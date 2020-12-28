 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Boing Boing)   Q: It snowed all over my car...now what? A: Watch very carefully
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Start the car

Crank the heat on the defrost settings

Swipe your wiper blades to get the loose snow off the window

Drive carefully down the street until the defroster has melted the ice on the windshield enough so you can clean it

Getting to highway speeds will blow any excess/unattached snow from the car
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It sounds like he had to shovel something much larger than a parking space, and then heard people in the city whining about the "hours of backbreaking labor" it took them to clear their car off.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And he does it incorrectly.
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yeah, don't be that douche.
If you live in the cold you learn how to deal. It's a part of life.

Nothen like seeing cars coming down HWY 50 from Tahoe with 3' of snow on the roof and the hood almost as bad. Until it gets hot and starts shedding 50lb blocks of Sierra cement.
The same fools on the way up say to the CHP, "I got 4 WD. I don't need chains?!".

But hey, it's all good as they head back to "The City".. We got ours and here is the proof.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He did a pretty sloppy job on the hood and roof.
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BizarreMan: Start the car

Crank the heat on the defrost settings

Swipe your wiper blades to get the loose snow off the window

Drive carefully down the street until the defroster has melted the ice on the windshield enough so you can clean it

Getting to highway speeds will blow any excess/unattached snow from the car


Don't even bother with the windshield wipers. If you just believe in yourself, you will know where to steer.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 3 hours ago  

grokca: And he does it incorrectly.


Yep. You do the roof first so that you aren't wiping snow back onto areas that you've already cleared. Also, that snow brush is shiat.

You get something like this that both telescopes and swivels. And the squeegee on the back helps, too.
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BizarreMan: Start the car

Crank the heat on the defrost settings

Swipe your wiper blades to get the loose snow off the window

Drive carefully down the street until the defroster has melted the ice on the windshield enough so you can clean it

Getting to highway speeds will blow any excess/unattached snow from the car


Did you now that running your heater takes your car longer to warm up enough for the heater to work? Warm the car, THEN turn on the heater/defrost. Otherwise, you have the perfect plan. ;-)
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nah, just get in and drive randomly.

Nature will take its course.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
read that as 'cat', link was disappointing
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Start the car

Crank the heat on the defrost settings

Swipe your wiper blades to get the loose snow off the window

Drive carefully down the street until the defroster has melted the ice on the windshield enough so you can clean it

Getting to highway speeds will blow any excess/unattached snow from the car


smartcdn.prod.postmedia.digitalView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A: Move to a warmer climate.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All you need is a viewport
previews.123rf.comView Full Size

It's like driving an APC.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a minute and a half I'll never get back.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's some grade A sass.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Archie Goodwin: A: Move to a warmer climate.


Nah. Pretty soon the warmer climate will come to you.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wimps. i drive a Vespa in the dead of winter. live a little.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How-to Videos for Dummies

If it's not a thing, it should be.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Archie Goodwin: A: Move to a warmer climate.


And if that doesn't work: Strip naked and lay in a very large snowbank and don't move. It may feel cold at first, even very uncomfortable, but don't worry because it won't for long. When you're done you won't have to worry about the effort required to remove the snow from your ride, and you'll be helping the rest of us out by removing yourself from the roads and the genepool.
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanted for questioning:

startrek.comView Full Size
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
None of his techniques work when you have an 8" thick conglomeration of ice and snow encasing the entire vehicle.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watch his next video on how to use turn signals.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
mateomaui
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: BizarreMan: Start the car

Crank the heat on the defrost settings

Swipe your wiper blades to get the loose snow off the window

Drive carefully down the street until the defroster has melted the ice on the windshield enough so you can clean it

Getting to highway speeds will blow any excess/unattached snow from the car

[smartcdn.prod.postmedia.digital image 850x548]


Is this where you brake hard?
 
Sharksfan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Step one: Live in snowy state
Step two: install insulation and a gas heater in your garage and never deal with a snowy car again.

Finally did this a couple winters ago.  Best thing ever....
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it's going to snow heavily, put a tarp over your car.  Pull it off and the car is clean.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This stuff doesn't work all that great, but it is very satisfying to spray down the icy windows with a product that contributes to the global warming problem.  I like to think of it as a little guy taking on the big picture.  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: grokca: And he does it incorrectly.

Yep. You do the roof first so that you aren't wiping snow back onto areas that you've already cleared. Also, that snow brush is shiat.

