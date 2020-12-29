 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Axios)   Gotten the COVID-19 vaccine? Great, but you still have to wear a mask and take other precautions until enough of the population has achieved immunity too. It's a saving throw bonus, not a Periapt of Health   (axios.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to move to a socialist hellhole country yet, a place where everybody goes along. Murica is getting too freedomy. We'll need masks here for decades.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The chart from one of the trials showed the vaccine improved its efficiency up to 120 days.  That means it won't offer full protection for 4 months.  How many people are going to get the 1st shot and go be a new type of vaxidiot thinking they have instant protection?

/can't find the chart but it was a two dose vaccine.  Looked like 0 to 20% jump in few days after 1st dose and then leveled off with another jump from 25% to 40%  in the week after 2nd and then liner out to 95% at 4 months.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DON.MAC:

Here's one for the Pfizer vaccine. Was this what you were referring to?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This is probably the 100th headline I read that said that.
 
rikerdude
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Is it me, or does the crest in the photo contain the PEPSICO logo?
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well duh.....but one of the things i hope Biden does early on is set an end date of sorts for this....

Something along the lines of, "After the vaccine has been readily available to everyone for a month, all restrictions drop, so to hell with you if you don't get it"

I understand that it puts those who legitimately can't get the vaccine at higher risk, but we can't go on with masks, capacity restrictions, etc forever because some numbnuts don't get vaccinated.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
80% of the clinical staff where I work got the Pfizer shot. We sure as hell are going to keep masking and social distancing for awhile yet. I get my 2nd shot on the 13th. If you get it, make sure you take the next day off, it feels like the flu shot got angry.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: How many people are going to get the 1st shot and go be a new type of vaxidiot thinking they have instant protection?


Up to the challenge.   Raise you "I got it, there's no need for anyone else in my state to get it."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
NSFW...

here
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Is it too soon to schedule an appointment for my booster shot in 2022? Or will Walgreen's offer walk-in vaccinations by then?
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Relevant to the headline:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I got mine Saturday. Other than the brief incident when kuato popped out of my stomach, no issues.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

rikerdude: Is it me, or does the crest in the photo contain the PEPSICO logo?


US Army Korea.
 
Cythraul [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm getting mine today (public transportation worker).  Yay!
 
Cythraul [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: I got mine Saturday. Other than the brief incident when kuato popped out of my stomach, no issues.


Did he open your mind?
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Well duh.....but one of the things i hope Biden does early on is set an end date of sorts for this....

Something along the lines of, "After the vaccine has been readily available to everyone for a month, all restrictions drop, so to hell with you if you don't get it"

I understand that it puts those who legitimately can't get the vaccine at higher risk, but we can't go on with masks, capacity restrictions, etc forever because some numbnuts don't get vaccinated.


Biden really doesn't have much control over the majority of the restrictions, those are done at the State level and the Governors of all political parties have repeatedly stated that they alone have certain authorities.  The President can seal the border, but doesn't control the each State's restaurants or schools.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I understood that reference
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Gotten the COVID-19 vaccine? Great, but you still have to wear a mask and take other precautions

Yeah, well, that's just, like, your opinion man
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Here's one for the Pfizer vaccine. Was this what you were referring to?


No, the one I was referring to explicitly said 120 on the days axis. It was in an early thread with the graph you posted.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
MindStalker
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: I got mine Saturday. Other than the brief incident when kuato popped out of my stomach, no issues.


You need to provide him a top hat a tails.  (Yes different movie reference entirely I know)
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: AirForceVet: Here's one for the Pfizer vaccine. Was this what you were referring to?

No, the one I was referring to explicitly said 120 on the days axis. It was in an early thread with the graph you posted.


Okay. Thanks.

I'm in the Pfizer study and pretty confident I got placebos. I found that chart chilling myself.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MindStalker: Peter von Nostrand: I got mine Saturday. Other than the brief incident when kuato popped out of my stomach, no issues.

You need to provide him a top hat a tails.  (Yes different movie reference entirely I know)


He started singing hello ma baby but in Gaelic. It was, odd. I mean, who sings in Gaelic?
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So even if you get the vaccine, you can get the vid?
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Yea no shiat, having a vaccination doesn't have any outward signs so assholes who would lie about having it and not wearing a mask would do so.

Just keep masks as a requirement as much as possible in place until next fall or so.
 
Mock26
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
2nd Edition Forever!
 
40 degree day
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The other reason to keep following the rules is to deprive Covidiots of the ability to get out of wearing masks by lying about having been vaccinated.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: I mean, who sings in Gaelic?


I think Enya does. Remember her?

Enya - Orinoco Flow (Official 4k Music Video)
Youtube LTrk4X9ACtw
 
Gramma
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Well duh.....but one of the things i hope Biden does early on is set an end date of sorts for this....

