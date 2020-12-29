 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(The New York Times)   Wait, I forget -- how's that thing go about the correct answer when a headline is framed as a question?   (nytimes.com) divider line
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


If track record is any indicator, not if that greedy little power bottom can help it.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Butt stuff?
 
cleek
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i kinda wish he'd try it.

i didn't get my pitchfork all sharp and stabby for nothing, ya know.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Link
 
LessO2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Betteridge's Law -- when a headline is a question, the answer is usually 'no.'

Good thing to remember on clickbaity headlines.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
what would evil jesus do?
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Will Pence go chicken shiat and resign before the 6th?
 
