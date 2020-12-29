 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(NBC News)   Lawyer for the Green Beret who shot up an Illinois bowling alley apparently at random says her client is suffering from PTSD and cognitive problems. Keep in mind he is an ACTIVE DUTY soldier   (nbcnews.com) divider line
OilfieldDrunk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Active duty can have PTSD. Most likely hid it to keep from being discharged
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lawyer for the Green Beret who sot up an IL bowling alley


He bought drinks for the entire bowling alley?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The ol' get-out-of-jail-free card?  Fark off, life in prison.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"The farks that guys problem?"
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I mean, it's not like he's working for the postal service or something.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Right attitude, wrong war zone.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Gee, I didn't see that defense coming at all.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

OilfieldDrunk: Active duty can have PTSD. Most likely hid it to keep from being discharged


Yeah and that's the issue.  He's got mental problems severe enough that he murdered people at random, but was able to conceal it from the people who are supposed to be looking for such things inasmuch as they provide him with access to automatic weapons and high explosives on the regular
 
X-Geek
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well, shooting a bunch of people in a bowling alley can be pretty stressful.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I man, he's not really Active Duty anymore, now is he?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Maybe DoD should use some of that 700 billion for better mental health services.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
As any random lawyer will tell you, while "doctors" were using leaches and witchcraft to cure sick people, lawyers were crafting the US Constitution -- this is apparently proof that lawyers own medicine.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
George Carlin Shell Shock
Youtube hSp8IyaKCs0
 
kbronsito
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
There would has been no trouble except for that king shiat cop. All he wanted was something to eat.
 
verydrab
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Everyone who was in the military has ptsd according to the VA, along with tinnitus
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Can't blame him, his opponent didn't mark it zero.
 
HerptheDerp [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Uzzah: I man, he's not really Active Duty anymore, now is he?


Not in the military, however, he has a promising career in future law enforcement.
 
db2
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Walter, put the piece away, they're calling the cops.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You don't get a free pass because you're in the military.
 
HerptheDerp [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

verydrab: Everyone who was in the military has ptsd according to the VA, along with tinnitus


Ya know, after meeting several veterans, I'd believe it.
 
weaklingrecords
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Sure there's a catch," Doc Daneeka replied. "Catch-22. Anyone who wants to get out of combat duty isn't really crazy."
There was only one catch and that was Catch-22, which specified that a concern for one's own safety in the face of dangers that were real and immediate was the process of a rational mind. Orr was crazy and could be grounded. All he had to do was ask; and as soon as he did, he would no longer be crazy and would have to fly more missions. Orr would be crazy to fly more missions and sane if he didn't, but if he was sane he had to fly them. If he flew them he was crazy and didn't have to; but if he didn't want to he was sane and had to. Yossarian was moved very deeply by the absolute simplicity of this clause of Catch-22 and let out a respectful whistle.
"That's some catch, that Catch-22," he observed.
"It's the best there is," Doc Daneeka agreed.

~ Joseph Heller, Catch-22
 
kevlar51 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Maybe DoD should use some of that 700 billion for better mental health services.


Nah. More guns and bigger guns. Deterrence will keep folks in line. Especially when you put them in the hands of those who need mental health assistance.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Magorn: OilfieldDrunk: Active duty can have PTSD. Most likely hid it to keep from being discharged

Yeah and that's the issue.  He's got mental problems severe enough that he murdered people at random, but was able to conceal it from the people who are supposed to be looking for such things inasmuch as they provide him with access to automatic weapons and high explosives on the regular


If they were brown or black folks, Trump would be pinning a medal on him.
 
foxyshadis
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They're still saying it's random. How many people walk into a bowling alley and open fire? Not even a mall, a farking bowling alley.

/If it was to kill maskless boomers it wasn't random, but I understand
 
farkinlovit
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I guess when you pay morons to kill innocent people this happens.

This hero should get a full disability pension for life for what he has had to suffer.......
 
Bruscar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Maybe DoD should use some of that 700 billion for better mental health services.


Maybe the DoD shouldn't have 700 Billion for creating a market for mental health services.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Barry Sadler's gonna have to add in a new verse, I guess.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

OilfieldDrunk: Active duty can have PTSD. Most likely hid it to keep from being discharged


So, not only will he go to jail, he'll also be dishonorably discharged.
 
Outshined_One [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

OilfieldDrunk: Active duty can have PTSD. Most likely hid it to keep from being discharged


A family member of mine joined the military as a teenager during the Iraq War back around 2003/2004.  He always was a bit off, but we all figured it was just his personality. He ended up getting the boot not too long into basic on non-medical grounds.

A few weeks later, he had a full breakdown and ended up being diagnosed as schizophrenic. His shrink was shocked that the military didn't catch it since he apparently had been hearing voices in his head for about a year.

