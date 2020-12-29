 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Washington Examiner)   It's almost like wearing masks, reducing travel, and social distancing reduce the spread of communicable diseases   (washingtonexaminer.com) divider line
    Facepalm, Influenza, World Health Organization, Pandemic, Common cold, Johns Hopkins University, medical director of Johns Hopkins University, coronavirus cases, Disease Control  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Something has been bothering me about this. What if you test positive for COVID, but you actually had the flu? Some flu viruses are in the same family as other coronaviruses and what if that triggers the COVID test? I know a few people who tested positive where all they had is fever and fatigue and it only lasted a couple of days. Makes you wonder if they actually had the flu and not COVID.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flu? Pffffttt. It's just the Rona.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Something has been bothering me about this. What if you test positive for COVID, but you actually had the flu? Some flu viruses are in the same family as other coronaviruses and what if that triggers the COVID test? I know a few people who tested positive where all they had is fever and fatigue and it only lasted a couple of days. Makes you wonder if they actually had the flu and not COVID.


Influenza and coronavirus are not the same family. While most respiratory viruses exhibit some symptom overlap, that does not mean that the disease progression, severity or pathogenesis of each virus is the same.

https://asm.org/Articles/2020/July/CO​V​ID-19-and-the-Flu

meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Which is why we should at least keep the masks for every flu season.
 
btch_cakes
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Something has been bothering me about this. What if you test positive for COVID, but you actually had the flu? Some flu viruses are in the same family as other coronaviruses and what if that triggers the COVID test? I know a few people who tested positive where all they had is fever and fatigue and it only lasted a couple of days. Makes you wonder if they actually had the flu and not COVID.


What if you test positive for covid and then get hit by a car? Makes you wonder, doesn't it?
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So will the anti-mask covid conspiracy theorists deny this too? Or will they somehow contort the "science" to say that masks, etc. protect against flu transmission but still refuse to take part?
 
TheGreatGazoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

btch_cakes: kdawg7736: Something has been bothering me about this. What if you test positive for COVID, but you actually had the flu? Some flu viruses are in the same family as other coronaviruses and what if that triggers the COVID test? I know a few people who tested positive where all they had is fever and fatigue and it only lasted a couple of days. Makes you wonder if they actually had the flu and not COVID.

What if you test positive for covid and then get hit by a car? Makes you wonder, doesn't it?


Where did that come from?

A reasonable question was asked and a good answer was given.
 
SergeantObvious [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: So will the anti-mask covid conspiracy theorists deny this too? Or will they somehow contort the "science" to say that masks, etc. protect against flu transmission but still refuse to take part?


They'll just change tact. "See! No twindemic!!1! Scienticians arr stooped!!1!1"
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Washington Examiner? I am skeptical.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It also reduces MY FREEDOMS!!
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
My stepmom has the flu so I'm getting a kick.

She's been isolated since Christmas (in case it was COVID but thankfully the test was negative).

She never lost her taste and smell or has a bad cough but does have the other "traditional" flu symptoms.

TLDR: My dad and stepmom are being way more cautious about something likely to be the flu then they normally would be and hopefully that will limit the spread.
 
btch_cakes
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: btch_cakes: kdawg7736: Something has been bothering me about this. What if you test positive for COVID, but you actually had the flu? Some flu viruses are in the same family as other coronaviruses and what if that triggers the COVID test? I know a few people who tested positive where all they had is fever and fatigue and it only lasted a couple of days. Makes you wonder if they actually had the flu and not COVID.

What if you test positive for covid and then get hit by a car? Makes you wonder, doesn't it?

Where did that come from?

A reasonable question was asked and a good answer was given.


Anecdotal evidence and misinformation does everyone a disservice. Influenza does not trigger false positives of covid19. Just because some acquaintances test positive for covid and experience mild symptoms doesn't make me wonder if they didn't have the 'rona and only had the flu.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: btch_cakes: kdawg7736: Something has been bothering me about this. What if you test positive for COVID, but you actually had the flu? Some flu viruses are in the same family as other coronaviruses and what if that triggers the COVID test? I know a few people who tested positive where all they had is fever and fatigue and it only lasted a couple of days. Makes you wonder if they actually had the flu and not COVID.

What if you test positive for covid and then get hit by a car? Makes you wonder, doesn't it?

Where did that come from?

A reasonable question was asked and a good answer was given.


The flu/covid question has been compared and analyzed ad nauseam for 10 months. Anyone conflating the two either hasn't paid attention or is being willfully obtuse.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
And people thought the Dark Ages was such a long time ago.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

btch_cakes: kdawg7736: Something has been bothering me about this. What if you test positive for COVID, but you actually had the flu? Some flu viruses are in the same family as other coronaviruses and what if that triggers the COVID test? I know a few people who tested positive where all they had is fever and fatigue and it only lasted a couple of days. Makes you wonder if they actually had the flu and not COVID.

What if you test positive for covid and then get hit by a car? Makes you wonder, doesn't it?


That unfortunately happened to my friend. They're okay now and we just laughed about karma and eating the last donut when we actually worked in an office back in February.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Something has been bothering me about this. What if you test positive for COVID, but you actually had the flu? Some flu viruses are in the same family as other coronaviruses and what if that triggers the COVID test? I know a few people who tested positive where all they had is fever and fatigue and it only lasted a couple of days. Makes you wonder if they actually had the flu and not COVID.


What if you're stoned yet test positive for being drunk?  What if you test positive for pregnancy and your papers says you're male?   What if you're stupid yet you test brilliant for a state diploma?  What if your diesel tests good instead of evil?

Tests attempt to test what is testable, lacking the testicles to test and say the results are ephemeral.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

btch_cakes: kdawg7736: Something has been bothering me about this. What if you test positive for COVID, but you actually had the flu? Some flu viruses are in the same family as other coronaviruses and what if that triggers the COVID test? I know a few people who tested positive where all they had is fever and fatigue and it only lasted a couple of days. Makes you wonder if they actually had the flu and not COVID.

What if you test positive for covid and then get hit by a car? Makes you wonder, doesn't it?


If the car would maintain 6 feet of social distancing he won't get hit.
 
btch_cakes
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: btch_cakes: kdawg7736: Something has been bothering me about this. What if you test positive for COVID, but you actually had the flu? Some flu viruses are in the same family as other coronaviruses and what if that triggers the COVID test? I know a few people who tested positive where all they had is fever and fatigue and it only lasted a couple of days. Makes you wonder if they actually had the flu and not COVID.

What if you test positive for covid and then get hit by a car? Makes you wonder, doesn't it?

That unfortunately happened to my friend. They're okay now and we just laughed about karma and eating the last donut when we actually worked in an office back in February.


Hope you get to wrestle over donuts in person again soon. Glad he/she's on the mend. Pray for Mojo.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

btch_cakes: What if you test positive for covid and then get hit by a car? Makes you wonder, doesn't it?


What if you test positive for COVID, then sit down in front of a computer?  Would you need to update its virus scanner to ensure it's protected?
 
