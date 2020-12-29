 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(NYPost) Russia says they had three times as many deaths due to COVID than originally reported. China says "Hold my beer"
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was reminded last night that there are pee tapes out there still...
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we call China a bunch of farking liars without being racist?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Can we call China a bunch of farking liars without being racist?


As that could be taken wrong let me clarify:    Please don't be racist when calling China a farking liar.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Can we call China a bunch of farking liars without being racist?


No, they lied about COVID the entire time. If they more honest about it and took action earlier then they first reported it the virus would not be as bad for the rest of the world.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: The Googles Do Nothing: Can we call China a bunch of farking liars without being racist?

As that could be taken wrong let me clarify:    Please don't be racist when calling China a farking liar.


How is calling a government a bunch of liars racist? Now if you had called chinese people nothing but a bunch of liars, that would be entirely racist.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their little throwaway to slag off NY was a bit weird. Can't read anything out of China now that doesn't try to insult the US. Wasn't NY pretty responsible with the quarantine and not letting it spread from NY to the West?
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
10x more cases and yet still doesn't even come close to the US numbers.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Can we call China a bunch of farking liars without being racist?


If you mean the government of China then it is not racist, if you mean the Chinese then you're racist. It's like it is possible to speak against Israel without being an antisemite.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ahem.

It's the New York Post.

I'm not saying they're lying, I'm just saying....they might be making shiat up.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huang said the much lower rates in other Chinese cities suggest "Chinese containment efforts were indeed speedy and effective, especially compared to cities like New York."

Yeah, well, I'm guessing that New York would have objected to being completely sealed in using the military, and having neighborhoods walled off from each other with armed checkpoints. Totalitarianism is pretty effective at some tasks, at the cost of living under totalitarianism the other 98% of the time.
 
peterquince
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sooooooo..... China's cases 10x higher than reported.

Reported is 87,003 cases, with a population of 1.393 billion (1,393,000,000). 0.006246% of the population.
Ten times higher is 870,030 cases, or 0.06246% of the population.

The US (which is also low-balling if not lying about numbers) has reported 19,364,924 cases, in a population of 328,200,2000.
So we're at 0.59003%.

Even with revised numbers from China, the US still has 10x the caseload of China.

Why? Because Republicans don't value human life.
 
Outshined_One [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Can we call China a bunch of farking liars without being racist?


They grossly mishandled their response to the pandemic at the outset and were horrifically irresponsible on the international stage when this could have been contained or even mitigated to a more meaningful degree.  They rightfully deserve criticism, scorn, and shame for it.  So, yes, you can call the Chinese government a bunch of farking liars.

However, context matters.  If you're using China as a scapegoat for COVID-19, or you're claiming China developed COVID-19 as a bioweapon with (((Soros))) as an excuse to expand the surveillance state in order to further the cause of white genocide, or you happen to be a member of the Trump Administration, then yeah, you're most likely being more than a little bit racist.  Calling it the China Flu or the COVID-19 is pretty much an automatic dog whistle for that.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only took a year to find out huh?
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was an article back at the start of all of this with satellite footage of the crematoriums. They normally ran lik 8-10 hours a day 5 days a week and they were shown to be going like 20 to 24 hours 7 days a week

Reported the 10x number back then

It was treated like conspiracy talk back then in some articles

https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.11​0​1/2020.05.28.20116012v2

https://www.voanews.com/science-healt​h​/coronavirus-outbreak/estimates-show-w​uhan-death-toll-far-higher-official-fi​gure
 
Outshined_One [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Outshined_One: Calling it the China Flu or the COVID-19 is pretty much an automatic dog whistle for that.


Well I'll be, I didn't know that filter existed.

/Hint, I used the city tied to the initial outbreak in said racist phrase.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but those numbers are probably lower because the people who died had underlying conditions, right?  Or is that only applicable in the USA?
 
peterquince
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Outshined_One: The Googles Do Nothing: Can we call China a bunch of farking liars without being racist?

They grossly mishandled their response to the pandemic at the outset and were horrifically irresponsible on the international stage when this could have been contained or even mitigated to a more meaningful degree.  They rightfully deserve criticism, scorn, and shame for it.  So, yes, you can call the Chinese government a bunch of farking liars.

However, context matters.  If you're using China as a scapegoat for COVID-19, or you're claiming China developed COVID-19 as a bioweapon with (((Soros))) as an excuse to expand the surveillance state in order to further the cause of white genocide, or you happen to be a member of the Trump Administration, then yeah, you're most likely being more than a little bit racist.  Calling it the China Flu or the COVID-19 is pretty much an automatic dog whistle for that.


