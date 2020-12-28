 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(CBS Pittsburgh)   Well, Pittsburgh has that sinking feeling again   (pittsburgh.cbslocal.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, KDKA-TV, Jewish Federation Of Greater Pittsburgh, CBS, Smallman Street Closes, Large' Sinkhole Opens Up, Mercer County, Pittsburgh Weather, Strip District  
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Larger"
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh.  Only forklift sized.

Let me know when it his pickup truck  sized or bigger.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They tried to kiiiiiill me with a forklift
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Meh.  Only forklift sized.

Let me know when it his pickup truck  sized or bigger.


Yeah if it doesn't swallow an entire bus it's not even trying.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Another late season collapse in Pittsburgh.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
In other news, Pittsburgh has a Strip District.  You have to strip somewhere, why not have one central location?
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

cretinbob: They tried to kiiiiiill me with a forklift


They usually reserve that for Aliens.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I thought the Steelers corrected things since they won yesterday.
 
morg
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: In other news, Pittsburgh has a Strip District.  You have to strip somewhere, why not have one central location?


Looked like warehouses to me.

/I said WAREHOUSES
 
ChuckGandCrew
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sinking in the strip district is the new falling into the GAP
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Everyone know Pittsburgh is the pits. It's right there in the name!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Great, now I need a forklift in a sinkhole Christmas tree ornament to go with my bus in a sinkhole one. And we just got our busshole patched.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
a_room_with_a_moose [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I have had a fantastic time in Pittsburgh, every time. The people are friendly, food is good, nice music scene, nifty little (and big) museums.

/saw my first Floyd concert at Three Rivers
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yikes, on Smallman St?  That's a lot of economic activity right dere.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Róisín Murphy - Sinking Feeling (Live)
Youtube i9fa-YAgNQA
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

a_room_with_a_moose: I have had a fantastic time in Pittsburgh, every time. The people are friendly, food is good, nice music scene, nifty little (and big) museums.

/saw my first Floyd concert at Three Rivers


I was only there a year for grad school but I like it.

Traffic was otherworldly awful though.  Even the likes of CHI don't have 3 hr traffic jams because some asshole *had* to drive some hazmat truck through the only tunnel heading North, during peak traffic.
 
