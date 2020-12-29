 Skip to content
 
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Daily Star)   You old people with your fat arses are really missing out, 'bum rip' jeans have become a cheeky fashion trend with the young crowd. Get with it and let it all hang out (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    More: Facepalm, Jeans, Buttocks, Trousers, bare bum cheeks, Alycia Tyre, naughty craze leaves, cheeky new denim trend, Canadian model Aislinn Giles  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Love the combination of big arses and tight jeans.....
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are you looking at me bum? You cheeky monkey. You bum looker.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Love the combination of big arses and tight jeans.....


Fark user imageView Full Size



I call first dibs. I saw her first.
 
crazydave023
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Isn't this a repeat tag from 1989?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Youre a tramp!"
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They have a ways to go to match the shorts of the '70s, nothing but the waistband, back seam and the pockets.
 
WhoGAS [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

crazydave023: Isn't this a repeat tag from 1989?


Everything old is new again.  At least the ones wearing them are the same age they were back then...of course, back then, it wouldn't be as creepy as it is now if I look.
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Perfect for public transit, movie theaters, etc.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The 1990s called -- they want their pants back.
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Yeh, I had those in the 80s. It wasn't fashion, we was broke.
 
Salmon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

steklo: kdawg7736: Love the combination of big arses and tight jeans.....

[Fark user image 850x655]


I call first dibs. I saw her first.


like the fist of Gods, my friend - I call seconds.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Love the combination of big arses and tight jeans.....


If you like hairy dudes, I just might be your type.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Salmon: like the fist of Gods, my friend - I call seconds.


I'm telling you, if I spotted her in my Wal-Mart?  We would've been married already.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yeah, I liked this trend when I first saw it. In 1981.
So Fine (Original Theatrical Trailer)
Youtube ZWqV7o7O35c


/earned Ryan O'Neal the Razzie for Worst Actor of the Decade
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Cut for Time: Jeans Commercial - SNL
Youtube ZlRz2puBFBI
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I love a big ass as much as the next guy, but I swear to god it looks like all the pics these days are taken with a fish eye lens
 
p51d007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
P.T. Barnum could have made a ton of money in today's world.  Take good clothes, rip them up
and sell them for more than they are worth.  And the kids will kill each other to look "stylish"
LOL
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

crazydave023: Isn't this a repeat tag from 1989?


No.  It's a repeat from 1981.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

steklo: kdawg7736: Love the combination of big arses and tight jeans.....

[Fark user image image 850x655]


I call first dibs. I saw her first.


That's disgusting. She's just a baby.
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

natazha: They have a ways to go to match the shorts of the '70s, nothing but the waistband, back seam and the pockets.


It's like the old Farker said, "I had a lot more fun in the 70's in my 20's than I have in the 20's in my 70's"
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm still working on understanding why torn clothes are desirable.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The last thing I want is my cheeks on the same surface as everyone else's skid marks. I'd have to carry a towel with me.
Otherwise, this is pretty tame. It's not even a miniskirt and some bikini cut bottoms.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The Cheeky Girls - Cheeky Song (Touch My Bum) (Official Music Video)
Youtube mfODYOp41ww

When I lived in the UK, this terrible song by this terrible Eurotrash group was all over the place. I still get it stuck in my head sometimes.

You're welcome, you filthy weasels.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: I'm still working on understanding why torn clothes are desirable.


My guess is because they fall apart so quickly. It's just conspicuous consumption.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
imokaywiththis.jpg
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I was in High School in the late 70's early 80's and tight jeans were all the rage then. Of course, no one had rips  or cuts in them. Didn't need to. They were skin tight and left nothing to the imagination. Nothing.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I have a broken zipper look that gets you thrown in jail.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
No! Nobody gets a free look.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: kyleaugustus: I'm still working on understanding why torn clothes are desirable.

My guess is because they fall apart so quickly. It's just conspicuous consumption.


These are a lot worse than the torn jeans in the 80s.  These wouldn't survive one machine wash.
 
ar393
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

steklo: I was in High School in the late 70's early 80's and tight jeans were all the rage then. Of course, no one had rips  or cuts in them. Didn't need to. They were skin tight and left nothing to the imagination. Nothing.


