Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(8 News Now)   "According to the arrest report, the [deceased's] business was a clothing store, recording studio, and an illegal marijuana dispensary." Well, +1 for entrepreneurship, anyway   (8newsnow.com) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
It's a one stop shop for when you want to dress like a hippy, smoke some weed, and record a record of tribal drumming.
 
ongbok
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That's called diversifying your bonds
 
harlock [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Bootstraps!
 
El_Dan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
More than the average Farker will accomplish.
 
huntercr
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ongbok: That's called diversifying your bonds


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Due to the fact that his vehicle was seen on surveillance video, and officers and Ingram's girlfriend identified him as the person who was seen on camera allegedly shooting Smith, Ingram was charged with Open Murder with a Deadly Weapon and Robbery with use of a Deadly Weapon."

His lawyer should try to plead the charges down to Partially Closed Murder.
 
BeardedDragonLizardMan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ruining it for everyone...fool
 