Also, China has responsibility for this only to the extent that it got crossed China's borders. Once it got here, it was our responsibility. The cause is on them. The result is on us.

Also, Covid came to the US from Europe, not China, because Trump closed the US to China, but not Europe.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Can we call China a bunch of farking liars without being racist?


I asked my one Chinese friend, but he was too nervous about government surveillance to give me a full point-of-view.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: The Googles Do Nothing: The Googles Do Nothing: Can we call China a bunch of farking liars without being racist?

As that could be taken wrong let me clarify:    Please don't be racist when calling China a farking liar.

How is calling a government a bunch of liars racist? Now if you had called chinese people nothing but a bunch of liars, that would be entirely racist.


This fear is exactly what the CPC's rhetorical strategy has been for years now. Knowing that the West is far more vulnerable to and terrified of accusations of racism than most everyone else, they've worked to teach that any criticism of the Chinese Government is racist. "China's government is China, so criticizing it is exactly the same as insulting someone for being black or Arab."

And it's worked.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

peterquince: Trump closed the US to China, but not Europe.


CSB

Jan 2020. I was sitting in the car at my work parking lot with NPR on the radio. They said a man from China was on a plane and got off in a Northwestern state and he had the virus.

Take it for what it's worth.
 
peterquince
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Smoking GNU: The Googles Do Nothing: The Googles Do Nothing: Can we call China a bunch of farking liars without being racist?

As that could be taken wrong let me clarify:    Please don't be racist when calling China a farking liar.

How is calling a government a bunch of liars racist? Now if you had called chinese people nothing but a bunch of liars, that would be entirely racist.

This fear is exactly what the CPC's rhetorical strategy has been for years now. Knowing that the West is far more vulnerable to and terrified of accusations of racism than most everyone else, they've worked to teach that any criticism of the Chinese Government is racist. "China's government is China, so criticizing it is exactly the same as insulting someone for being black or Arab."

And it's worked.


It's worked for Republicans, too. Remember when Hilary Clinton accurately described Trump's surrogates a basket of deplorables? And within a couple hours, Republicans had their base convinced she'd called all republicans deplorables?
 
Obscure Login
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: The Googles Do Nothing: Can we call China a bunch of farking liars without being racist?

No, they lied about COVID the entire time. If they more honest about it and took action earlier then they first reported it the virus would not be as bad for the rest of the world.


It's unfortunate that we have no moral high ground to call them out for their bullshiat, since our government has lied about it, downplayed the severity, leading to a good portion of our population to not take it seriously and spread it like crazy.

I would also be stunned if our numbers were accurate, especially in places like Florida.
 
oxnard_montalvo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Can we call China a bunch of farking liars without being racist?


There is a chink in your slanted and ornamental way of thinking, grasshopper.
 
peterquince
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

steklo: peterquince: Trump closed the US to China, but not Europe.

CSB

Jan 2020. I was sitting in the car at my work parking lot with NPR on the radio. They said a man from China was on a plane and got off in a Northwestern state and he had the virus.

Take it for what it's worth.


Yeah, I may also be misremembering that the NYC outbreak came from Europe, too. So I guess take all of this for what its worth, because it ultimately doesn't matter.

Even India is reporting around 1% of our caseload per capita. The existence of Covid couldn't have been prevented by the US. But the result of Covid in the US could have been very very very different. And that's on us.
 
TheGreatGazoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

peterquince: steklo: peterquince: Trump closed the US to China, but not Europe.

CSB

Jan 2020. I was sitting in the car at my work parking lot with NPR on the radio. They said a man from China was on a plane and got off in a Northwestern state and he had the virus.

Take it for what it's worth.

Yeah, I may also be misremembering that the NYC outbreak came from Europe, too. So I guess take all of this for what its worth, because it ultimately doesn't matter.

Even India is reporting around 1% of our caseload per capita. The existence of Covid couldn't have been prevented by the US. But the result of Covid in the US could have been very very very different. And that's on us.


India either got super lucky or is lying.

They basically kicked the rural workers out of the big cities by cramming large unmasked crowds into small spaces to wait for massively overloaded trains and buses. The pictures were horrifying.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

steklo: peterquince: Trump closed the US to China, but not Europe.

CSB

Jan 2020. I was sitting in the car at my work parking lot with NPR on the radio. They said a man from China was on a plane and got off in a Northwestern state and he had the virus.

Take it for what it's worth.


There were fark discussions about the new plague in 2019.
 
skatedrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

theteacher: I was reminded last night that there are pee tapes out there still...


Small Number of Covid Patients Develop Severe Psychotic Symptoms

You're one of them it seems.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: There were fark discussions about the new plague in 2019.


and...

