Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Reuters)   I'm not droning you. I'm not droning you. I'm not droning you. Hahaha, still not droning you. Nope, still not droning you. Why are you getting so angry? I'm not droning you   (reuters.com) divider line
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
DON'T MAKE ME CALL THE DUTCH! I WILL DO IT!
 
phygz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I just got a new drone with the required tech, so I guess I'll be seeing you. And you. Even you.

Did you get those new window shades yet?

Huntington Beach Fireworks Timelapse 2020
Youtube Kt_pcfuk1eU
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yo dawg, I heard you like drones....
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sorority windows are still fair game?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Seriously though: what's their plan for dealing with >gunshot< "Woohoo! Free Amazon stuff!"
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Seriously though: what's their plan for dealing with >gunshot< "Woohoo! Free Amazon stuff!"


I guess the same armed robbery laws as everything else?
 
BigChad
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Just got a drone for Christmas so I'm getting a kick out of this article...
 
chitownmike
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Seriously though: what's their plan for dealing with >gunshot< "Woohoo! Free Amazon stuff! With holes in it!"


.
 
Jedekai [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I like this headline. It proves urbanites are agoraphobic cyberians (knowing the use of something without knowing WHAT it does, or HOW it does so).

...meanwhile, in Montana, this shiat's been legal forever. Literally.
 
frestcrallen
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Drones are to couriers what cars were to horses.

Sad but inevitable.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

frestcrallen: Drones are to couriers what cars were to horses.

Sad but inevitable.


Not even close. Drones will fill a niche.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Kalyco Jack: Seriously though: what's their plan for dealing with >gunshot< "Woohoo! Free Amazon stuff!"

I guess the same armed robbery laws as everything else?


Falconry is still legal though, right?
 
Insain2
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nuff Said Bro!!!!
 
phishrace
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Don't try that shiat around a pier rat. Night or day, they'll take that thing down in a heartbeat. You don't fark with pier rats.

Angry Fisherman Hooks Annoying Drone
Youtube 4nVRoXbbSGc
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: Sorority windows are still fair game?


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
dark brew [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

phishrace: Don't try that shiat around a pier rat. Night or day, they'll take that thing down in a heartbeat. You don't fark with pier rats.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/4nVRoXbb​SGc?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


But your video showed the pier rat not taking down the drone.
 
Vexed Thespian
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: frestcrallen: Drones are to couriers what cars were to horses.

Sad but inevitable.

Not even close. Drones will fill a niche.


I am curious what will be practical on a larger scale.

Obviously a truck can hold a few hundred packages vs one at a time.

Secondly, I live about an hour from omaha (bout 15 minutes from a different town of 30,000)  there isnt a drone coming to me...

...But I assume most metropolitan areas are heavily populated with apartments, which also seem like a no-go for delivery since drones can't open doors.

So the suburbs are the likely market... but how far away are those markets from the distribution center?

I know things are in their infancy, and I assume the idea is not to have a few drones delivering, but *several hundred* per major city.

Like I say, just curious, and rather interested where this will be 10 years from now.
 
