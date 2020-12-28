 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(The Verge) PC repair shop guy who turned over Hunter Biden's hard drive suing Twitter for defamation after they claimed contents of drive were "hacked"
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
And of course he's too stupid to know what a hacker is. It's not a bad thing.

//now if they called him a cracker...that's a bad thing

///old skool
 
Asa Phelps [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Rotsa ruck!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Why do people not know what discovery is?

Proceed.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
it maliciously implied he was a hacker.

A hacker is a good thing. A criminal hacker - cracker - is a bad thing. I'm a hacker; gotta know what's out there so I can defend against it.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

syrynxx: it maliciously implied he was a hacker.

A hacker is a good thing. A criminal hacker - cracker - is a bad thing. I'm a hacker; gotta know what's out there so I can defend against it.


Ummm. No, hackers and crackers are wildly different things.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
And ignore his store policy about what they do with abandoned equipment.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
This headline is a great example of what 'begs the question' really means.  "Hunter Biden's hard drive" is presented as established fact as part of the question when it is not.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Why do people not know what discovery is?

Proceed.


I don't think this suit will get far enough to require discovery.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Which laptop? I've lost track of how many "Hunter Biden" laptops there have been 'discovered'. Hunter must have just crisscrossed the country dropping laptops everywhere. He sure has butterfingers.

*Eyeroll.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the PC repair guy will lose far more than this lawsuit, as his self-described story indicates he gave a PC to Giuliani and didn't look for the alleged owner (Hunter).

// I believe that the laptop is 100% fake.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Discovery is gonna be a bear for this guy.

Good.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course the suit is frivolous.
He's just trying to audition for a OAN or a NewsMax show.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the Isaac hack is slack because Mac doesn't have the knack to hack? That's whack.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pictured: laptop guy and his crew

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: syrynxx: it maliciously implied he was a hacker.

A hacker is a good thing. A criminal hacker - cracker - is a bad thing. I'm a hacker; gotta know what's out there so I can defend against it.

Ummm. No, hackers and crackers are wildly different things.


Let's not argue about what a real hacker is when Julia Stiles is here to teach us all a thing or two.

julia stiles as the school newspaper's cyberpunk editor-in-chief on a 1994 episode of "ghostwriter"
Youtube 7Ecsx8sVgkY
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fortunately it was just a life hacker and they found him glued to the floor when he was trying to attach a stopwatch to a toothbrush with hot glue.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what kind of farking person calls their kid Hunter

seriously

I wrote in John Delaney for this reason alone
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: what kind of farking person calls their kid Hunter

seriously

I wrote in John Delaney for this reason alone


Someone who is into or influenced by Hunter S Thompson? It's not an obscure or stupid name.

"Powerful Queen Cannon" however, is a stupid name. Any adjective in a name is stupid. Let the the kid define herself for christ sakes.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: cameroncrazy1984: syrynxx: it maliciously implied he was a hacker.

A hacker is a good thing. A criminal hacker - cracker - is a bad thing. I'm a hacker; gotta know what's out there so I can defend against it.

Ummm. No, hackers and crackers are wildly different things.

Let's not argue about what a real hacker is when Julia Stiles is here to teach us all a thing or two.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/7Ecsx8sV​gkY?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


the recommended videos after this led me to a channel where somebody saved like 50 of Craig Kilborn's CBS 'interviews' with young women, and then one with shatner and a duran duran performance
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: what kind of farking person calls their kid Hunter

seriously

I wrote in John Delaney for this reason alone


As your attorney, I implore you to seriously consider rescinding that post.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: it maliciously implied he was a hacker.

A hacker is a good thing. A criminal hacker - cracker - is a bad thing. I'm a hacker; gotta know what's out there so I can defend against it.


lol I don't think I've heard that distinction since the '90s.
 
Krieghund [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
H31N0US Any adjective in a name is stupid. Let the the kid define herself for christ sakes.