Aeon Flux on MTV back in the mid 90's also had a story about a virus that effected the entire world.
 
flood222
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
(Insert outrage here)
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Can we call China a bunch of farking liars without being racist?


It's Fark, you'll get called a racist most days just by having an opinion.
 
peterquince
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: peterquince: steklo: peterquince: Trump closed the US to China, but not Europe.

CSB

Jan 2020. I was sitting in the car at my work parking lot with NPR on the radio. They said a man from China was on a plane and got off in a Northwestern state and he had the virus.

Take it for what it's worth.

Yeah, I may also be misremembering that the NYC outbreak came from Europe, too. So I guess take all of this for what its worth, because it ultimately doesn't matter.

Even India is reporting around 1% of our caseload per capita. The existence of Covid couldn't have been prevented by the US. But the result of Covid in the US could have been very very very different. And that's on us.

India either got super lucky or is lying.

They basically kicked the rural workers out of the big cities by cramming large unmasked crowds into small spaces to wait for massively overloaded trains and buses. The pictures were horrifying.


Yes, but even if they're lying the same way China is....it's still only 10% of the US caseload. And their caseload (given access to medicine, poverty, population density, public transit, housing, etc.) should be WAY HIGHER than ours.

The point I'm sort of circling around is that our results are by far the worst in the world. And given that the disease itself is the same(ish) in every country. Those results are because of our handling of the outbreak, not because the disease itself breached our borders.
 
peterquince
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: The Googles Do Nothing: Can we call China a bunch of farking liars without being racist?

It's Fark, you'll get called a racist most days just by having an opinion.


If you're getting called a racist here "most days" because of your opinions, you should  maybe reexamine your opinions.
 
Outshined_One [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: There were fark discussions about the new plague in 2019.


I think part of the problem is a lot of people didn't take COVID-19 seriously at the outset because various media outlets irresponsibly pushed pandemic narratives in the past simply because they generated revenue via ratings/ads/whatever, yet those diseases were ultimately contained before reaching a critical threshold.  Most of the time, those narratives were pushed due to their incredibly racist and anti-immigrant undertones, which oftentimes were accompanied by exaggerated claims and outright lies about those diseases.  Whether it was due to luck, skill, or some combination, we avoided pandemics with those diseases, but those alarmist claims ultimately did not come to fruition and those alarmist claims became part of the usual white noise.
 
WhatsSoGodDamnPunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: The Googles Do Nothing: Can we call China a bunch of farking liars without being racist?

They grossly mishandled their response to the pandemic at the outset and were horrifically irresponsible on the international stage when this could have been contained or even mitigated to a more meaningful degree.  They rightfully deserve criticism, scorn, and shame for it.  So, yes, you can call the Chinese government a bunch of farking liars.

However, context matters.  If you're using China as a scapegoat for COVID-19, or you're claiming China developed COVID-19 as a bioweapon with (((Soros))) as an excuse to expand the surveillance state in order to further the cause of white genocide, or you happen to be a member of the Trump Administration, then yeah, you're most likely being more than a little bit racist.  Calling it the China Flu or the COVID-19 is pretty much an automatic dog whistle for that.


I know all of the experts agree this wasn't a man-made virus but it still struck me as odd that it was found a few blocks away from the main BSL 4 lab in China. Just because it wasn't engineered doesn't mean it didn't walk out on a shoe from a virus study they were secretly doing on a natural virus they had found. A few years prior, the COVID-19 was examined by other top officials and their statement was something along the lines of, "it's just a matter of time before something escapes that lab."

I'm the furthest from a conspiracy theorist but if the adequate controls aren't there it's reasonable this is a possibility. Compound that with the constant hiding of information by the Chinese government AS WELL AS prosecuting anyone who tries to get the truth out (they just sentenced the journalist recently) and it isn't far fetched that they have a lot to hide still.
 
oxnard_montalvo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

peterquince: Keyser_Soze_Death: The Googles Do Nothing: Can we call China a bunch of farking liars without being racist?

It's Fark, you'll get called a racist most days just by having an opinion.

If you're getting called a racist here "most days" because of your opinions, you should  maybe reexamine your opinions.


Racist!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

peterquince: Those results are because of our handling of the outbreak,


and incorrect counting. I heard that if someone gets tested and its positive and comes back a week later and tests positive again, it counts as a new case.

and we all know how good the US is at counting things.


I can't trust the government, I can't trust the news, and I certainly can't trust numbers that they are promoting.

All I know is there is a very contagious virus on the loose. I do my best to self quarantine and if I go out, I wear a mask and wash my hands constantly.

My step-daughter is a nurse in training and has been assigned the covid floor of our local rural hospital.

