Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Salon)   Chernobyl wastewater is heading into the water table because that's how we need to end 2020   (salon.com) divider line
sleze
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"International Atomic Energy Agency (has) warned that the dredging could cause radioactive sludge from the 1986 disaster to leach into the drinking water consumed by 8 million Ukrainians."

I wonder what Dyatlov has to say about that number?

miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
Pop and Miracle Whip [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/you were warned.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
no biggie.   we pump the same stuff into the water at every fracking site in North America.   grows healthy kids.
 
wage0048
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

sleze: "International Atomic Energy Agency (has) warned that the dredging could cause radioactive sludge from the 1986 disaster to leach into the drinking water consumed by 8 million Ukrainians."

I wonder what Dyatlov has to say about that number?

[miro.medium.com image 850x478]


You didn't see radioactive wastewater because it's not farking there!
 
humanshrapnel
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

sleze: "International Atomic Energy Agency (has) warned that the dredging could cause radioactive sludge from the 1986 disaster to leach into the drinking water consumed by 8 million Ukrainians."

I wonder what Dyatlov has to say about that number?

[miro.medium.com image 850x478]


And who gets to tell this guy they did all that naked digging for nothing?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

sleze: "International Atomic Energy Agency (has) warned that the dredging could cause radioactive sludge from the 1986 disaster to leach into the drinking water consumed by 8 million Ukrainians."

I wonder what Dyatlov has to say about that number?

[miro.medium.com image 850x478]


Dyatlov croaked in '95.

/punctilious, I know.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This was/is inevitable.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Is this how you get mutant super-soldiers, Barry?
 
Queef Wellington
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
simpsons3eyedfish.gif
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Is this how you get mutant super-soldiers, Barry?


More like Super Mutants.

Because War?

War never changes.
 
