Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(People Magazine)   Thanks to the assistance of a canine trainer who fostered her and later adopted her, Bertha the puggle has gone from "Jabba the Hutt" to half her size. Please welcome Bertha & her owner to the last Woofday Wetnose Wednesday thread of 2020   (people.com) divider line
91
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sasquach [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Christmas Eve ....the hounds have had enough.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Hi Woofday people! Hope you're all having a happy holiday season.

Nice story! I'm dealing with my cat Dulce's weight issues, too. I think it's harder to stick to his diet than it is for my own diet because his pleas for food are harder to resist :-) He goes in for a checkup tomorrow, but according to my bathroom scale, he's under 15 lbs. for the first time in a long time!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


There was more involved heroics that just flipping this puggle's ear to right! 😉
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Otera: [Fark user image 425x425]

There was more involved heroics that just flipping this puggle's ear to right! 😉


I don't know helping furball's is pretty important stuff, hero stuff even I might say :-)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Important to have a good exercise plan :-)
 
usedtolurk [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Not a dog in the new dog bed...

Fark user imageView Full Size

'Twas a good doggo this year.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

usedtolurk: [Fark user image 425x566]
Not a dog in the new dog bed...

[Fark user image 425x566]
'Twas a good doggo this year.


Hi excellent Doggo!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Kody says all we need under our Christmas tree is him:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

ProcrastinationStation: Kody says all we need under our Christmas tree is him:
[Fark user image 425x566]


Probably right :-)
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: ProcrastinationStation: Kody says all we need under our Christmas tree is him:
[Fark user image 425x566]

Probably right :-)


Friday might argue that...

He was probably trying to look adorable in penance for him and friday knocking it over earlier in the week!
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Ugh, spent the afternoon in the ER. I was told by my neuro I could some meds that I already had, because my Boswellia hasn't arrived. So, I did..and less than 2 hrs later, I'm lightheaded, trembling, nausuated can barely walk. In otherwords, "gorked".."Wonky"...Doctors did all the "might be heart" tests, as well as treating me like i was having an allergic reaction. Mostly because I said my throat was tight.

Back home, and I feel like I've been pulled through a knothole backwards..The PA didn't know what was going on, but thought that it wasn't a true allergic reaction, and that I may have been a bit dehydrated??? *sigh* called my neuro and left a msg. Hopefully she can tell me what happened.

Eli the Bitey provided stress relief for my "Boys" at home.

PS IV Benadryl when given as a push burns!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

tigerose: Ugh, spent the afternoon in the ER. I was told by my neuro I could some meds that I already had, because my Boswellia hasn't arrived. So, I did..and less than 2 hrs later, I'm lightheaded, trembling, nausuated can barely walk. In otherwords, "gorked".."Wonky"...Doctors did all the "might be heart" tests, as well as treating me like i was having an allergic reaction. Mostly because I said my throat was tight.

Back home, and I feel like I've been pulled through a knothole backwards..The PA didn't know what was going on, but thought that it wasn't a true allergic reaction, and that I may have been a bit dehydrated??? *sigh* called my neuro and left a msg. Hopefully she can tell me what happened.

Eli the Bitey provided stress relief for my "Boys" at home.

PS IV Benadryl when given as a push burns!


Dang, get better!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

ProcrastinationStation: Fark that Pixel: ProcrastinationStation: Kody says all we need under our Christmas tree is him:
[Fark user image 425x566]

Probably right :-)

Friday might argue that...

He was probably trying to look adorable in penance for him and friday knocking it over earlier in the week!


Sounds about right
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Here he is helping me have a nap...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
@ Tigerose.  Sorry to hear about your bad reaction to the medication, if that's what it was.  Get better soon!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 359x750]


snicker
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

ProcrastinationStation: Here he is helping me have a nap...
[Fark user image 425x318]


He's always thinking of you right?
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

My best yet!!
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

tigerose: Ugh, spent the afternoon in the ER. I was told by my neuro I could some meds that I already had, because my Boswellia hasn't arrived. So, I did..and less than 2 hrs later, I'm lightheaded, trembling, nausuated can barely walk. In otherwords, "gorked".."Wonky"...Doctors did all the "might be heart" tests, as well as treating me like i was having an allergic reaction. Mostly because I said my throat was tight.

Back home, and I feel like I've been pulled through a knothole backwards..The PA didn't know what was going on, but thought that it wasn't a true allergic reaction, and that I may have been a bit dehydrated??? *sigh* called my neuro and left a msg. Hopefully she can tell me what happened.

Eli the Bitey provided stress relief for my "Boys" at home.

PS IV Benadryl when given as a push burns!


That's scary! I hope they find out what caused that incident so you can make sure it doesn't happen again.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 359x750]
My best yet!!


nice!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

tigerose: Ugh, spent the afternoon in the ER. I was told by my neuro I could some meds that I already had, because my Boswellia hasn't arrived. So, I did..and less than 2 hrs later, I'm lightheaded, trembling, nausuated can barely walk. In otherwords, "gorked".."Wonky"...Doctors did all the "might be heart" tests, as well as treating me like i was having an allergic reaction. Mostly because I said my throat was tight.

Back home, and I feel like I've been pulled through a knothole backwards..The PA didn't know what was going on, but thought that it wasn't a true allergic reaction, and that I may have been a bit dehydrated??? *sigh* called my neuro and left a msg. Hopefully she can tell me what happened.

Eli the Bitey provided stress relief for my "Boys" at home.

PS IV Benadryl when given as a push burns!


((((((HUGS))))))
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
