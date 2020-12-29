 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(YouTube) Bodycam of the Christmas boom (youtube.com)
    More: Scary  
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Camera is a couple blocks away from the boom.  Boom is around 3:52.  Radio chatter is interesting.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The comments, wow.  So many idiots screaming "false flag" like sheep conditioned by years of listening to QAnon and Alex Jones.  Is is that hard to grasp the idea that there are terrorists in the USA?
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, metro telecom switches are nuke hardened, so I don't know what that guy was thinking. But this is what body cams are supposed to be.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the explosion had been black he would have turned the camera off.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And a perfect example of how "lone wolf" terrorism happens.  It starts with a trusted political/media figure saying lies and inflammatory statements.  But then people spread it, repeat it, expound on it, build fanfic beyond the canon, and turn conversions into "someone should do something about it".  What is the best way to prevent lone wolf terrorism?  Shut down the people spreading conspiracy theories.  Drop the banhammer on everybody screaming "false flag", even if they are joking.
 
Lord Dimwit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this a TMBG headline or...?
 
SlamPuff [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I made a mistake.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bungles [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Well, metro telecom switches are nuke hardened, so I don't know what that guy was thinking. But this is what body cams are supposed to be.



Is there any reason to think me might might not just coincidentally be parked next to that building, given it's central location if his plan was "destroy downtown". The focus on the telecom part seems to be begging the question.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
No James Corden, that's a relief
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Lord Dimwit: Is this a TMBG headline or...?


Does sound like one of their titles, doesn't it?
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Aliens 1986 Emergency Alert Scene ( Alien 2 )
Youtube ebSRKB91voY


Alternate camera angle.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Wow a cop-hating unmarried loner who worked in IT.  He MUST have been a Farker.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Well, metro telecom switches are nuke hardened, so I don't know what that guy was thinking. But this is what body cams are supposed to be.


Three days after the explosion:
"AT&T says its services have mostly recovered from a bombing that caused multi-state internet outages on Christmas. The explosion of an RV in Nashville injured three people and destroyed a section of the city's downtown, including "significant damage" to a key AT&T transmission facility. This brought down wireless and wired networks across parts of Tennessee, Kentucky, and Alabama - disrupting cell service, some 911 networks, and communications at the Nashville International Airport, which briefly grounded flights as a result."
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: And a perfect example of how "lone wolf" terrorism happens.  It starts with a trusted political/media figure saying lies and inflammatory statements.  But then people spread it, repeat it, expound on it, build fanfic beyond the canon, and turn conversions into "someone should do something about it".  What is the best way to prevent lone wolf terrorism?  Shut down the people spreading conspiracy theories.  Drop the banhammer on everybody screaming "false flag", even if they are joking.


We should pass a law stating politicians cannot lie, or they face 10 years in gitmo.
problem solved.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: The comments, wow.  So many idiots screaming "false flag" like sheep conditioned by years of listening to QAnon and Alex Jones.  Is is that hard to grasp the idea that there are terrorists in the USA?


About as hard as it is for some people to grasp that planned false flag attacks have been on the table in the past. Never forget: it's not a conspiracy theory when it's a fact.
 
stuffy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If I had just realized I had just walked passed that bomb. I would be a basket case.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Marshmallow Jones: Wow a cop-hating unmarried loner who worked in IT.  He MUST have been a Farker.


My list of candidates would get me a time out.
 
Lord Dimwit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Thosw: Lord Dimwit: Is this a TMBG headline or...?

Does sound like one of their titles, doesn't it?


I mean I thought it was a joke for "Nightgown of the Sullen Moon" from the "Ana Ng" B-side but that seems obscure enough that I thought maybe I was just confused.

After some research apparently "Nightgown of the Sullen Moon" is also a fairly famous children's book, so that's probably what Subby was going for.

(After some more research it turns out that the TMBG song was coincidentally named after the book. The Johns had never heard of the book but based the song on a friend's child's drawing, which was based on the book.)
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Big bada boom at 03:51.

Secondaries at 07:15 send NPD running...
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jaytkay: wildcardjack: Well, metro telecom switches are nuke hardened, so I don't know what that guy was thinking. But this is what body cams are supposed to be.

Three days after the explosion:
"AT&T says its services have mostly recovered from a bombing that caused multi-state internet outages on Christmas. The explosion of an RV in Nashville injured three people and destroyed a section of the city's downtown, including "significant damage" to a key AT&T transmission facility. This brought down wireless and wired networks across parts of Tennessee, Kentucky, and Alabama - disrupting cell service, some 911 networks, and communications at the Nashville International Airport, which briefly grounded flights as a result."


