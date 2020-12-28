 Skip to content
 
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Daily Mail)   Seven-year-old boy, with cojones the size of boulders, climbs back into his burning family home through a window to save his little sister   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
A nice story all the way around.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Erin's never going to hear the end of that, either. "Hey, remember that time I saved you from a fire?"
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GOOD
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good Lord, subby How macho will he look when he's twenty?
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blender61: A nice story all the way around.


Is it?

Parents chucked a 7 year old kid back into a burning building

They're extremely, ridiculously lucky.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This little boy didnt take it upon himself to run into the house to save the girl.

I'm glad they are all ok. It's the best possible outcome.

But those parents are...I cant say what I would have thought was ok in that same situation, but pushing a 7 year old up into the window of a burning building?

I just...really dont know
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Murflette: blender61: A nice story all the way around.

Is it?

Parents chucked a 7 year old kid back into a burning building

They're extremely, ridiculously lucky.


Yeah, I hate to crap on a feel-good moment (do I?) but this story could have had a terrible, terrible outcome.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
holy crap, the parent *helped* the kid back in? could've easily been two dead kids.
 
frestcrallen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like a personable little chap in the video clip.

They certainly have a family story for the ages.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Murflette: This little boy didnt take it upon himself to run into the house to save the girl.

I'm glad they are all ok. It's the best possible outcome.

But those parents are...I cant say what I would have thought was ok in that same situation, but pushing a 7 year old up into the window of a burning building?

I just...really dont know


ok, so it's the fail, but i googled and like 5 other sources have the same story, verbatim (but all crediting their own reporters/writers, not the AP or anything -odd).

soooo, if it's really true BOTH parents are ex-firefighters, and the only reason the dad didn't jump through the window himself is because it was too high to climb into from the ground (says he boosted the 7 year old up there) AND he knew (from experience) there was no time to find something to stand on, then, maybe, he actually DID make a rational decision to get to the toddler?

/knows nothing about fire fighting.....
 
Begoggle
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

luna1580: ok, so it's the fail, but i googled and like 5 other sources have the same story, verbatim (but all crediting their own reporters/writers, not the AP or anything -odd).


Yeah I'm gonna say it never happened at all.
 
wxboy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: Murflette: blender61: A nice story all the way around.

Is it?

Parents chucked a 7 year old kid back into a burning building

They're extremely, ridiculously lucky.

Yeah, I hate to crap on a feel-good moment (do I?) but this story could have had a terrible, terrible outcome.


I figure there's probably any number of factors that were at play.

1. Dad is trying to get to daughter and can't, and begins to feel desperate and panic.  Son says, "I can get in there." Dad, desperate to save his daughter, takes that option because that's all he thinks he has left, and doesn't stop to consider how bad it could be.

2. TFA says they got the boys out first because they were closest to the fire, then couldn't get to daughter, presumably because the smoke and flames cut off a hallway.  The fire itself may not have yet been that close (relatively) to daughter's room, and thus there was more time to act.  It might also have been a situation where it was maybe a shoulder-height window or something, where dad could see into the room, but couldn't hoist himself up through it, or the window was too small for an adult (especially one who looks pretty heavy) to squeeze through.  The immediate danger might not have been quite so great, and dad could have had more control of the situation than one might assume.

Of course, all of this is obviously pure speculation, but it would allow some rationality into the choice.
 
Sneakytoes
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Not a hero at all, and not a nice story.  Stupid and lucky.

Three kids died in a fire a few years ago in the county I'm forced to live in.  One girl went back in to save her siblings and as a result her sister is an only child.  The parents were at bible study.  Their half-brother was later killed by a garbage truck.

https://www.fox6now.com/news/parents-​w​ho-lost-3-of-4-children-in-house-fire-​in-sheboygan-falls-to-speak-publicly-f​or-the-first-time

Do not try this at home
 
daffy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's a shame about the house, but having the whole family unharmed is wonderful. They should be very proud of that boy. He is a true hero.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Less "climbs back into" and more "shoved back into" ?

Video of the event:
Amazing Reverse Fire Fighter Video! It LOOKS like Fire Fighters putting kids into the Fire!
Youtube JZWNrl2JsLw



/I keed -- good to hear it all turned out ok!
 
Birnone
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
have fostered 34 children over the years, including Eli, and adopted both Erin and Elijah

I'm sure the fact that she was adopted by them and he wasn't didn't factor into the decision to risk his life to save hers.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I don't care if the house is on fire, you're not coming out of your room until you can get along with your sister.
 
