 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Some Guy)   Health Care workers in small towns are leaving due to a pandemic of stupidity   (vpr.org) divider line
32
    More: Interesting, Health care, Health care provider, NPR News, health care workers, rural communities, SOUNDBITE OF CLOGS, Dr. Kristina Darnauer, small-town economies  
•       •       •

899 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Dec 2020 at 8:50 AM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
we love the uneducated
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If small town residents (and conservatives generally, everywhere) don't want their doctors and nurses, and if they choose to believe their conspiracy theories and cult leaders' over that of experts, fine.  I have zero sympathy for any of them. Let them die.  There are other places in America that appreciate doctors, nurses and other experts and their advice, and will beg them to come live there instead.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AT LEAST WE'LL HAVE OUR FREEEEEEEEEDOMMMMMMMM
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It used to be difficult to get an appointment at my doctor's office, but with their absolutely rigid stance on EVERYONE coming through the door adhering to all requirements, they're a lot easier to see these days.  The idjits that refuse to wear a mask, be temp checked before entering, and use the hand sanitizing station outside the door, are simply not allowed through the door.  Anyone that gets inside and then adjusts their mask to cover less than nose and mouth is told to leave, and escorted if necessary.  No discussion, nothing.    My doc says this type of enforcement has weeded out most of his half-assed patients, which has given him the time to see the ones that actually want to be healthy.  He's an old fart and isn't hamstrung with a ton of debt.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
We want braiiiiins Coviiiiiid.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


We're better off with them dead. 

fark 'em.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Aren't these the same people who don't trust fancy-talkin' experts, anyway? Just shift a few workers from the diner and the Dollar Store to the health clinic, it'll be fine.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
[grumpycat-good.jpg]
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My step-daughter works in a rural local hospital on the covid floor. They can't get enough help and are paying top notch for the overnight/weekend shifts. She's been taking as many shifts as she can.

She comes home with the most interesting stories.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You know what? Good. Those healthcare workers don't deserve that type of hell.
 
Bigsack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
My wife and daughter are both Physicians. They have been told they're wrong, stupid, mask don't help, and the best one  " I don't care what you say, I'm not wearing a farking mask "
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: If small town residents (and conservatives generally, everywhere) don't want their doctors and nurses, and if they choose to believe their conspiracy theories and cult leaders' over that of experts, fine.  I have zero sympathy for any of them. Let them die.  There are other places in America that appreciate doctors, nurses and other experts and their advice, and will beg them to come live there instead.


Republican Party cultivated a cult (heh) and now reap what they sow
 
Godscrack
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So where are they supposed to go..?

Non maskers are everywhere Fox/Evangelical/Trump tv can be viewed.
 
TheGreatGazoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Aren't these the same people who don't trust fancy-talkin' experts, anyway? Just shift a few workers from the diner and the Dollar Store to the health clinic, it'll be fine.


The hospital in rural Kansas near where my grandmother lived I wouldn't take my dog to. They sent her home when she was gurgling as she was breathing telling her that they would check the x-rays later and they'd call her if she needed to come back.

2 days later we called them and gasp, she had pneumonia and probably should get some antibiotics. The only thing they were useful for was a place to wait for an ambulance to take you to Kansas City. Most rural health care is like that.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My racist small Illinois hometown Pop. 5000,  went for Trump big time. They also have Indian or Pakistani or other immigrant doctors. Have as long as I can remember. The white professionals are limited to the dentists and chiropractors. The very small hospital survives thanks to being bought by a much larger one. They begrudgingly put up with the brown people because what else can they do? Believe me, they'd rather get rid of them.

The town paper comes out once per week. This year, it's running about 15 obituaries per issues. That twice what every other year looks like. COVID is only occasionally mentioned. Masks are not common.

Losing their doctors would not out of the question.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They'll just blame it on the "libs" like they do all of their own failures.

"The libs took our doctors and nurses!"

Or you're such farking filth that you drove them all away.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
There needs to be some way to let the people that want to die die, while being able to treat and advise people that don't want to die. Maybe some legally binding form that you could sign that would allow you to not wear a mask and not socially distance and go to bars but would legally prevent any hospital from treating you unless you pay in cash in advance and allow anyone that didn't sign the form to have first crack at treatment. Somehow make people responsible for the consequences of their own actions.
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: You know what? Good. Those healthcare workers don't deserve that type of hell.


Exactly! fark those assholes with their so-called farms that feed the country. Let them rot with their stupid arguments like if people care so much for others then why do we still have legal abortion? Because, fark you. That's why.