Try to understand that:
1) a large portion of fiber optic and mobile phone traffic is still routed trough old Central Office buildings without failover service, with most of the newer equipment installed on the first couple of floors where all the old 1A - 3A ESS switches were formerly installed and then ripped out and replaced in the late 90s and early 2000s. The old 20 foot tall switching racks were space hogs and built to withstand a bombing... the brand new replacement units the size of a DVR are most definitely not! Add to that, if the fire suppression systems went off then the entire works was probably drowned in water, also a serious problem for modern multiplexers.

2) it takes a long time just to put that shiat in right the first time; this is now a matter of assessing the problem of what's been damaged and what needs to be replaced, then doing the job right the first time. It could take MONTHS.

3) Even if the racking and supports were built to earthquake code, there is the possibility that some of the cable racking suspended from the ceilings has collapsed and it can take forever to jack that up, re-drill the ceiling to take new anchors and threaded rods, and then re-hang the racking safely.

4) God only knows how much damage was done to the battery racks in the power plant rooms: my guess is: severe. Best case scenario is that the hydrogen gas didn't detonate when the giant 800 pound round cells collapsed and shattered, but it will take WEEKS to clean up all that acid and repair the damages. Maybe months.

5) Moving the cut lines over to other backup Central Offices that weren't ready for the load could take forever. The load is the problem: if they had enough open multiplexers for the sudden data increase, it's all maxed out now.

6) If the main "old school" trunkline interface rack was close enough to the front of the CO to take damage, that also will take weeks to sort out. Any landlines still in use will get fixed last unless it's government related, I.E. the FAA lines.

I would love to see pictures of the inside of that CO to see how the AT&T/HellSouth standards for installation held up to a good heavy shove. If the installers who built up the renewed first few floors did their job to the Black Book standards then its all golden; if it was done by shiatty contract labor after the mid-2000s then ha ha fark them they got what they deserved for being cheap bastards.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SlamPuff: I made a mistake.

[Fark user image 425x264]


Yep.  The first responders on YouTube are always nutters.
 
daffy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Oh good, more cheering up.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

daffy: Oh good, more cheering up.


Drug-resistant STDs are on the climb. Feel itchy?
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: The comments, wow.  So many idiots screaming "false flag" like sheep conditioned by years of listening to QAnon and Alex Jones.  Is is that hard to grasp the idea that there are terrorists in the USA?


HOLY fark that is a lot of derp in those comments.
 
China White Tea
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: ell, metro telecom switches are nuke hardened


This is nonsense.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

China White Tea: wildcardjack: ell, metro telecom switches are nuke hardened

This is nonsense.


Depends on where you live. Older, outlying Central Offices can occasionally be found with older equipment that was designed to allegedly survive a nuke strike; the sad reality is that it was all theoretical. Most likely a mainline downtown Central Office like that has already had all of the old "hardened" ESS removed and replaced with modern. I think the very last CO I had ever seen with working 1A ESS equipment was Jax Beach, FL, and that was 12 years ago. When Fletcher HS got out every day the switches used to go batshiat crazy into "CLICKETY CLACK" mode.

As I said before, most of these offices had all of that gutted with the oldest equipment formerly being on the main first three floors, so that would be where all the very newest equipment was sitting: first on the scene for the blast.
 
taliesinwi
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: jaytkay: wildcardjack: Well, metro telecom switches are nuke hardened, so I don't know what that guy was thinking. But this is what body cams are supposed to be.

Three days after the explosion:
"AT&T says its services have mostly recovered from a bombing that caused multi-state internet outages on Christmas. The explosion of an RV in Nashville injured three people and destroyed a section of the city's downtown, including "significant damage" to a key AT&T transmission facility. This brought down wireless and wired networks across parts of Tennessee, Kentucky, and Alabama - disrupting cell service, some 911 networks, and communications at the Nashville International Airport, which briefly grounded flights as a result."

Try to understand that:
1) a large portion of fiber optic and mobile phone traffic is still routed trough old Central Office buildings without failover service, with most of the newer equipment installed on the first couple of floors where all the old 1A - 3A ESS switches were formerly installed and then ripped out and replaced in the late 90s and early 2000s. The old 20 foot tall switching racks were space hogs and built to withstand a bombing... the brand new replacement units the size of a DVR are most definitely not! Add to that, if the fire suppression systems went off then the entire works was probably drowned in water, also a serious problem for modern multiplexers.