Something along the lines of, "After the vaccine has been readily available to everyone for a month, all restrictions drop, so to hell with you if you don't get it"

I understand that it puts those who legitimately can't get the vaccine at higher risk, but we can't go on with masks, capacity restrictions, etc forever because some numbnuts don't get vaccinated.


So let the medically fragile people die so you can go about your everyday life.  Nice.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: MindStalker: Peter von Nostrand: I got mine Saturday. Other than the brief incident when kuato popped out of my stomach, no issues.

You need to provide him a top hat a tails.  (Yes different movie reference entirely I know)

He started singing hello ma baby but in Gaelic. It was, odd. I mean, who sings in Gaelic?


He's just looking for his lucky charms.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

40 degree day: The other reason to keep following the rules is to deprive Covidiots of the ability to get out of wearing masks by lying about having been vaccinated.


We definitely need more stigginit in this country!  I hate when people I don't like get away with things.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: So even if you get the vaccine, you can get the vid?


same as the flu shot.

If you get inoculated, you can still catch the flu but it won't be as bad. Same with Covid.

You can still catch it, perhaps get asystematic and pass it to others or you get a milder case..or both...

It's not a cure. Its prevention.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Passed your driver's exam?  Great!  But you still have to stay home.  Driving is not safe.  Therefore, you may not drive.  Not now, not ever.  How will you ever live with yourself if you cause an accident?  Completely changing your lifestyle is the only ethical choice.  Quit going places.  Quit having relationships.  Quit seeing friends.  Quit exploring the world.  It's dangerous out there.  Stay home.  Stay safe.  Stay isolated.  Only temporarily - just until bad things quit happening to good people...until the world becomes safe.  Eventually die quietly at home, alone, knowing that at least you didn't die from doing something.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: DON.MAC: AirForceVet: Here's one for the Pfizer vaccine. Was this what you were referring to?

No, the one I was referring to explicitly said 120 on the days axis. It was in an early thread with the graph you posted.

Okay. Thanks.

I'm in the Pfizer study and pretty confident I got placebos. I found that chart chilling myself.


At what point do they confirm that and tell you that you should get vaccinated?
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's almost like herd immunity is a result, not a strategy, and using the terms incorrectly has muddied the waters so much that distributing information to the public is nearly impossible.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

OrangeSnapper: Passed your driver's exam?  Great!  But you still have to stay home.  Driving is not safe.  Therefore, you may not drive.  Not now, not ever.  How will you ever live with yourself if you cause an accident?  Completely changing your lifestyle is the only ethical choice.  Quit going places.  Quit having relationships.  Quit seeing friends.  Quit exploring the world.  It's dangerous out there.  Stay home.  Stay safe.  Stay isolated.  Only temporarily - just until bad things quit happening to good people...until the world becomes safe.  Eventually die quietly at home, alone, knowing that at least you didn't die from doing something.


My favorite part of this stupidity is that it completely ignores the hundreds of safety regulations that cars must follow, along with things like speed limits and other v&t laws that you must follow.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Well duh.....but one of the things i hope Biden does early on is set an end date of sorts for this....

Something along the lines of, "After the vaccine has been readily available to everyone for a month, all restrictions drop, so to hell with you if you don't get it"

I understand that it puts those who legitimately can't get the vaccine at higher risk, but we can't go on with masks, capacity restrictions, etc forever because some numbnuts don't get vaccinated.


Why can't we go on with masks? Seriously, what is the issue with them? What is up with the whiny snowflakes getting their panties bent out of shape over a mask of all things?
 
Carthax
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

OrangeSnapper: Passed your driver's exam?  Great!  But you still have to stay home.  Driving is not safe.  Therefore, you may not drive.  Not now, not ever.  How will you ever live with yourself if you cause an accident?  Completely changing your lifestyle is the only ethical choice.  Quit going places.  Quit having relationships.  Quit seeing friends.  Quit exploring the world.  It's dangerous out there.  Stay home.  Stay safe.  Stay isolated.  Only temporarily - just until bad things quit happening to good people...until the world becomes safe.  Eventually die quietly at home, alone, knowing that at least you didn't die from doing something.


Excellent strawman! Beautiful!
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

edmo: I'm going to move to a socialist hellhole country yet, a place where everybody goes along. Murica is getting too freedomy. We'll need masks here for decades.


Another earlier thread summed up the problem rather well, i feel. ''Toxic Individualism"
 
meanmutton
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: So even if you get the vaccine, you can get the vid?


You might be able to carry SARS-CoV-2 and pass it along to others. They don't know yet.

They do know that if you contract SARS-CoV-2 after receiving the virus, there is a 95% reduction in it developing into Covid-19.

SARS-CoV-2 is the virus. Covid-19 is the disease it creates.
 
