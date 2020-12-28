 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Daily Mail)   The idiot joker in the box truck with the Christmas bomber copycat audio, yeah he doesn't look like he's laughing now. With mugshot goodness   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
12
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

742 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Dec 2020 at 7:30 AM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not so funny now, is it, funny guy.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
thats a hella rough 33 years old.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It was just a prank!
 
NINEv2
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

groppet: It was just a prank!


Geez you non fascists are so uptight.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Boy, what a joker
What a funny, funny guy
I'll never forget about J.T.
No matter how I try
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The only joke is you son.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Should have stuck with  "Hey Good Lookin', we'll be back to pick you up later!"

It works 1 out of 1000 times.  Usually, she just fondles my junk and steals my wallet.  Wallets are $3 at Dollar General, by the way.
 
Salmon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
He looks like Begbie.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Deputies later learned that the truck had also played the audio outside the Kings Chapel Independent Missionary Baptist Church during a service earlier in the day.

So a hate crime too?  A racist in Tennessee?  Who'd a thunk?
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He was booked into jail on two counts of felony filing a false report and one count of tampering with evidence
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size


This is BombBot.  Not explosives detected.  Going on break.
Need you to get closer, BombBot
Negative.  Break time
BombBot!
Open road calling.  I quit.  See ya suckers.

Six weeks later, after a short stay in mom's basement, BombBot got a job at Arby's   He fell in love with the meat slicer and they moved in the Meat Slicer's apartment.  Of course the cops were eventually called.  She's a meat slicer.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Didn't he tell them that he was only kidding?
Is it a violation of the law to play audio too loudly in your private vehicle?
Isn't this a violation of his 1st amendment rights?
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.