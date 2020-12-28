 Skip to content
 
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(AP News)   Arbitrator rules Delta VP retaliated against Delta pilot who had safety concerns. Trump put him in charge of the FAA   (apnews.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And now he's in charge of all airline safety. And just approved the Max back in service.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Daer21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: And now he's in charge of all airline safety. And just approved the Max back in service.


So did the EAA, independently.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It wouldn't happen but one thing I'd love to see is for Biden to say, during his inauguration speech to say "If Trump appointed you, pack up your desk because today is your last day"

I'm sure they'll all be replaced with Biden's people eventually anyway but that would be awesome.
 
Stibium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad the judge couldn't award her for punitive damages. Delta execs might as well have handed her a vibrator and told her to rub out the hysteria.
 
whitroth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: It wouldn't happen but one thing I'd love to see is for Biden to say, during his inauguration speech to say "If Trump appointed you, pack up your desk because today is your last day"

I'm sure they'll all be replaced with Biden's people eventually anyway but that would be awesome.


Std. routine forever has been every political appointee has a resignation prepared and is submitted to the incoming President.

I look forward to Biden telling ALL OF THEM "the door is that way".
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't get airline articles. They always fly over my head.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whitroth: abhorrent1: It wouldn't happen but one thing I'd love to see is for Biden to say, during his inauguration speech to say "If Trump appointed you, pack up your desk because today is your last day"

I'm sure they'll all be replaced with Biden's people eventually anyway but that would be awesome.

Std. routine forever has been every political appointee has a resignation prepared and is submitted to the incoming President.

I look forward to Biden telling ALL OF THEM "the door is that way".


Yeah. I just think it would just be awesome for him to do that publicly at his inauguration though just to stick it to Trump a little bit. But I guess I'm petty that way.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whitroth: abhorrent1: It wouldn't happen but one thing I'd love to see is for Biden to say, during his inauguration speech to say "If Trump appointed you, pack up your desk because today is your last day"

I'm sure they'll all be replaced with Biden's people eventually anyway but that would be awesome.

Std. routine forever has been every political appointee has a resignation prepared and is submitted to the incoming President.

I look forward to Biden telling ALL OF THEM "the door is that way".


Except with the lot installed by Donnie* they are going to dig in harder than a tick. You are going to need dynamite to move some if not all of them. STIGGINIT rules dont'cha know.
 
pgh9fan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
23 days.
 
hlehmann [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

edmo: And now he's in charge of all airline safety. And just approved the Max back in service.


Just remember, if you fly in a Boeing 737 Max, you will die.  No ifs ands or buts, you will die, and you'll be smart to blame Boeing for your death.

/ eventually.
 
treesloth
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Stibium: Too bad the judge couldn't award her for punitive damages. Delta execs might as well have handed her a vibrator and told her to rub out the hysteria.


Go on...
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: whitroth: abhorrent1: It wouldn't happen but one thing I'd love to see is for Biden to say, during his inauguration speech to say "If Trump appointed you, pack up your desk because today is your last day"

I'm sure they'll all be replaced with Biden's people eventually anyway but that would be awesome.

Std. routine forever has been every political appointee has a resignation prepared and is submitted to the incoming President.

I look forward to Biden telling ALL OF THEM "the door is that way".

Except with the lot installed by Donnie* they are going to dig in harder than a tick. You are going to need dynamite to move some if not all of them. STIGGINIT rules dont'cha know.


Didn't numbnuts sign an executive order making it easier to fire federal employees? LOL
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Poor subby. That TDS acting up again?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Poor subby. That TDS acting up again?


Every time Republicans and Trump are called out for their horribleness (accurately), you are in the thread crying and whining. Why are you so triggered? And why do you defend such shiatty people and behavior?
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Poor subby. That TDS acting up again?

Every time Republicans and Trump are called out for their horribleness (accurately), you are in the thread crying and whining. Why are you so triggered? And why do you defend such shiatty people and behavior?


Is that a rhetorical question?
 
hlehmann [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Poor subby. That TDS acting up again?


Is acting like an asshole a part of your livelihood, or do you, as a Republican, just do it for the sake of being evil?
 
