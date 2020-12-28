 Skip to content
 
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Daily Mail)   ♫Well I've been in Australia in a cult with no name it felt good to escape with a brain♫   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Colt clan? (WARNING: Rough subjects.)

hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My old boss when I was painting was a very laid back sort. He smoked a lot of weed, he worked hard, and he and his ex-wife were raising a pretty decent son. He and his wife spent some time in a cult.

Started off innocently enough as a missionary in the 60s. They did a lot of work repairing houses or building houses for folks, and while they were doing the work, they were open with their beliefs with the folks that they helped. Then, their leader got the idea for a commune, where they'd all live together and worship and share their resources to build up their home. Not crazy, and it lasted a few years, and everyone was happy to pitch in, they were all carpenters, electricians, and plumbers and builders or painters, or combinations thereof. Industrious folk. They pooled their money, bought a decent plot, and built a thriving community, that still did missionary work when they could, and took care of their new home.

Things went south a few years down the line, when their leader decided that no one should be married, and they should keep their wives in common, which didn't exactly catch on like a house on fire. Which is about the time when Jim and his wife got a bit squirrely on the whole idea. They stayed on, mainly because they were afraid to uproot their boy, but then it got worse when their leader declared that NONE of the men could have anything to do with their wives to prevent sin, and this is where Jim and his wife ran, not walked, and headed from Florida all the way to New England.

Sadly, after nearly 20 years in what they now realized was a cult, Jim's marriage didn't survive the shocks. They remained friends, but every time they saw each other, they were only reminded of wasted years. In a response to the whole experience, a lot of folks would get bitter. Not Jim. He looked at the whole world as if it were new, and really, to him it was. Everything was new and shiny. Music. Movies. Book. Even radio. He devoured new media. He fell in love with reggae. He was like a kid in a candy shop.

On meeting him, you'd never guess how close he came to getting swallowed up by a conman with dreams of a pleasure palace. Well, really who had fallen under his sway, but before things got dark and weird.

I'm not defending these folks, by any means. And it always seems to come down to some weird sex sh*t, if it's a Christianesque cult, or NXIVM, but the thing can turn, slowly enough, that the crabs in the pot don't realize that they're getting ready to get boiled.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Mounting up the courage"? Did anyone edit this article? Phrasing, Daily Mail, phrasing.
 
DrowningLessons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So this should be a YOTY candidate, this election was rigged.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A cult in Australia?  I didn't think Trumpism was that big here..
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 hour ago  
40?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
religions are cults with a lot of members. damage is done because people don't view things objectively or bother to teach their children what they are being shoved into. faith in a higher power can be a wonderful thing; blind faith smacks of the stoopit.
 
RaisedOnATARI
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Reading~ where's the rape, where's the rape, where's th.. THERE IT IS

So dependable from Church.
 
Insain2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sound familiar??????
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yuppers........I would have to guess he ain't gittn much Virgin tail in prison now!!!!!
 