My youngest child, Bigly Maga Krieghund, will be suing you, just as soon as her lawyers finish with the presidential election recount.
 
indylaw
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What I don't understand is this: assuming that this kook really did work on Hunter Biden's laptop and really did find a file which references Joe Biden and a Ukrainian businessman, how can making a backup of the hard drive and providing it to someone outside of law enforcement possibly legal? Does he think he could just turn over password info or bank account information or trade secret info to reporters or private lawyers for a political figure without consequence?

Why the fark isn't this guy under arrest?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: moothemagiccow: what kind of farking person calls their kid Hunter

seriously

I wrote in John Delaney for this reason alone

As your attorney, I implore you to seriously consider rescinding that post.


never
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MegaLib
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
We do not care about the lap top.  This was debunked.  It is s distraction.  Once the President Elect is sworn in he needs to sign executive orders like he is working on a conveyor belt
 
WhatsSoGodDamnPunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

H31N0US: moothemagiccow: what kind of farking person calls their kid Hunter

seriously

I wrote in John Delaney for this reason alone

Someone who is into or influenced by Hunter S Thompson? It's not an obscure or stupid name.

"Powerful Queen Cannon" however, is a stupid name. Any adjective in a name is stupid. Let the the kid define herself for christ sakes.


My wife went to school with a kid whose  first and middle name were "Sir Reginald". When she told me all I could think is that kid is probably the furthest person from ever actually being knighted...they didn't do him any favors.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

GranoblasticMan: syrynxx: it maliciously implied he was a hacker.

A hacker is a good thing. A criminal hacker - cracker - is a bad thing. I'm a hacker; gotta know what's out there so I can defend against it.

lol I don't think I've heard that distinction since the '90s.


I was expecting someone to bring up Grey vs Black hat.
 
Rindred
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Why do people not know what discovery is?

Proceed.


Lawsuit hastily withdrawn in 5.....4......3........
 
karlandtanya
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

cretinbob: And of course he's too stupid to know what a hacker is. It's not a bad thing.

//now if they called him a cracker...that's a bad thing

///old skool


A hacker is a bad thing.
A hacker has to hack because he doesn't have the skill of a real programmer.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

MegaLib: We do not care about the lap top.  This was debunked.  It is s distraction.  Once the President Elect is sworn in he needs to sign executive orders like he is working on a conveyor belt


no, this is a distraction
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

WhatsSoGodDamnPunny: H31N0US: moothemagiccow: what kind of farking person calls their kid Hunter

seriously

I wrote in John Delaney for this reason alone

Someone who is into or influenced by Hunter S Thompson? It's not an obscure or stupid name.

"Powerful Queen Cannon" however, is a stupid name. Any adjective in a name is stupid. Let the the kid define herself for christ sakes.

My wife went to school with a kid whose  first and middle name were "Sir Reginald". When she told me all I could think is that kid is probably the furthest person from ever actually being knighted...they didn't do him any favors.


Yeah but if ever were to be knighted he wouldn't need to order new business cards.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

WhatsSoGodDamnPunny: H31N0US: moothemagiccow: what kind of farking person calls their kid Hunter

seriously

I wrote in John Delaney for this reason alone

Someone who is into or influenced by Hunter S Thompson? It's not an obscure or stupid name.

"Powerful Queen Cannon" however, is a stupid name. Any adjective in a name is stupid. Let the the kid define herself for christ sakes.

My wife went to school with a kid whose  first and middle name were "Sir Reginald". When she told me all I could think is that kid is probably the furthest person from ever actually being knighted...they didn't do him any favors.


My mother taught inner-city elementary grade for years. She could tell you some weird names, man.
 
WhatsSoGodDamnPunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: WhatsSoGodDamnPunny: H31N0US: moothemagiccow: what kind of farking person calls their kid Hunter

seriously

I wrote in John Delaney for this reason alone

Someone who is into or influenced by Hunter S Thompson? It's not an obscure or stupid name.

"Powerful Queen Cannon" however, is a stupid name. Any adjective in a name is stupid. Let the the kid define herself for christ sakes.

My wife went to school with a kid whose  first and middle name were "Sir Reginald". When she told me all I could think is that kid is probably the furthest person from ever actually being knighted...they didn't do him any favors.

