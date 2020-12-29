 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(BBC-US)   In today's episode of Brits Behaving Badly: beach-partying Brit backpackers Down Under threatened with deportation after violating _all_ the corona rules   (bbc.com) divider line
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The Australians sentencing someone to Transportation to the United Kingdom?
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
At this point, why would you let Brits or Americans into your country?
 
