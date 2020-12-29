 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(CNN)   RIP guy who we didn't know was real but whose name was on the shirts Mom bought me at T.J. Maxx   (cnn.com) divider line
38
    More: Sad, Pierre Cardin, Haute couture, death of their colleague Pierre Cardin, first designers, Marquis de Sade, space exploration, France's Fine Arts Academy, business side of fashion  
•       •       •

2672 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Dec 2020 at 12:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Christ I hope I don't live to 98
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

syrynxx: Christ I hope I don't live to 98


I just buried my grandmother last month at 98 and: Yes, this.

I have to be honest, seeing people past 80 or 85 makes me really want to double down on canyoneering, fast cars, maybe even pick up a better drug habit.
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

syrynxx: Christ I hope I don't live to 98


Well, you can always make sure of that.  One of my wife's old relatives was "with it" and was in decent shape healthwise with her medications, but, for whatever reasons she didn't want to make it to 100... she deliberately stopped taking her heart meds, and died around 4 months shy of 100.

People can live a longer time now, but, they are mostly "helped" out by various medications now that push you along... other than a few extreme very healthy "on their own" cases, if you stop taking your various meds, your body will likely shut down fairly quickly after 85 or 90.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew he was real, had no idea he was still alive, and haven't seen his label on anything in 30 years.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dletter: syrynxx: Christ I hope I don't live to 98

Well, you can always make sure of that.  One of my wife's old relatives was "with it" and was in decent shape healthwise with her medications, but, for whatever reasons she didn't want to make it to 100... she deliberately stopped taking her heart meds, and died around 4 months shy of 100.

People can live a longer time now, but, they are mostly "helped" out by various medications now that push you along... other than a few extreme very healthy "on their own" cases, if you stop taking your various meds, your body will likely shut down fairly quickly after 85 or 90.


my great aunt was still doing full back bends when she was 98. happy and healthy. sharp as a tack.

/her body starting being uncooperative when she was approaching 104
//nearly made it to 106
 
NightSteel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When my dad retired from his white collar job around the turn of the millennium, he let me have a bunch of his ties.  A few of them were Pierre Cardin.  I'm more blue collar, but I keep them around for special occasions and for the memories.  They do look very nice, in a vintage sort of way.
 
SiotMoc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact: In the french version of Back to the Future, Marty is wearing "Pierre Cardin" underwear instead of Calvin Klein.
 
DonkeyDixon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was really hoping this was about someone named TJ Maxx
 
Sir_Farkalot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did anyone else get "DOOO doot doot doo DOOO doot doot doo T JA-Y max" in their head instantly upon reading the headline?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone else still have Benetton underpants? No? Just me? Dammit.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tuttle?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That Space Age Chic phase he went through during the Apollo years sure was interesting
Zlad! - Elektronik Supersonik HD BEST QUALITY Remastered Sound
Youtube MNyG-xu-7SQ
Approves
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SiotMoc: Fun fact: In the french version of Back to the Future, Marty is wearing "Pierre Cardin" underwear instead of Calvin Klein.


I wore some Pierre Cardin banana hammocks for a while...but then my helicoptering started to seem too pretentious.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sirrerun: I knew he was real, had no idea he was still alive, and haven't seen his label on anything in 30 years.


Same. If you were cognizant of the 1970s, you knew he was a real human, not a made-up brand name.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: SiotMoc: Fun fact: In the french version of Back to the Future, Marty is wearing "Pierre Cardin" underwear instead of Calvin Klein.

I wore some Pierre Cardin banana hammocks for a while...but then my helicoptering started to seem too pretentious.


You need something more fashionable....

ae01.alicdn.comView Full Size
 
TenJed_77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: syrynxx: Christ I hope I don't live to 98

I just buried my grandmother last month at 98 and: Yes, this.

I have to be honest, seeing people past 80 or 85 makes me really want to double down on canyoneering, fast cars, maybe even pick up a better drug habit.


Grandfather was 94 when he passed. Would have loved longer if he hadn't insisted on shovel 10 inches of snow from his driveway.
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
R.I.P Tommy Hilfiger
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cowgirl toffee: guestguy: SiotMoc: Fun fact: In the french version of Back to the Future, Marty is wearing "Pierre Cardin" underwear instead of Calvin Klein.

I wore some Pierre Cardin banana hammocks for a while...but then my helicoptering started to seem too pretentious.

You need something more fashionable....

[ae01.alicdn.com image 800x800]


I legit automatically recoiled from the screen when I scrolled over that.

Never change, girl, never change.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cowgirl toffee: guestguy: SiotMoc: Fun fact: In the french version of Back to the Future, Marty is wearing "Pierre Cardin" underwear instead of Calvin Klein.

I wore some Pierre Cardin banana hammocks for a while...but then my helicoptering started to seem too pretentious.

You need something more fashionable....

[ae01.alicdn.com image 800x800]


Ha!  I could use my kegels to make the nose wiggle :P

Also, welcome back!
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: syrynxx: Christ I hope I don't live to 98

I just buried my grandmother last month at 98 and: Yes, this.

I have to be honest, seeing people past 80 or 85 makes me really want to double down on canyoneering, fast cars, maybe even pick up a better drug habit.


Yup. First biological grandparent of mine to go was my maternal grandfather earlier this year.  89.  COPD, overweight, could barely walk.

But hey, he got that far smoking for 70+ years (close to 2 packs a day at his peak), eating steaks bigger than he was, and having 2-3 vodka tonics a night, so I should probably start now on mainlining bath salts if I want to be 6' under by 80.
 
radinator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NikolaiFarkoff:
[...]
I have to be honest, seeing people past 80 or 85 makes me really want to double down on canyoneering, fast cars, maybe even pick up a better drug habit.