My mother taught inner-city elementary grade for years. She could tell you some weird names, man.


I believe it! This was in rural America though with all the Diamonds and Sterlings and Winchesters and whatnot.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MegaLib: We do not care about the lap top.  This was debunked.  It is s distraction.  Once the President Elect is sworn in he needs to sign executive orders like he is working on a conveyor belt


Hark at MagaLib here... whoops I mean MegaLib.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

indylaw: What I don't understand is this: assuming that this kook really did work on Hunter Biden's laptop and really did find a file which references Joe Biden and a Ukrainian businessman, how can making a backup of the hard drive and providing it to someone outside of law enforcement possibly legal? Does he think he could just turn over password info or bank account information or trade secret info to reporters or private lawyers for a political figure without consequence?

Why the fark isn't this guy under arrest?


Yeah when this story started I saw a lot of criminal activity but none of it by Hunter Biden. If I had someone's laptop full of child porn I would call the police not the presidents dipshiat lawyer. And even if he does not face any legal action his business is done for good now anyway and I doubt Trump will hire him to be the IT guy at Mara Largo.
 
WhatsSoGodDamnPunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: WhatsSoGodDamnPunny: H31N0US: moothemagiccow: what kind of farking person calls their kid Hunter

seriously

I wrote in John Delaney for this reason alone

Someone who is into or influenced by Hunter S Thompson? It's not an obscure or stupid name.

"Powerful Queen Cannon" however, is a stupid name. Any adjective in a name is stupid. Let the the kid define herself for christ sakes.

My wife went to school with a kid whose  first and middle name were "Sir Reginald". When she told me all I could think is that kid is probably the furthest person from ever actually being knighted...they didn't do him any favors.

Yeah but if ever were to be knighted he wouldn't need to order new business cards.


But he would though! Allow me to introduce Sir Sir Reginald Sir!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yeah, "hacker" isn't the first word that comes to mind when I recall the guy with some kind of weird sight disability that causes him to be able to work on laptops but not see customers, and who claims some guy flew across the country to drop off a laptop full of incriminating evidence he never bothered to pick up again.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wow.  Between the people relying on jargon that has been dead longer than it was alive, and people who still think the laptop wasn't confirmed as actually being Hunter Biden's, there are a bunch of posters here with "different thoughts".

Yes, Twitter made big trouble for itself by jumping for a dumb excuse to censor the NYPost stories when it didn't censor a ton of earlier stories.  It's going to find that the First Amendment doesn't protect that.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

OK So Amuse Me: Which laptop? I've lost track of how many "Hunter Biden" laptops there have been 'discovered'. Hunter must have just crisscrossed the country dropping laptops everywhere. He sure has butterfingers.

*Eyeroll.


You realize that the repair store in question is considerably closer to Joe Biden's main residence outside Wilmington than the nearest Apple Store is, right?  The Mac Shop is something like three miles from the center of Greenville, versus ten miles for the nearest Apple Store.  It's not some randomly located store.

What some people think is an implausible event: Hunter Biden visits his father's house.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Wow.  Between the people relying on jargon that has been dead longer than it was alive, and people who still think the laptop wasn't confirmed as actually being Hunter Biden's, there are a bunch of posters here with "different thoughts".

Yes, Twitter made big trouble for itself by jumping for a dumb excuse to censor the NYPost stories when it didn't censor a ton of earlier stories.  It's going to find that the First Amendment doesn't protect that.


Yeah it's right there in the text, "Congress shall make no law allowing yon websites to abridge the freedom of speech, or the fake press, nor the right of the people to shiatpost"
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
no, you're a hack, not a hacker

learn the difference
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hunter Biden's laptop?

NowTheresANameIHaventHeardInALongTime.​jpg

Seriously, laptops were all the rage at the end of October, but this is December, the crazy-circus has moved on. Everything is Dominion Hugo Chavez and algorithms now.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Yes, Twitter made big trouble for itself by jumping for a dumb excuse to censor the NYPost stories when it didn't censor a ton of earlier stories.  It's going to find that the First Amendment doesn't protect that.


