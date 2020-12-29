 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(BBC-US)   In the courtroom, the mighty courtroom the writers fight tonight, Wee heeheehee weeoh aweem away   (bbc.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A wingobat a wingobat a wingobat a wingobat ...

/after my cousin said that I've never heard it another way
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A weenawhack a weenawhack aweenawhack....

Then its sequel....

Ouch my balls, ouch my balls.....
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I vote we just never play it again and call it even.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My mind was trying to get that headline to match up with the Mule Skinner Blues (the Fendermen one).  I don't know why.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More American cultural imperialism.  We take parts of your culture and sell them back to you.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That song always makes me want to take a golf club to David Schwimmer
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Dude looks like an acolyte at the School of Magic that demands proof of proficiency before he'll let you in.
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Mbube 2020 is farking AWESOME! Thank you, Fark.
 
ansius
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I love the way that subby continued the tradition of getting the original lyrics wrong.

"Their version was called Wimoweh, a mishearing of the original lyrics of the chorus "Uyimbube", meaning "You're a lion" in Zulu. "
 
oldfool
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
shiat on him Judge!
 
Noah_Tall [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Not a chance. This is definitely a case of influenced by.  The original sounds nothing at all like the song that became a hit.

What's next. A Maori tribe claiming Hooked on a Feeling because the ooga-chagga at the start resembles a haka?
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: A weenawhack a weenawhack aweenawhack....

Then its sequel....

Ouch my balls, ouch my balls.....


the actual lyrics you Philistine:
They Might Be Giants-The Guitar (The Lion Sleeps Tonight)
Youtube 9OKac0K91p4
 
Rusty Trommbone
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
wait till they see the lion king
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Do people pay money for this song?
 
