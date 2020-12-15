 Skip to content
 
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Wave3 Louisville)   Determined Australians - including a meteorologist about to go on air - battle the suds to rescue a pooch from the sea foam trying to devour it   (wave3.com) divider line
Graffito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The sea foam ayte my dingo!
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
YouTube has been recommending me this all day for some reason.
NSFW (maybe?)
Australia "Friends" intro meme
Youtube eyMLhrouXc4
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Again?
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Also theres no real telling that the dog thought it was lost
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What Australian sea foam may look like.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
