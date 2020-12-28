 Skip to content
 
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(WOWT Omaha)   Even though it's been a tough year try to keep your celebratory gunfire to a minimum   (wowt.com) divider line
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What do you think they bought all those guns for?
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
everydaynodaysoff.comView Full Size


/hamburder
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
No way subby

major kong rides the bomb (WITH DUBSTEP!!)
Youtube z3T7YHfbOiM
 
Pinner
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hicks are gonna hick.
 
Liquid_Bacon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Don't have to tell me!  There's an Ammo shortage affoot!
 
Thatguy!1984
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
No. Not after this year.
 
daffy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This has gone on for so many years. How is it that none of these idiots have figured out the laws of gravity, or what goes up must come down?
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

daffy: This has gone on for so many years. How is it that none of these idiots have figured out the laws of gravity, or what goes up must come down?


Gravity is just a Theory
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

daffy: This has gone on for so many years. How is it that none of these idiots have figured out the laws of gravity, or what goes up must come down?


They also obey the maxim of "if I don't see it, or it doesn't affect me personally, then it's not real".
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I thought this was still America.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You would have to be a double dumbass this year with everyone panic buying ammo for World of Civil War 2: Rise of the Black People. Ammo prices are high and hard to find.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The Omaha Police Department is reminding residents that using gunfire to reign in the New Year is illegal

Yep, using firearms to set up your own independent kingdom is indeed illegal.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

daffy: This has gone on for so many years. How is it that none of these idiots have figured out the laws of gravity, or what goes up must come down?


these are republicans. if it doesn't affect them personally, it's not a problem.
shooting a gun in the air and hitting your neighbor is the perfect illustration of this.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Ammo prices are high and hard to find.


Sounds good, finally some bullet control.

Chris Rock -- Bullet Control (HD)
Youtube VZrFVtmRXrw
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: daffy: This has gone on for so many years. How is it that none of these idiots have figured out the laws of gravity, or what goes up must come down?

these are republicans. if it doesn't affect them personally, it's not a problem.
shooting a gun in the air and hitting your neighbor is the perfect illustration of this.


Fark user imageView Full Size


TexASS
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

daffy: This has gone on for so many years. How is it that none of these idiots have figured out the laws of gravity, or what goes up must come down?


Because the person who shoots the gun into the air is never the person who is hit by the bullet when gravity eventually kicks in.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: [66.media.tumblr.com image 270x480]


Well that made my day and year for that matter
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Be polite walk on the right: [everydaynodaysoff.com image 474x522]

/hamburder


I'm a trained professional ladies and gentlemen
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

daffy: This has gone on for so many years. How is it that none of these idiots have figured out the laws of gravity, or what goes up must come down?


They get it they just don't care and the odds are slim
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: The Omaha Police Department is reminding residents that using gunfire to reign in the New Year is illegal

Yep, using firearms to set up your own independent kingdom is indeed illegal.


I thought we were establishing an autonomous collective.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Celebratory gunfire pisses me off.

CSB Time: No shiat, there I was: Kirkuk, 2005. My squad was on night patrols, but I had the night off, so I was watching movies in the squad bay (we had pretty decent barracks on an old Iraqi Air Force base) with some other guys in the platoon. Forget what movie, but it was a war film. All of a sudden, the gunfire in the movie becomes surround-sound. We all look at each other, stop the movie, and the gunfire continues. We run outside, and there is gunfire all over the city. Without anyone saying anything, everyone in the platoon starts throwing on gear, grabbing weapons, and getting vehicles ready, expecting to hear any minute that we've got to roll out to save my squad. While we're doing all this, one of the squad leaders comes back from the chow hall with the interpreters. He asks what's going on, and we tell him we don't know, but all this gunfire just started. The terps look at each other, and start laughing. Before I can ask what's so funny, they tell us, the Iraqi National team had just won a match in the Asia Cup. It was all celebratory fire.

We were very relieved.

/CSB
 