We have our thoughts on the matter. The military turning a blind eye to that sort of thing wouldn't be a surprise to us, but finding out his military physicians were simply incompetent wouldn't be a surprise, either.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The military does not want robots, they want men that are born to kill.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: The ol' get-out-of-jail-free card?  Fark off, life in prison.


Is PTSD a get out of jail card? He's still responsible for his actions, and I've not seen anything that establishes PTSD as making a person incompetent to stand trial. Of course, that doesn't mean much, since I've never looked.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
People mindlessly respond to a person's son enlisting with an echolalia type recitation of "The military will turn your son into a man you can be proud of." I wonder what wisdom those folks have to share with Webb's parents now?
 
verydrab
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Before don't ask don't tell I was on the USS california. They rounded up all the gays while we were in the persian gulf and helo'd them to the brig on the Nimitz. Two of them were in my division. I had a guy on my ship grab my butt afterwards. I told the VA 25 years later and now I have it in my record that I have PTSD due to sexual assault.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: The military does not want robots, they want men that are born to kill.


Tramps like us? Baby we were born to run.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Forever War: The gift that keeps on giving.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They got a buildin' down New York City
It's called Whitehall Street
Where you walk in
You get injected, inspected, detected, infected, neglected, and selected
I went down to get my physical examination one day
And I walked, in I sat down
Got good and drunk the night before
So I looked and felt my best
When I went in that mornin'
'Cause I wanted to look like the all-American kid
From New York City
Man, I wanted, I wanted to feel like the all-
I wanted to be the all-American kid from New York
And I walked in, sat down
I was hung down, brung down, hung up
And all kindsa mean, nasty, ugly things
And I walked in and sat down
And they gave me a piece of paper
Said, "Kid see the psychiatrist, room 604"
And, and I went up there, I said "Shrink
I wanna kill
I mean, I wanna, I wanna kill
Kill
I wanna, I wanna see
I wanna see blood and gore and guts, and veins in my teeth
Eat dead, burnt bodies
I mean kill
Kill, kill, kill!"
And I started jumpin' up and down yelling, "Kill, kill!"
And he started jumpin' up and down with me
And we was both jumpin' up and down
Yelling, "Kill, kill!"
And the sergeant came over, pinned a medal on me
Sent me down the hall, said, "You're our boy"
Didn't feel too good about it
Proceeded on down the hall
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: As any random lawyer will tell you, while "doctors" were using leaches and witchcraft to cure sick people, lawyers were crafting the US Constitution -- this is apparently proof that lawyers own medicine.


Hey, if doctors are so smart, why are there millions of them?
 
freetomato
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I was dumped by a Green Beret I'd been dating for over a year.  He literally disappeared like a fart in the breeze. I never quite knew why, and decided not to stress out about things I'd never understand. I shall now blame it on his PTSD, and will continue to thank him for dumping me because if he hadn't I never would have dated my now-husband.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Jake Havechek: The ol' get-out-of-jail-free card?  Fark off, life in prison.

Is PTSD a get out of jail card? He's still responsible for his actions, and I've not seen anything that establishes PTSD as making a person incompetent to stand trial. Of course, that doesn't mean much, since I've never looked.


Your instincts are correct. Commitment to a mental health facility, particularly a facility for the criminally insane, can mean a life sentence even where the crime may not have carried a life sentence. A person is not released from a facility for the criminally insane merely because he has served his time. His stay continues until there the supervising psychiatrist has sufficient evidence that he no longer poses a threat to the community. Imagine the liability if the obverse were true.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

verydrab: Everyone who was in the military has ptsd according to the VA, along with tinnitus


I mean, a lot of them do. There are varying degrees of PTSD, and a lot of things cause it. I knew a girl in college that suffered PTSD from witnessing her sister's rape. (And just her, not the sister AFAIK)

Its a very strange disorder that we don't really know much about.
 
winedrinkingman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Is the right making him a cause celeb, because my conservative family is already talking like he should walk.

I guess it will cone down to the skin color of the people he shot.
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Karma Chameleon: Maybe DoD should use some of that 700 billion for better mental health services.



Not sure if serious
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bighairyguy: Right attitude, wrong war zone.


He was fighting the war on Christmas.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Jake Havechek: The ol' get-out-of-jail-free card?  Fark off, life in prison.

Is PTSD a get out of jail card? He's still responsible for his actions, and I've not seen anything that establishes PTSD as making a person incompetent to stand trial. Of course, that doesn't mean much, since I've never looked.


It's not a get out of jail free card, it will more than likely get him a lighter sentence though.

A couple years back, there was a story in the local news about a guy that stole a car, shot at some cops, and got killed.  I knew I heard the guys name before, but couldn't remember where until I got to the bottom of the story.  He was the guy that came home from Iraq and shot his girlfriend in the head.  He served about six years for shooting his girlfriend in the head.  I'm sure his claim of PTSD had a big influence on that sentence, along with his service to his country.  Lawyers always play that shiat up.
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

verydrab: Everyone who was in the military has ptsd according to the VA, along with tinnitus


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