So I am well aware of how bad it is.
 
WhatsSoGodDamnPunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

WhatsSoGodDamnPunny: Outshined_One: The Googles Do Nothing: Can we call China a bunch of farking liars without being racist?

They grossly mishandled their response to the pandemic at the outset and were horrifically irresponsible on the international stage when this could have been contained or even mitigated to a more meaningful degree.  They rightfully deserve criticism, scorn, and shame for it.  So, yes, you can call the Chinese government a bunch of farking liars.

However, context matters.  If you're using China as a scapegoat for COVID-19, or you're claiming China developed COVID-19 as a bioweapon with (((Soros))) as an excuse to expand the surveillance state in order to further the cause of white genocide, or you happen to be a member of the Trump Administration, then yeah, you're most likely being more than a little bit racist.  Calling it the China Flu or the COVID-19 is pretty much an automatic dog whistle for that.

I know all of the experts agree this wasn't a man-made virus but it still struck me as odd that it was found a few blocks away from the main BSL 4 lab in China. Just because it wasn't engineered doesn't mean it didn't walk out on a shoe from a virus study they were secretly doing on a natural virus they had found. A few years prior, the COVID-19 was examined by other top officials and their statement was something along the lines of, "it's just a matter of time before something escapes that lab."

I'm the furthest from a conspiracy theorist but if the adequate controls aren't there it's reasonable this is a possibility. Compound that with the constant hiding of information by the Chinese government AS WELL AS prosecuting anyone who tries to get the truth out (they just sentenced the journalist recently) and it isn't far fetched that they have a lot to hide still.


Not Covid-19, the BSL-4. Sorry, haven't had coffee this morning
 
peterquince
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

steklo: peterquince: Those results are because of our handling of the outbreak,

and incorrect counting. I heard that if someone gets tested and its positive and comes back a week later and tests positive again, it counts as a new case.

and we all know how good the US is at counting things.


I can't trust the government, I can't trust the news, and I certainly can't trust numbers that they are promoting.

All I know is there is a very contagious virus on the loose. I do my best to self quarantine and if I go out, I wear a mask and wash my hands constantly.

My step-daughter is a nurse in training and has been assigned the covid floor of our local rural hospital.

So I am well aware of how bad it is.


Double-counting isn't impossible, but it's fairly rare (a friend works in NYS public health). It only occurs where the person was tested in two separate systems and doesn't advise the second place of the previous result. So I was tested at NYU hospital back in June prior to a knee surgery, and I was tested again in October at a walk-in clinic upstate. So the walk-in clinic wouldn't know about the first result, although they did ask me.

But if I tested positive at NYU, and then got another test later, they would already know about the first one. And repeat cases do seem to be possible.

But in terms of counting, this would be a problem in most countries - certainly in places like India or Brazil. So if we're overcounting, they'd be overcounting in the same say.

Also, general consensus among public health experts is that the US is vastly UNDER-counting our caseload numbers, not overcounting. So, again, there doesn't seem to be a problem where the perception of Covid is worse than the reality.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You mean the Russian and Chinese governments lied to make themselves look superior? Shocking. Shocking, I say!!
 
peterquince
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: You mean the Russian and Chinese governments lied to make themselves look superior? Shocking. Shocking, I say!!


Even after these revised estimates, the US caseload is still 10x greater than the Chinese caseload.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

steklo: peterquince: Those results are because of our handling of the outbreak,

and incorrect counting. I heard that if someone gets tested and its positive and comes back a week later and tests positive again, it counts as a new case.

and we all know how good the US is at counting things.


I can't trust the government, I can't trust the news, and I certainly can't trust numbers that they are promoting.

All I know is there is a very contagious virus on the loose. I do my best to self quarantine and if I go out, I wear a mask and wash my hands constantly.

My step-daughter is a nurse in training and has been assigned the covid floor of our local rural hospital.

So I am well aware of how bad it is.


Did you hear that on Newsmax or from a Facebook meme?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

peterquince: But in terms of counting, this would be a problem in most countries - certainly in places like India or Brazil. So if we're overcounting, they'd be overcounting in the same say.


I can agree with your statement.

I never trusted numbers to begin with. All I know is it's bad, and a lot of people are catching it and spreading it and dying from it. That's all I need to know so I can make my own precautions and try to keep me and my loved ones (and others) safe.

When the hospitals start emptying out, I can then re-examine the situation and act accordingly.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Did you hear that on Newsmax or from a Facebook meme?


Funny.

I never had Facebook and I don't even know what Newsmax is.

I assume it's another fake news outlet or something that's spreading incorrect news like CNN, FOX and MSNBC.
 
