 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(The Daily Beast)   Former co-worker says alleged Nashville bomber "hated cops and loved weed". So, terrorism confirmed   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
23
    More: Followup, Petula Clark, Nashville bomber Anthony Quinn Warner, Warner Bros. Records, Tom Lundborg, Lundborg's father, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Downtown, Tennessee  
•       •       •

368 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Dec 2020 at 9:05 AM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
well, he certainly died.... smokin'
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A motive for the bombing remains unclear, though investigators are reportedly looking into whether Warner bought into conspiracy theories about 5G technology.

There it is again, there is zero evidence of 5G being a thing but every story mentions it. And every story basis it on something someone else "reportedly" said.

And to be clear, I'm not saying it's a conspiracy, I'm saying it's lazy reporting. This is the exact same lazy crap that helped Trump for years.

They're no doubt looking into whether he had mental health issues, they probably have all his report cards from school, they're likely looking into EVERYTHING, but yeah let's peel off the 5G and see if we can rattle the crazies.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: well, he certainly died.... smokin'


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ok, who hasn't posted on here in the last week or so?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What's his Fark username?
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: A motive for the bombing remains unclear, though investigators are reportedly looking into whether Warner bought into conspiracy theories about 5G technology.

There it is again, there is zero evidence of 5G being a thing but every story mentions it. And every story basis it on something someone else "reportedly" said.

And to be clear, I'm not saying it's a conspiracy, I'm saying it's lazy reporting. This is the exact same lazy crap that helped Trump for years.

They're no doubt looking into whether he had mental health issues, they probably have all his report cards from school, they're likely looking into EVERYTHING, but yeah let's peel off the 5G and see if we can rattle the crazies.


And the fact that AT&T isn't real 5G makes it most disturbing.

It is profitable for the media to keep the people divided.
 
Salmon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Ok, who hasn't posted on here in the last week or so?


Oh, I'd expect this story will automatically page him.

Kind of like summoning GorGor but with a way lamer outcome.

/and we all know what that used to be like, I'm going to go wash my hands just to be safe.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Have there been any hot takes blaming libertarians yet?
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Watching Fox News be so unsure without more info whether to condemn domestic terrorism or insist we need to understand his economic anxiety has been my favorite part of the whole thing.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Waiting for the 'President Trump condemns "Antifa Terror Attack"' tweet, just as soon as he gets back from the 18th green.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: Have there been any hot takes blaming libertarians yet?


Public libraries are a socialist plot. Of course they're to blame.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
OK, this guy worked for him over 40 years ago.

I don't think he has a lot of insight into who he had become when he decided to blow himself up.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Former co-worker says"
Wow. A cop hater and smoked pot. I'm surprised he didn't say he was Antifa and voted for Hillary.

More right wing fake news to rattle Blue Lives boot-lickers now that their hero president just got fired.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: A motive for the bombing remains unclear, though investigators are reportedly looking into whether Warner bought into conspiracy theories about 5G technology.

There it is again, there is zero evidence of 5G being a thing but every story mentions it. And every story basis it on something someone else "reportedly" said.


This. I'm not buying until there's better evidence. An IT guy being paranoid about 5G makes as much sense as a pilot being paranoid about chemtrails.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
When will the US start banning RV's?


I'll miss that show...

gac.sndimg.comView Full Size
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Gulper Eel: Have there been any hot takes blaming libertarians yet?

Public libraries are a socialist plot. Of course they're to blame.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

shiny dagmar: Barfmaker: A motive for the bombing remains unclear, though investigators are reportedly looking into whether Warner bought into conspiracy theories about 5G technology.

There it is again, there is zero evidence of 5G being a thing but every story mentions it. And every story basis it on something someone else "reportedly" said.

This. I'm not buying until there's better evidence. An IT guy being paranoid about 5G makes as much sense as a pilot being paranoid about chemtrails.


Michael Marshall on Be Reasonable had an engineer on his show who was convinced that 5G was dangerous. IIRC, his area of concentration was related to telecom. Crazy is everywhere.

Just looked it up, it's episode 51.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I worked telecommunications way back when (late 80's) and our biggest fear was standing under the microwave waveguides and or the huge antenna.

No wonder I have a low sperm count.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Yup...I worked here.

They tore the whole facility down recently. It's now a sunflower farm.
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The guy worked in IT. Not saying he was a terrorist at all, but engineers and tech people make up a fair portion of real terrorist:

https://slate.com/technology/2009/12/​w​hy-do-so-many-terrorists-have-engineer​ing-degrees.html

Just touches on it in that article, but something about the way engineers and tech people think in terms of black and white pushes them in that direction.

I know an a legit engineer and every time there is a big event in my area, I often wonder if he will turn up on the news.

/I work in tech, too.
 
cloverock70
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Oh shiat! I love weed and hate the cops!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

cloverock70: Oh shiat! I love weed and hate the cops!


Got an RV?

Then you're all set.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Huh.

To be fair I hate cops, love weed, and just had my psychotic Mom have a psychotic break yesterday and attack me ( again ). Now I would call the cops on her due to being a threat to myself, herself and others but alas I've done that -- with the asshat deputy telling me to "be a man". I'm not certain if that means backhanding my own Mom or just taking the beating but honestly fark them all.

I may not condone his actions but gawdammit to hell I understand.

/ Except I'm not rich enough to have a house, give two other homes away and own an RV!
// Man I'd be in heaven if that was my life wtf dude IT COULD'VE BEEN WORSE!
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.