As someone who's been in more data centers than I can count, I'm wondering why water is anywhere near that gear unless it's a matter of it being in a basement and a water line ruptured.  All the fire suppression systems I've been near in the last 20 years are generally FM-200 or Novec 1230.  Even the old Halon 1301 systems, contrary to popular myth, won't necessary kill you if they go off (although you do generally want to get out of the room as soon as you can because the oxygen level does drop and what's left will be combustion by products.)  So why am I hearing about floor after floor in this big telco hotel being flooded with water?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

taliesinwi: thespindrifter: jaytkay: wildcardjack: Well, metro telecom switches are nuke hardened, so I don't know what that guy was thinking. But this is what body cams are supposed to be.

Three days after the explosion:
"AT&T says its services have mostly recovered from a bombing that caused multi-state internet outages on Christmas. The explosion of an RV in Nashville injured three people and destroyed a section of the city's downtown, including "significant damage" to a key AT&T transmission facility. This brought down wireless and wired networks across parts of Tennessee, Kentucky, and Alabama - disrupting cell service, some 911 networks, and communications at the Nashville International Airport, which briefly grounded flights as a result."

Try to understand that:
1) a large portion of fiber optic and mobile phone traffic is still routed trough old Central Office buildings without failover service, with most of the newer equipment installed on the first couple of floors where all the old 1A - 3A ESS switches were formerly installed and then ripped out and replaced in the late 90s and early 2000s. The old 20 foot tall switching racks were space hogs and built to withstand a bombing... the brand new replacement units the size of a DVR are most definitely not! Add to that, if the fire suppression systems went off then the entire works was probably drowned in water, also a serious problem for modern multiplexers.

As someone who's been in more data centers than I can count, I'm wondering why water is anywhere near that gear unless it's a matter of it being in a basement and a water line ruptured.  All the fire suppression systems I've been near in the last 20 years are generally FM-200 or Novec 1230.  Even the old Halon 1301 systems, contrary to popular myth, won't necessary kill you if they go off (although you do generally want to get out of the room as soon as you can because the oxygen level does drop and what's left will be combustion by products.)  So why am I hearing about floor after floor in this big telco hotel being flooded with water?


Firefighters use water for a lot of things.  Or maybe the top floor had water sprinklers.
 
AxL sANe
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
China White Tea
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Depends on where you live.


Maybe if you live in Cheyenne Mountain, but otherwise it really doesn't.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Well, metro telecom switches are nuke hardened, so I don't know what that guy was thinking.


AT&T started to systematically decommission all of their old trunkline bunkers between the 90s and the early 2000s, and the COs followed suit not long afterwards. Only the oldest and hardest to upgrade COs got put on the back burner, I am assuming that mechanical switches are for the most part no longer in existence outside of Podunk, MS.

taliesinwi: So why am I hearing about floor after floor in this big telco hotel being flooded with water?


COs were never built like a data center! All the old floors had water suppression, absolutely terrifying when you're working in a power plant room with the live 480v triphase rectifiers. Only the newest, top floors of the Bell COs ever had Halon gas suppression built in.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

China White Tea: thespindrifter: Depends on where you live.

Maybe if you live in Cheyenne Mountain, but otherwise it really doesn't.


Heh. The old AT&T bunkers at trunk line intersections had the exact same equipment as Cheyenne! Relay Racks mounted on top of railroad springs to absorb the shock impact. Most of that stuff was put in place before realistic assessment was done on the nature of EM pulses on the equipment and lines themselves, and after they figured out that it took a lot less than a Tsar Bomba to kill it, they gave up on it and took all of that stuff out of service in the late 90s to save money on the upkeep. Florida had some of those bunkers sitting on top of capped freshwater springs so that the "survivors" could live indefinitely with clean water access while keeping the comms up... ha ha ha. All of those are gone now, only the trunk lines remain.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: NM Volunteer: The comments, wow.  So many idiots screaming "false flag" like sheep conditioned by years of listening to QAnon and Alex Jones.  Is is that hard to grasp the idea that there are terrorists in the USA?

About as hard as it is for some people to grasp that planned false flag attacks have been on the table in the past. Never forget: it's not a conspiracy theory when it's a fact.


I don't

thespindrifter: NM Volunteer: The comments, wow.  So many idiots screaming "false flag" like sheep conditioned by years of listening to QAnon and Alex Jones.  Is is that hard to grasp the idea that there are terrorists in the USA?

About as hard as it is for some people to grasp that planned false flag attacks have been on the table in the past. Never forget: it's not a conspiracy theory when it's a fact.


Not a very good example, seeing how it was never authorized or implemented. Oh, I know that the CIA and the FBI have done false flag things in the past and I probably Gary got to do some now, but the true believers of the conspiracy nuts think everything is a false flag. That's how we got the assholes of Sandy Hook.
 