People need to learn to shut up and do what they are told.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: It used to be difficult to get an appointment at my doctor's office, but with their absolutely rigid stance on EVERYONE coming through the door adhering to all requirements, they're a lot easier to see these days.  The idjits that refuse to wear a mask, be temp checked before entering, and use the hand sanitizing station outside the door, are simply not allowed through the door.  Anyone that gets inside and then adjusts their mask to cover less than nose and mouth is told to leave, and escorted if necessary.  No discussion, nothing.    My doc says this type of enforcement has weeded out most of his half-assed patients, which has given him the time to see the ones that actually want to be healthy.  He's an old fart and isn't hamstrung with a ton of debt.


I've been waiting since July just to get a primary care physician assigned.  Up here in liberal land, everyone fortunate enough to have a doctor is masking up and behaving.  Appointments are so precious that no one is farking with the care providers.
 
mojo_the_helper_monkey [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Rural Americans claim they want to save their way of life, yet all of their actions basically hasten its demise.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: farms that feed the country


The overwhelming majority of rural farmers aren't individuals and aren't feeding America. It's agribusiness selling soybeans and feed corn to China. The more you know.
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: There needs to be some way to let the people that want to die die, while being able to treat and advise people that don't want to die. Maybe some legally binding form that you could sign that would allow you to not wear a mask and not socially distance and go to bars but would legally prevent any hospital from treating you unless you pay in cash in advance and allow anyone that didn't sign the form to have first crack at treatment. Somehow make people responsible for the consequences of their own actions.


Beautiful, I love it. Can we do that with the people that eat nothing but unhealthy crap but want free medical aid?
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Their own juices, let them stew in them.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Bigsack: My wife and daughter are both Physicians. They have been told they're wrong, stupid, mask don't help, and the best one  " I don't care what you say, I'm not wearing a farking mask "


Fark user imageView Full Size


good.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I met with my sister yesterday who is a nurse at JHU in B'more.  The difference between the small towns and the cities is that the media isn't reporting on the cities.  At JHU they've run out of rooms and are rooming patients in the hallways since they don't want to send people to the unstaffed beds at the Convention Center.
 
behind8proxies
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Out of this entire article, this is actually the saddest part the perfectly sums up the American healthcare system:

"stopped hospitals from doing the lucrative elective outpatient procedures that keep them in business".

Medical procedures and people's health should not be considered "lucrative".
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: KarmicDisaster: There needs to be some way to let the people that want to die die, while being able to treat and advise people that don't want to die. Maybe some legally binding form that you could sign that would allow you to not wear a mask and not socially distance and go to bars but would legally prevent any hospital from treating you unless you pay in cash in advance and allow anyone that didn't sign the form to have first crack at treatment. Somehow make people responsible for the consequences of their own actions.

Beautiful, I love it. Can we do that with the people that eat nothing but unhealthy crap but want free medical aid?


They've set up priorities for who gets vaccinated first. Maybe the same should be done for COVID treatment. ICU beds reserved for health care workers, etc., first. The rest are admitted on a space-available basis.

"Oh, you work at the tire shop? Sorry, we're nearly at capacity with group 1 patients right now. You'll need to go back home and we will call you when a group 2 bed opens up."
 
patrick767
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Merrettsays towns that let pandemic politics drive medical professionals away are choosing what he calls "toxic individualism" over the common good.

America.
This phrasing should be used more consistently. It's not "rugged". It's toxic.

Morgan says mask compliance has soared in small towns with major COVID-19 outbreaks.

Yes, because no matter how many times these people are told, no matter how many times it happens in other areas, they steadfastly refuse to learn a goddamn thing until people they personally know start dropping dead.
 
1funguy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Bigsack: My wife and daughter are both Physicians. They have been told they're wrong, stupid, mask don't help, and the best one  " I don't care what you say, I'm not wearing a farking mask "


Wonder why doctors bother with masks when they do surgery?

I have yet to meet a doctor or nurse who don't wear masks when in public or meeting patients.

Wonder what people with 2-14 extra years of medical training know that bus drivers and QT cashiers don't...?
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The pandemic is still raging. Vaccines still need to get from cities to small towns and into people's arms; public health officers are as important as ever.

No need to worry. Since those small town / rural people are clearly smarter than everyone else including the doctors, I'm sure they'll be able to figure things out on their own.
 
jjwars1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: If small town residents (and conservatives generally, everywhere) don't want their doctors and nurses, and if they choose to believe their conspiracy theories and cult leaders' over that of experts, fine.  I have zero sympathy for any of them. Let them die.  There are other places in America that appreciate doctors, nurses and other experts and their advice, and will beg them to come live there instead.


It's likely the vocal minority are ruining things for the majority of the small town residents. But screw small town residents. Let them die. Real nice.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.