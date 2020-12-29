 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Some Guy)   Brussels police chief suspended for sex party in....sorry force of habit...raclette party in police station against covid restrictions. Melted cheese everywhere   (brusselstimes.com)
    Dumbass, Criminal law, head of a Brussels police unit, Constable, internal investigation, public prosecutor, chief of police, Prosecutor, Criminal Investigation Department  
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Heh! We actually have a melted cheese trifecta in play here.

/Posted raclette pic in the other cheese thread.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had to look up what a racketeering party was. I'd never heard of such a thing.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it didn't have a clown dressed up with a big strap-on huffing nitrous and laughing at at everybody from the fringes, it wasn't really an orgy anyway.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah you break the rules for a raclette party. Yes you do
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a future congressman to me.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: I had to look up what a racketeering party was. I'd never heard of such a thing.


It's an organized crime system that involves cheese. Velveeta is a suspect.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 850x637]


Holy shiat you are looking at roughly 1,000 cans of Cheese Whiz right there, how much do they go through that they have in stock that much?!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


You have the right to remain cheesy.

anything you say can be held against you, if you can't afford a cheesmonger, one will be appointed to you.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MMM....raclette.

fromagination.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: Holy shiat you are looking at roughly 1,000 cans of Cheese Whiz right there, how much do they go through that they have in stock that much?!


I never will understand the love for that stuff.

Nasty. Just nasty.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: I had to look up what a racketeering party was. I'd never heard of such a thing.


I already knew what "racketeering" was, I didn't know what "raciette " was. I googled it and got:

Did you mean: raclette
Raclette - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org › wiki › Raclette
From Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia. Raclette (/rəˈklɛt/) is a Swiss dish, also popular in Savoie, France, based on heating cheese and scraping off the melted part.
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: Heh! We actually have a melted cheese trifecta in play here.

/Posted raclette pic in the other cheese thread.


After trying raclette while visiting friends in Germany and had such a good time that they sent us one to use at home. We plan on having our own raclette party for New Years (only the 5 of us) but are looking forward to it.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We have investigated ourselves and found wrongdoing."

Well, we know a few countries where they'd never cut it as police.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Brussels PD chief.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blech. They'll never get rid of the smell.
 
Eutychus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Asterix in Switzerland with its notorious raclette parties would like a word...

Fark user imageView Full Size


(memorable for the line: "don't worry, we'll give you a packed orgy for your journey").
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I lolled subby. I can imagine Paul Merton or Angus Deayton delivering that ... sorry force of habit ... on HIGNFY...
 
mmojo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Laugh all you want but sex party promoters have been fighting guest infection for a lot longer than anyone else.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

mmojo: Laugh all you want but sex party promoters have been fighting guest infection for a lot longer than anyone else.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Pretty much the same as ordering a Big Mac without meat.
Why do Europeans have to fancy-up and complicate everything? So inefficient.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Pretty much the same as ordering a Big Mac without meat.
Why do Europeans have to fancy-up and complicate everything? So inefficient.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groverpm
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

mmojo: Laugh all you want but sex party promoters have been fighting guest infection for a lot longer than anyone else.


Which is why they are holding sex parties during a pandemic; to fight guest infection. Would that be with tongues perhaps? Don't get me wrong. Now that I know Brussels is rife with sex parties I'll be there, hell, I'll even suck the dick of a self-hating homophobic homosexual MEP from Hungary. Just as soon as the pandemic ends.
 
