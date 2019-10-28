 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(CBC)   Listen, lad. When I started here, all there was was sinkhole. Other kings said I was daft to build a castle on a sinkhole, but I built it all the same, just to show 'em   (cbc.ca) divider line
24
    More: Dumbass, Resistivity, Acre, Mervil Rushton, new property, Apostrophe, 2004 singles, Zoning, Rushton's new property  
•       •       •

1688 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Dec 2020 at 5:59 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The government allowed him to fill wetlands? A family near me had to get a special permit to do work 50 feet away from a damp patch, promising to line the slope with hay bales and such to protect it.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He won't get the property insured?

So he'll be on the hook the second that sinkhole reforms and does injury or property damage to somebody visiting the lake?

Is he trying to support a law firm's kids through college? Mob business?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He got concrete from Oxford Frozen Foods, and fill the town had on hand after ripping up a street.

"We filled it with concrete, gravel, and mud, whatever we could get our hands on," he said. "We put a lot of big slabs, concrete slabs in at the beginning at the bottom for the base is what we did. The hole is approximately maybe 25 feet is what we can judge it at."

After five long days and more than 700 loads, Oxford's famous landmark is now gone.

I have a feeling this isn't the last of the sink hole if this is how he treated it.  At a place I previously worked, they had an access road that came down a man-enhanced hill.  Except 25 years ago when the enhancements and road were put in place, they just put anything on the hill to make the contour look good.  About 10 years ago they had some mild slippage so went in and shored it up a bit.  About 3 years ago it started slipping again.  Washing out under the road and slipping a lot of the hill down.  When the guard rail had dropped to the same elevation as the roadbed.  They closed the road.  In the end, they removed over 30 feet of dirt from the roadbed and completely rebuilt it.  Properly packing it and making sure that there wouldn't be anymore slides.

I'm predicting this sink hole will rear it's ugly head again.
 
JayCab
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While he received a geological report on the status of the sinkhole last week, he hasn't read it.

bold_move_cotton.jpg
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think that's how sinkholes work.
 
grimlock1972 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Literal money pit , i just hope no one is killed or injured when that pit reasserts itself..
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JayCab: While he received a geological report on the status of the sinkhole last week, he hasn't read it.

bold_move_cotton.jpg


I predict it will not pay off.

By the way, anyone have any swampland they wanna sell this guy? Apparently he's in the market, as it were.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're going with you
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And it has convenient parking.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KingKauff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did it come with huge tracts of land?
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
discgolfguru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KingKauff: Did it come with huge tracts of land?


I heard all Nova Scotia gals have huge tracts of land.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: I don't think that's how sinkholes work.


Yeah. I liked subby's idea of building a castle on it. Endless dungeon possibilities. Maybe lateral supports (he's got lots of surrounding land), arches and so forth would keep your structure more or less intact when the bottom falls out again. And that might be many years from now.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Snarfangel: And it has convenient parking.

[Fark user image image 720x404]


https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/2019/​1​0/28/port-authority-bus-sinkhole-downt​own-pittsburgh/
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
WTH is that township thinking? If that was the scene of a crime they would have bulldozed the building and made it a flowery park, never to be utilized again. Instead this is a future crime scene. future house renters will be killed and those responsible will be long gone.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: WTH is that township thinking? If that was the scene of a crime they would have bulldozed the building and made it a flowery park, never to be utilized again. Instead this is a future crime scene. future house renters will be killed and those responsible will be long gone.


User name checks out?
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Just depends, some sinkholes fall in and the collapse is it, never moves again. Some are on active dynamic ground and will continue to settle. Some, the worst kind, are on active spring conduits were water underground is constantly eroding and carrying off the soils above it.

A good geo report would tell them which they are dealing with. A stable collapse, no bid deal fill it up and forget it. Settling ground, no to bad so long as it is not directly under a structure. Active spring, yeah, good luck with that shiat.
 
Trik
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Gotta luv it......
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Just depends, some sinkholes fall in and the collapse is it, never moves again. Some are on active dynamic ground and will continue to settle. Some, the worst kind, are on active spring conduits were water underground is constantly eroding and carrying off the soils above it.

A good geo report would tell them which they are dealing with. A stable collapse, no bid deal fill it up and forget it. Settling ground, no to bad so long as it is not directly under a structure. Active spring, yeah, good luck with that shiat.


If only he had a report like that and would read it.  Me, I am an idiot also and spend 10 bucks every couple of months on scratch offs. So far God does not love me. This guy is hoping for Gods love. Good luck to that.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

discgolfguru: KingKauff: Did it come with huge tracts of land?

I heard all Nova Scotia gals have huge tracts of land.


i will start searching for that right now....i will be back...aa might be back...after.a ...ummm.after...
some time
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.