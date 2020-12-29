 Skip to content
 
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(The Daily Beast)   Pie now being served after wealthy Nantucketers start feasting on each other after hundreds of people tested positive for the virus after the Thanksgiving holiday   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew a man from Nantucket.
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*cking tragedy.
 
raulzero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They can have their pie and eat it too.
 
detonator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it was Nantarkit island I'd have a limerick or two about it
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "Now is not the time to panic or point fingers," the statement said.

Hope springs eternal.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The rich have a special gland in their skulls that makes them naturally immune.

If you dry, pound and drink a tea made of this gland - after extracting it from their skull - you can be immune, too.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you have to use "after" three times in one sentence you are an idiot
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With a helpful picture of what a Nor'easter struck beach might look like.

They should all go for a 'sleigh-ride' and not come back.
 
gaspode
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Im having a really really hard time giving a shiat.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, I'm confused. Did this happen after something? Subby wasn't clear on that.
 
Cosmic Cowboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: I knew a man from Nantucket.


Go on...
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrparks: The rich have a special gland in their skulls that makes them naturally immune.

If you dry, pound and drink a tea made of this gland - after extracting it from their skull - you can be immune, too.


It's a good thing, then, that there will be plenty of donors in a few weeks.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Black market vaccines being convoyed there right now
 
Nosferartoo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm not sure that COVID inhibits the functioning of guillotines in any way, save that the crowd should probably have Gallagher-style plastic sheeting for the first half-dozen rows.
 
ValisIV
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Cosmic Cowboy: TedCruz'sCrazyDad: I knew a man from Nantucket.

Go on...


I once knew a man from Nantucket
who had a bad cough but said fark it
COVID is a Hoax
only for Poors he jokes
now they suction his phlegm to a bucket
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
shaggai
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Obviously First World Problems. Luckily I live in the Third World with the rest of America, so my field of farks is bare, I have none to give.
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
There once were some folks from Nantucket,
Who looked at their masks and said f*ck it,
And then they got COVID,
So many were morbid,
Now upon Pfizer's dick they do suck it.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: I knew a man from Nantucket.


O didn't know there a clean version of that limerick until I was middle aged.
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ValisIV: Cosmic Cowboy: TedCruz'sCrazyDad: I knew a man from Nantucket.

Go on...

I once knew a man from Nantucket
who had a bad cough but said fark it
COVID is a Hoax
only for Poors he jokes
now they suction his phlegm to a bucket


This obviously should be the headline. Well done.
 