On the other hand, in my flying club there are several instructors who are in their 80s, and our towpilot (we fly gliders) is 82.  Every day he climbs up into the cockpit of the towplane multiple times, having to crawl in through the window since the Pawnee towplane doesn't have doors.  It's quite a climb and I hope I'm that limber in my 80s.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

atomic-age: sirrerun: I knew he was real, had no idea he was still alive, and haven't seen his label on anything in 30 years.

Same. If you were cognizant of the 1970s, you knew he was a real human, not a made-up brand name.


I mostly knew the name from this:

Fark user imageView Full Size

https://bringatrailer.com/2016/07/15/​w​ild-factory-interior-option-1972-amc-j​avelin-pierre-cardin/
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: cowgirl toffee: guestguy: SiotMoc: Fun fact: In the french version of Back to the Future, Marty is wearing "Pierre Cardin" underwear instead of Calvin Klein.

I wore some Pierre Cardin banana hammocks for a while...but then my helicoptering started to seem too pretentious.

You need something more fashionable....

[ae01.alicdn.com image 800x800]

I legit automatically recoiled from the screen when I scrolled over that.

Never change, girl, never change.


media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: cowgirl toffee: guestguy: SiotMoc: Fun fact: In the french version of Back to the Future, Marty is wearing "Pierre Cardin" underwear instead of Calvin Klein.

I wore some Pierre Cardin banana hammocks for a while...but then my helicoptering started to seem too pretentious.

You need something more fashionable....

[ae01.alicdn.com image 800x800]

Ha!  I could use my kegels to make the nose wiggle :P

Also, welcome back!


Or, you could get excited and put his eye out!!

I know... you missed me.  :P
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shiny dagmar: atomic-age: sirrerun: I knew he was real, had no idea he was still alive, and haven't seen his label on anything in 30 years.

Same. If you were cognizant of the 1970s, you knew he was a real human, not a made-up brand name.

I mostly knew the name from this:

[Fark user image image 425x276]
https://bringatrailer.com/2016/07/15/w​ild-factory-interior-option-1972-amc-j​avelin-pierre-cardin/


Not sure why, but AMC cars always seemed to look "off" proportionally to me.  Sort of like they were a knockoff of the real thing.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Is my favourite designer 'Kirkland' still healthy? I haven't been to Costco lately for news updates.
 
guestguy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: guestguy: cowgirl toffee: guestguy: SiotMoc: Fun fact: In the french version of Back to the Future, Marty is wearing "Pierre Cardin" underwear instead of Calvin Klein.

I wore some Pierre Cardin banana hammocks for a while...but then my helicoptering started to seem too pretentious.

You need something more fashionable....

[ae01.alicdn.com image 800x800]

Ha!  I could use my kegels to make the nose wiggle :P

Also, welcome back!

Or, you could get excited and put his eye out!!

I know... you missed me.  :P


Pfft, I have no idea what you mean...

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Just ignore the poking sensation...let it happen.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

guestguy: cowgirl toffee: guestguy: cowgirl toffee: guestguy: SiotMoc: Fun fact: In the french version of Back to the Future, Marty is wearing "Pierre Cardin" underwear instead of Calvin Klein.

I wore some Pierre Cardin banana hammocks for a while...but then my helicoptering started to seem too pretentious.

You need something more fashionable....

[ae01.alicdn.com image 800x800]

Ha!  I could use my kegels to make the nose wiggle :P

Also, welcome back!

Or, you could get excited and put his eye out!!

I know... you missed me.  :P

Pfft, I have no idea what you mean...

[i.pinimg.com image 850x765]

Just ignore the poking sensation...let it happen.


O_O
 
Mock26
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fin.
 
guestguy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: guestguy: cowgirl toffee: guestguy: cowgirl toffee: guestguy: SiotMoc: Fun fact: In the french version of Back to the Future, Marty is wearing "Pierre Cardin" underwear instead of Calvin Klein.

I wore some Pierre Cardin banana hammocks for a while...but then my helicoptering started to seem too pretentious.

You need something more fashionable....

[ae01.alicdn.com image 800x800]

Ha!  I could use my kegels to make the nose wiggle :P

Also, welcome back!

Or, you could get excited and put his eye out!!

I know... you missed me.  :P

Pfft, I have no idea what you mean...

[i.pinimg.com image 850x765]

Just ignore the poking sensation...let it happen.

O_O


I made it weird already...new record!

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's what I used to wear in the late 80's. Apparently, it's still around.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

SiotMoc: Fun fact: In the french version of Back to the Future, Marty is wearing "Pierre Cardin" underwear instead of Calvin Klein.


Did they also make a time machine out of a Citroën?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Here's my grandma at 95, throwing one back Trump-style...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Peer at card: Dan

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The Perpetual Secretary, Laurent Petitgirard, and the members of the Academy of Fine Arts are deeply saddened to announce the death of their colleague Pierre Cardin.

I'm guessing that the Perpetual Secretary of the Academy of Fine Arts is some sort of undead lich-king who will remain Secretary until the end of time.  Have I got that right?
 
southernmanblog
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I have to be honest, seeing people past 80 or 85 makes me really want to double down on canyoneering, fast cars, maybe even pick up a better drug habit.

My dad is 86, still takes great care of mom (84) and works his five acre hobby farm, and told me the other day he was buying material to rebuild his well house next summer. And I want to be just like him. At least in that way.
 
OddLlama
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I had a pair of his shoes that lasted 16 years. CSB
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.