You get something like this that both telescopes and swivels. And the squeegee on the back helps, too.
[media-amazon.com image 350x350]


This. And what's the logic in brushing snow towards the front of your car?
 
mateomaui
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: This stuff doesn't work all that great, but it is very satisfying to spray down the icy windows with a product that contributes to the global warming problem.  I like to think of it as a little guy taking on the big picture.


Well you only use it when it's the coldest time of year, so that balances out the warming, right?

/sadly, idiots probably think this is true
 
AngryTeacher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate passive aggressive douchebags.
 
wiredroach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's always fun to have people move here and remark on how many electric cars we drive, when they've clearly never seen a block heater in use.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just think its interesting how people get all uptight about sweeping the snow off of cars, but dont seem to have any ideas about how to get all the snow off of the tops of 18 wheelers.  Thats where the danger is, ive seen the ice come of the top of one of those things in one giant 50-foot-long chunk.

But no, its me and my lil subaru that is the real danger.
 
jjwars1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AngryTeacher: I hate passive aggressive douchebags.


Username does not check out.
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: None of his techniques work when you have an 8" thick conglomeration of ice and snow encasing the entire vehicle.


That's what Rural King flamethrowers are for.
j/k, don't do that
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

AngryTeacher: I hate passive aggressive douchebags.


I've finally found the compulsion to post this after 18 years here on Fark.

Fark user imageView Full Size


You have my cherry.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boudyro
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ar393
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

chewd: I just think its interesting how people get all uptight about sweeping the snow off of cars, but dont seem to have any ideas about how to get all the snow off of the tops of 18 wheelers.  Thats where the danger is, ive seen the ice come of the top of one of those things in one giant 50-foot-long chunk.

But no, its me and my lil subaru that is the real danger.

But no, its me and my lil subaru that is the real danger.


FleetPlow™ Compilation | Snow Removal for Truck & Trailer Roofs
Youtube z6_0bWAvt4g
 
jjwars1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I realized today that I haven't put a snow brush in my truck yet, so I drove down the road as fast as possible to clear the snow. Some a hole in a civic was driving way below the speed limit though endangering both our lives. Lucky for him I was able to pass on the bend signaling other cars in front of me to lookout with my roof mounted LED light bar. Just for fun I made sure to fish tail the entire time to scare them into their senses. Idiots.
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Sharksfan: Step one: Live in snowy state
Step two: install insulation and a gas heater in your garage and never deal with a snowy car again.

Finally did this a couple winters ago.  Best thing ever....


Unless it snows in the garage, you probably don't need step two.

The problem is having a garage that fits one car, and then having a second car.  Which is blocking the car in the garage.  Not that it matters very much, since you'll have to clear the driveway anyway.

/Or having a 2-car garage that is 50% man cave
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

arkansized: Nobody in Peculiar: None of his techniques work when you have an 8" thick conglomeration of ice and snow encasing the entire vehicle.

That's what Rural King flamethrowers are for.
j/k, don't do that

That's what Rural King flamethrowers are for.
j/k, don't do that


LOL

My then 12 yr old son got up early one morning after a snowstorm so he could shovel the sidewalk (I love my son). He decided to go for bonus points and clear off my car... with a snow shovel...

Fortunately, I had a friend whose husband painted cars for a living. He took care of me in the spring.
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This is something that John Tesh would have on his radio show. And be dead serious about it.
 
algman
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Warm liquid is very good for defrosting the windshield.  That's why it's always smart to have a couple drinks before driving home in the snow.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: None of his techniques work when you have an 8" thick conglomeration of ice and snow encasing the entire vehicle.


im.indiatimes.inView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

mateomaui: How-to Videos for Dummies

If it's not a thing, it should be.


There used to be all kinds of helpful videos like that on YouTube but I can't find them anymore instead I find crap being advertised to me google really is garbage
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I remember the old VW's and getting the heat up would take at least a half hour. I would be grateful to get a visibility of a small paper plate out of the windshield.
I tried to take my unscraped pickup truck to the car wash but it was closed.
I wonder if anyone here has ever used a car wash to solve the problem since I never found out if it works.
 
12349876
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Put your car in a garage before it snows.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Speed method: throw a pot of boiling water on the windshield; clear view instantly.

Actual method: Open garage door, drive out, close garage door.

Alternative third method:  Leave seat heater and climate control in max hot, activate remote starter, have a cup of cocoa, walk out  after fifteen minutes and gently brush off what's left of the snow and ice.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ha, ha, I'm laughing at the poors who don't have a garage.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Boiling water will clear that icy windshield in no time.
 
