That comedian should do a full hour set in front of an audience of FBI investigators.
 
s3.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
Violence is funny when cops do it, and terrible when anyone else does it. It's science.
 
shastacola: Someone please ask him to explain what is funny about his "joke".


Just shoot him in a kneecap and if he complains about it then he obviously didn't understand the joke.
 
He was just keeping it real
 
shastacola: Someone please ask him to explain what is funny about his "joke".


If you have to explain the joke it's not...oh wait...
 
Hey, Poulos- What's blue, fat and unemployed?
You!!
Get it?!?
 
If this comment doesn't get voted the funniest, I'm going to shoot the mayor.

We'll see how good a joke it is.
 
Even the 'witnesses', who happen to be cops who are leaned on by the DA as witnesses, came up with different stories?

FFS, that's disturbing.
 
"I don't know why they make a bid (big) deal about it, it was just a joke," Poulos told the sergeant, according to the police report.

Classic bully mentality when cornered.
 
I hate when people say "it's just a joke", because it cheapens all jokes and comedy in general by trying to associate it with bigoted trash.
 
Cool. Then you'll love this joke. You're fired, get all your shiat and get out.
 
To this Phornix cop, I'd say "Go fark yourself".

Of course I'm just joking when I say that because I know his penis is nowhere close to being long enough to actually make that happen.
 
Take away a child's toys and they'll always throw a tantrum...
 
cowgirl toffee: [assets.petco.com image 850x850]


That's a female cricket, they don't make noise.

Oh.
 
Well, even if. Being that unfunny but still trying to make "jokes" in public is a crime too. Lock him up.
 
Circusdog320: "I don't know why they make a bid (big) deal about it, it was just a joke," Poulos told the sergeant, according to the police report.

Classic bully mentality when cornered.


It's why we need police cameras.
They lie like republican presidents.
 
growinthings: Speech may be free, however it frequently has a cost.  The Cop in question needs to be fired.


Why is it that, when a cop commits a crime in front of witnesses, the worst penalty they can reasonably expect is to be firedYou'd probably be fired, but also arrested, jailed, criminally referred, and probably prosecuted for this (but if your criminal record isn't longer than the prosecutor's arm, they'd probably let you plea).

Regardless, cops shouldn't be held to a LOWER standard than the public. They constantly insist they hold themselves to a HIGHER standard, but I've never seen them actually DO that.
 
If there's any justice in this world he will be fired, arrested and convicted.

/there's no justice in this world
 
Phil Hartman Loaded Weapon Cop Stand-up
Youtube K1NCgQUiOCs
 
I'm sure that if this cop was detaining, or pulling you over, and you made a disrespecting joke about his stupid pig ass, he'd be totally chill about it.
 
I guess we'll just have to prosecute him ironically.
 
I wonder how this police officer would react if he was out on patrol and someone came up to him and said, "I am going to shoot you"? And how would he then react when the person claimed he was only joking?
 
When people say defund the police, they're saying demilitarize the police.

For example we're a town of 10,000 people We do not NEED a 100,000 dollar armored half track troop carrier and a helicopter. Heck they only park the half track once a year at walmart for a blood drive.
 
Sorry, it happened at work so he has qualified immunity and as we all know there's no addressing that. We're stuck with it forever. Back to the streets, Officer McHarHarHar
 
What's the world coming to when a man can't threaten wanton violence without consequences?
 
That's a promise.

So, was that a joke too?
 
Any other time, cops have zero sense of humor about threatening murder.
 
You suck, McBain!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye: When people say defund the police, they're saying demilitarize the police.

For example we're a town of 10,000 people We do not NEED a 100,000 dollar armored half track troop carrier and a helicopter. Heck they only park the half track once a year at walmart for a blood drive.


I live in Tempe, a city of ~160,000.  Our police have an MRAP.  It was used once to chase a shooting suspect.  They thought they had him trapped in an attic, so they brought in the MRAP.  But he had already escaped. $700,000 well spent!  Most of the time they just park it at pro-cop events to look cool.

http://www.tucsonsentinel.com/local/re​port/051415_az_police_militarization/f​ederal-program-fuels-police-militariza​tion/
 
Jelly Bean Raider: Even the 'witnesses', who happen to be cops who are leaned on by the DA as witnesses, came up with different stories?

FFS, that's disturbing.


Either you believe their stories, or the inconsistencies introduce reasonable doubt. Win-win from the standpoint of cops.
 
I know someone named Poulos. His story is that when his great great grandfather immigrated from Greece, he dropped the 15 letters before -poulos to Americanize his name.I didn't think it was a particularly common name - I wonder if they are related?
 
This is a cop that has ratted another cop out, These guys protect each other when they murder someone and now they are dog piling a "brother" for saying words.
He has defo upset the thin blue line.
 