College in the late 90s in nyc. Tight black pants that were essentially the precursor to today's yoga pants
 
dennysgod
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
SpongeBob SquarePants | The 'Ripped Pants' Song | Nickelodeon UK
Youtube L8c0EIvYnmE
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dr_iacovone: I have a broken zipper look that gets you thrown in jail.


All for a broken zipper, and it wasn't even someone else's zipper that you broke. There's no justice.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

steklo: I was in High School in the late 70's early 80's and tight jeans were all the rage then. Of course, no one had rips  or cuts in them. Didn't need to. They were skin tight and left nothing to the imagination. Nothing.


I remember the gymnastics girls had to do to get their jeans back on. Especially when their parents came home early.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Not ripped, but my pants wear out first in the bum where it meets the saddle of my bicycle. First they get thin and if I push it long enough eventually they blow out and my butt is suddenly ventilated. Not that it doesn't need it, but it is embarrassing, particularly if I don't notice it and somebody has to point it out to me.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

natazha: They have a ways to go to match the shorts of the '70s, nothing but the waistband, back seam and the pockets.


The good old days when men wore cut-offs that were so short their balls hung out.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: kdawg7736: Love the combination of big arses and tight jeans.....

If you like hairy dudes, I just might be your type.


I'm single because I lack your instinct for knowing exactly when to make my move.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ar393: Tight black pants that were essentially the precursor to today's yoga pants


Ah....I bet you were a fan of 7th avenue down by the fashion institute during lunch hour.
 
Noah_Tall [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
*warning, for use only by people whose fitness level consists of standing around in malls or walking down the street. excessive physical activity may result in jeans self converting to cutoffs.  Twerking may result in fabric explosion. Manufacturer not liable for collateral damage.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Everything old is new again
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I guess that's why I find Colombian and Mexican women so hot.

Their asses and lips are not grotesquely inflated like a red assed monkey generally speaking.

Yeah it's a low bar, but that's where we are.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Really? I'm the first?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

p51d007: P.T. Barnum could have made a ton of money in today's world.  Take good clothes, rip them up
and sell them for more than they are worth.  And the kids will kill each other to look "stylish"
LOL


Tell us how sitting around the radio is going to turn us all into zombies, gramps.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: remember the gymnastics girls had to do to get their jeans back on. Especially when their parents came home early.


My girlfriend in the 80's would have to lay down on her back, and slide her jeans on that way.

We ran drills to increase her speed so that in case our parents came home, she could get dressed faster.
 
ar393
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

steklo: ar393: Tight black pants that were essentially the precursor to today's yoga pants

Ah....I bet you were a fan of 7th avenue down by the fashion institute during lunch hour.


Barnard was across the street :)
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

gonegirl: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/mfODYOp4​1ww]
When I lived in the UK, this terrible song by this terrible Eurotrash group was all over the place. I still get it stuck in my head sometimes.

You're welcome, you filthy weasels.


That was mighty kind of you to post the warning.

/didnotclick
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's a case of wanting the credit without doing any of the work.

Used to be faded and ripped jeans came from long term wearing.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: steklo: I was in High School in the late 70's early 80's and tight jeans were all the rage then. Of course, no one had rips  or cuts in them. Didn't need to. They were skin tight and left nothing to the imagination. Nothing.

I remember the gymnastics girls had to do to get their jeans back on. Especially when their parents came home early.


Yeah, it was entertaining watching my girlfriend put her pants on. She would have to lie down flat on her back to get everything in place before she shoe-horned them on.
 
ar393
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Really? I'm the first?

[Fark user image image 281x400]


No. A couple posts in from the first.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Really? I'm the first?

[Fark user image 281x400]


no. you're not. even. close.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ar393: Barnard was across the street :)


Ex Long Islander here.

I didn't find out about 7th avenue lunch time thing until I was in my late 40's. I went to visit a work office down that way and was with a co-worker explaining to me how he loved going out to 7th ave lunch time. We were walking to get lunch.

"Whatever for? Good food places?" I asked.

"Stek, please just open your eyes. We're a few blocks from the fashion institute"

"oh....."
 
