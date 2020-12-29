 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(KTAR Phoenix)   Arizona police asking hunters to lend a hand to solve body parts investigation   (ktar.com) divider line
13
    More: Scary, Arizona, set of remains, Coroner, plain sight, Police, Sheriff, Prescott, Arizona, body parts  
•       •       •

460 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Dec 2020 at 1:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you find a penis it's mine.

I woke up this morning with a bad hangover
And my penis was missing again.
This happens all the time.
It's detachable.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's like finding the phone parts in the E.T. game except those copies are buried in New Mexico, not Arizona.
 
whatsupchuck [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Were they left out in the open on purpose? Remains to be seen.
 
Interceptor1 [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's aliens. They got tired of the anal probes. Now you better pray that thing up there really is a street light.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So the Frankenstein DIY kit wasn't that popular as a Christmas present, and the local varmints carried the project home after Christmas dinner.
 
guestguy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
For the record, calling yourself a "body parts investigator" is not a good pickup line ( ._.)
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

guestguy: For the record, calling yourself a "body parts investigator" is not a good pickup line ( ._.)


Well it might be but you probably don't want to stick your dick in anyone that thinks that's hot.
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
There's abandoned mines all over the Prescott National Forest.

There's hundreds of thousands of acres where you just need to get a little ways off a trail and coyotes will scatter everything long before anyone will stumble on a recognizable body part.

I imagine that there are countless corpses in these hills that will never be discovered.

But some lazy fark just had to leave their mess right where people are going to stumble over it within days.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Bravo, Subby.

/ Lend me your ears
 
guestguy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: guestguy: For the record, calling yourself a "body parts investigator" is not a good pickup line ( ._.)

Well it might be but you probably don't want to stick your dick in anyone that thinks that's hot.


media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

The Smails Kid: Bravo, Subby.

/ Lend me your ears


I don't know why I bolded "Bravo" when I meant to bold Subby.

I'm all left feet.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

JesseL: I imagine that there are countless corpses in these hills that will never be discovered.


I think in this part of Radio Lab's boarder trilogy they cover an experiment someone did to figure out what actually happens to bodies in the desert. Basically, the after the scavengers are done, the ants carry away the bones and you're lucky to find anything at all.

The desert is hard core, yo
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.