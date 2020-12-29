 Skip to content
 
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Smithsonian Magazine)   The Italian government is updating one of their oldest bread & circus venues   (smithsonianmag.com) divider line
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we donate some Christians to feed their lions?
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Wolf nipple chips, get your Wolf nipple chips here!"
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"These underground structures have remained exposed to the elements for more than a century,"

So, more than a century as in not very long relative to its existence or for many, many centuries.  I always figured most of the damage occurred many centuries ago, but I don't really know.

I sometimes wonder what it would have been liked to live in Rome a thousand years ago and walk by the disused ruins of the Colosseum.  Kind of like driving past the Astrodome.

I have a feeling I'd have seen a boarded up Ticketbastard booth. "Service fees" destroyed the Roman Empire.
 
