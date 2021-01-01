 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Politico (Europe))   FLASH to Mr. and Mrs. America and all the ships at sea. KCRW, the last US radio station in Berlin is off the air. Where our boys will get their news from home and rock and roll music from now is anybody's guess   (politico.eu) divider line
18
    More: Sad, National Public Radio, Public broadcasting, last U.S. radio station, Public Radio International, Radio, American radio, KCRW Berlin, Public Broadcasting Service  
•       •       •

449 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Dec 2020 at 8:41 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Thought this was about KCRW stateside. Don't scare me like that.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Peter Schilling - Major Tom (Coming Home) (Official Video)
Youtube wO0A0XcWy88
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
99 Luftballons
Youtube zdq0zdkSeh8
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They wanna hear some American music.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You know who ELSE got shut down in Berlin?
 
tinfoil-hat maggie [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They'll learn how Germany is the leader of the free world, finally. Lol.
/yeah I remember
//they still can't pay 2%
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's too bad they don't have internet in Germany
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Nick Rivers?
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
American Music
Youtube kbYF5GXD9yQ
 
ClavellBCMI [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

tinfoil-hat maggie: They'll learn how Germany is the leader of the free world, finally. Lol.
/yeah I remember
//they still can't pay 2%


I think the rest of Europe has some rather vested interest in Germany *not* paying 2% or more of their GDP on defense... something about two land-grab wars in the last 105 years or so.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Is it going to be replaced by KSPC, KXLU or KUCI?

Those are much better than the annoying "too cool for you" pretentious deejays at KCRW.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Mick Ronson, Ian Hunter - American Music
Youtube X67Scbwrdn4
 
mirthfather [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Where does anyone get their music from these days?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Timmy Turner was a prophet
//Probably wished for it
///Dinkleberg!
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: tinfoil-hat maggie: They'll learn how Germany is the leader of the free world, finally. Lol.
/yeah I remember
//they still can't pay 2%

I think the rest of Europe has some rather vested interest in Germany *not* paying 2% or more of their GDP on defense... something about two land-grab wars in the last 105 years or so.


West Germany reforming their military in 1955 did not go over well.
 
tinfoil-hat maggie [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: tinfoil-hat maggie: They'll learn how Germany is the leader of the free world, finally. Lol.
/yeah I remember
//they still can't pay 2%

I think the rest of Europe has some rather vested interest in Germany *not* paying 2% or more of their GDP on defense... something about two land-grab wars in the last 105 years or so.


Right so history isn't you're strong suit or you'd know it had been wanting them to go above 5 . whatever in the back in the day.
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Radio Lux >>> BBC >>> RFE/RL >>> KCRW >>> AFN Radio
 
T Baggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Some info gleaned from a 2018 article: KCRW Berlin was only started in 2017, taking over NPR Berlin, which was was started about 20 years ago, when a Clinton-appointed ambassador to Germany wanted to change a  Voice of America station to an NPR station. The VOA station itself took over an American Forces Network station after the cold war. (I think VOA used to be considered centrist government propaganda, while NPR News was/is considered centrist independent coverage, but VOA is becoming a kind of extreme right wing puppet now).

A couple excerpts that add context to KCRW Berlin's demise:

"People say, 'Yeah, "listener-supported," I get it,'" Woosley said. "And I say, 'No, we're entirely dependent on private donations.'" That's a tough sell for many listeners: "There's a mentality of, 'Well, I already gave at the office, thank you.'"

Kornblum puts the funding challenge more bluntly: "Germans are not accustomed to donating to anything."

...

Interviewees declined to share specifics about the station's budget, citing its quickly expanding programming and operations. NPR financial statements for fiscal year 2017 reported a $1 million net operating loss carry-forward from NPR Berlin operations during its final year under the network.
 
HighwayBill [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
R.E.M. - Radio Free Europe
Youtube Ac0oaXhz1u8
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.