They didn't want to attach that shiat to their name.  It's a company protecting their brand.  It's the free market in action.

Only the government can censor or issue censoring guidelines.  Jesus jumped up Christ.  Who ties your farking shoes for you in the morning?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

WhatsSoGodDamnPunny: RTOGUY: WhatsSoGodDamnPunny: H31N0US: moothemagiccow: what kind of farking person calls their kid Hunter

seriously

I wrote in John Delaney for this reason alone

Someone who is into or influenced by Hunter S Thompson? It's not an obscure or stupid name.

"Powerful Queen Cannon" however, is a stupid name. Any adjective in a name is stupid. Let the the kid define herself for christ sakes.

My wife went to school with a kid whose  first and middle name were "Sir Reginald". When she told me all I could think is that kid is probably the furthest person from ever actually being knighted...they didn't do him any favors.

Yeah but if ever were to be knighted he wouldn't need to order new business cards.

But he would though! Allow me to introduce Sir Sir Reginald Sir!


Good call. Okay it's probably not the greatest name choice.
 
Salmon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

H31N0US: moothemagiccow: what kind of farking person calls their kid Hunter

seriously

I wrote in John Delaney for this reason alone

Someone who is into or influenced by Hunter S Thompson? It's not an obscure or stupid name.

"Powerful Queen Cannon" however, is a stupid name. Any adjective in a name is stupid. Let the the kid define herself for christ sakes.


I haven't been called this for a very long time.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Dork Gently: Yes, Twitter made big trouble for itself by jumping for a dumb excuse to censor the NYPost stories when it didn't censor a ton of earlier stories.  It's going to find that the First Amendment doesn't protect that.

They didn't want to attach that shiat to their name.  It's a company protecting their brand.  It's the free market in action.

Only the government can censor or issue censoring guidelines.  Jesus jumped up Christ.  Who ties your farking shoes for you in the morning?


Twitter attached shiat to their name by saying the contents of Hunter Biden's laptop were "hacked" when they didn't say the same about a half-dozen anti-Trump stories.  For example, it's illegal to leak someone's tax information, but Twitter didn't censor the NYTimes stories about Trump's taxes.

And private entities absolutely can censor things.  Haven't you ever heard of self-censorship?  Get less tired, less fictional talking points.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: what kind of farking person calls their kid Hunter

seriously

I wrote in John Delaney for this reason alone


What kind of person names their kid like they are royalty?

seriously
 
Norfolking Chance
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Why do people not know what discovery is?

Proceed.


For discovery this has to actually go to court.

Step 1. Announce you will sue
Step 2. Start a donation drive for legal fees so you can "stick it to the librul establishment"
Step 3. Never hire a lawyer or file court paperwork
Step 4. Keep donations
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I don't recall anyone saying that John Paul Mac Isaac is a hacker.

If I recall correctly, he was referred to as a hack, ie, someone who cares more about supporting a particular party or ideology than supporting what is morally right, or factually true, and that what he presented to the world was a hack job, a crude and improvised or temporary solution to a problem, designed to be more functional and timely than precise, durable or of good quality.

Credit to urbandictionary for the definitions of hack and hack job.

As a supposed tech expert, he should be much more concerned about being referred to as a hack and as doing a hack job than being referred to as a hacker.
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Wow.  Between the people relying on jargon that has been dead longer than it was alive, and people who still think the laptop wasn't confirmed as actually being Hunter Biden's, there are a bunch of posters here with "different thoughts".

Yes, Twitter made big trouble for itself by jumping for a dumb excuse to censor the NYPost stories when it didn't censor a ton of earlier stories.  It's going to find that the First Amendment doesn't protect that.


Who confirmed that the guy actually had a laptop belonging to Biden?

Seriously - citation needed

I have seen some oddly specific statements about the authenticity of the emails that conspicuously fail to say anything about the computer they supposedly came from.

The implication being that the emails were obtained in a nefarious/illegal way and the laptop is a bogus cover story.
 
