Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(NYPost)   Talk shiat, get hiat   (nypost.com) divider line
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
While it's nice to see a drunk racist get his comeuppance, the guy administering the beatdown is lucky he didn't get charged with assault with an unpalatable weapon.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That video is farking awesome.  Whiteboy got the smackdown.
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IHaveNoProblemWithThis.jpg
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I find it interesting that nobody reported it to the cops.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


the memes are glorious!
 
wrenchboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Old news.
 
buster_v
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I thought it was interesting that the guy really seemed reluctant to start hitting the guy. He gave the dumb bastard every opportunity to just shut up and walk away... But he didn't.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He thought he would approach some "bleeding heart non violent" black guy who believed in singing Negro spirituals ala the 1960s. To quote the Indiana Jones meme, he chose poorly.
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"This is what happens when y'all use the n word freely,"

"Freely"? I'd say the schmuck paid quite a price for it.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm officially down the rabbit hole.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I think hard iced tea tastes like watered down gasoline.


Even normal Lipton iced tea has a funny after taste to it.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
leaseadministration.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
aperson
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
FTA: The clip begins with the belligerent customer spewing profanity ... threatening to perform a sexual act on his mother.

Hey, I think I've met this guy on Rainbow6 in game chat.
 
delysid25
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm usually proud of Fark for being on the forefront of emerging viral news trends. Which is disappointing to see that they just picked up this story after 72 hours.

Also did you hear there was a bombing in Nashville?
 
whosits_112 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/talk shiat
//get hit
 
Mouser
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: I find it interesting that nobody reported it to the cops.


No need for the Law when justice is already served,
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
To the one commenter of the article who claimed 'a violent confrontation seemed unnecessary': My sincerest f**k you.

Actions have consequences. Sometimes a person should feel those consequences for a few days, lest they forget.

/ Not normally an Internet Tough Girl but damn.
// No one should have to put up with being treated that way.
/// Just ... no.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Naido: [Fark user image 300x300]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Riothamus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I love how the customer in the background just pays for his gallon of water and casually leaves during the administration of justice.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Meh. When a guy says "Smack me!" and presents his cheek, he gets what's coming to him. But when he's that drunk/crazy it just feels wrong.

Also, lol at hard iced tea. Hard anything, for that matter.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Riothamus: I love how the customer in the background just pays for his gallon of water and casually leaves during the administration of justice.


Fark user imageView Full Size


king.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
He fooled around and found out.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

delysid25: I'm usually proud of Fark for being on the forefront of emerging viral news trends. Which is disappointing to see that they just picked up this story after 72 hours.

Also did you hear there was a bombing in Nashville?


Don't know where you've been, but this is about the third or fourth time I've seen this here, and just like Beetlejuice and the Exorcist, it gets funnier every time I watch it.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Would you like a refill?
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
whosits_112 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ongbok
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

buster_v: I thought it was interesting that the guy really seemed reluctant to start hitting the guy. He gave the dumb bastard every opportunity to just shut up and walk away... But he didn't.


It also seems that the breaking point was when he dropped the can and the guy kicked at it when he tried to pick it up. Most likely though the guy was trying to kick him and he reacted
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

steklo: I think hard iced tea tastes like watered down gasoline.


Even normal Lipton iced tea has a funny after taste to it.


They use tea, but it's probably all the powder, dried stems, and other low-quality dregs leftover from bagged tea manufacturing process.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'd like to see the numbers on the spike in Twisted Tea sales
 
jso2897
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

JAGChem82: He thought he would approach some "bleeding heart non violent" black guy who believed in singing Negro spirituals ala the 1960s. To quote the Indiana Jones meme, he chose poorly.


Only when I'm..................dreamin'.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

delysid25: I'm usually proud of Fark for being on the forefront of emerging viral news trends. Which is disappointing to see that they just picked up this story after 72 hours.

Also did you hear there was a bombing in Nashville?


Are you unaware there is an Internet  Outside of fark?   Fark is 2 days behind everything that happens.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: delysid25: I'm usually proud of Fark for being on the forefront of emerging viral news trends. Which is disappointing to see that they just picked up this story after 72 hours.

Also did you hear there was a bombing in Nashville?

Are you unaware there is an Internet  Outside of fark?   Fark is 2 days behind everything that happens.


This. If you want current events, go to /pol/ on 4chan. They have current events there that haven't even happened in this dimension yet.
And may never.
Note: I give bad advice.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Very entertaining 👏

But fark the NYP (mandatory disclaimer)
 
freakingmoron [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sticks and stones may break my nose

But so will cans of Twisted Tea
 
DaAlien
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Elyria OH. Quelle surprise.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

steklo: I think hard iced tea tastes like watered down gasoline.


Even normal Lipton iced tea has a funny after taste to it.


It's because you don't drink tea (of any kind) out of a metal container. You can make it in a metal jug or such, but only drink tea out of glass, paper or plastic.

/ From Atlanta
// The South?
///  You know, Morons.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/FPSpr33zy/status/​1​343644571121704962?s=20

Wherein the scene is set to the Dave Matthews Band's "Ants Marching"
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: To the one commenter of the article who claimed 'a violent confrontation seemed unnecessary': My sincerest f**k you.

Actions have consequences. Sometimes a person should feel those consequences for a few days, lest they forget.

/ Not normally an Internet Tough Girl but damn.
// No one should have to put up with being treated that way.
/// Just ... no.


Especially when he's most likely acted that way in the past and not been taught a lesson.
 
