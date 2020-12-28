 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(RM Outlook)   Every toilet paper roll is sacred these days and we did our best to save what we could   (rmotoday.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Much like every sperm. "Don't throw out the sperm baby, with the toilet paper water."  Onan 1526 BC.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well this is shiatty news.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canmore Fire-Rescue responds to semi-truck full of toilet paper on fire
Who ships flaming toilet paper?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The wife started buy extra TP aboot 2 months ago. We're not buried in it, but we could go for a while (nyuk nyuk) without getting any more.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
am23.mediaite.comView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they don't let the driver off Scott free
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We tried to save what we could, but between the fire and the water it was almost a complete loss,"

Why didn't they just try to squeeze it?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emersonbiggins: I hope they don't let the driver off Scott free


They should put a Bounty on him

Wait, that's a paper towel, that doesn't work

Fark it, clicking "Add Comment" anyway
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
guess what FD and PD is knee deep in shiatter paper this year.
 
wildlifer
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: Canmore Fire-Rescue responds to semi-truck full of toilet paper on fire
Who ships flaming toilet paper?


White Castle, and Taco Beuno
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The amount of bathroom tissue people seem to use makes me think maybe they either need to change their diet or stop making toilet paper boxing gloves with which to wipe.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Much like every sperm. "Don't throw out the sperm baby, with the toilet paper water."  Onan 1526 BC.


Every Sperm is Sacred - Monty Python's The Meaning of Life
Youtube fUspLVStPbk


Obviously NSFW
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm just surprised that passerby's didn't stop and throw themselves into the flames and smoke to 'rescue' the valuable toilet paper.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
We sacrifice the first fruits of our toilet paper harvest to the gods to ensure a bountiful harvest in the next season.
 
KingKauff [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Monty Python trifecta in play?
 
Petey4335
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Thanks to covid, my now 'hometown' had to cancel the 2021 Toilet Bowl parade on new years day. This would have been the 56th annual. Yes, we have a parade where we throw TP at the floats and whatnot on new years day.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"I'm not hoarding - I'm stocking up!"
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This is the only way I Roll!!!!!

After getting caught w/my pants down at 2am once too often because at the time my uninsignificant for some dumbazz reasons of their own never would replace the roll!!!!
So when I found out about the jumbo rolls, now only have to change the roll once a month now.....they come in a 12 pack so I'm happier now than I've ever been....even w/the Shat storm of a year we all just went through too......🤭
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Everybody!
"Every square is sacred, every square is great,
When a square is wasted, G-d gets quite irate...."
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ah, Canmore...
I am Canadian-Royal Canadian Air Farce
Youtube qneD11pj4Y0
RIP Mike.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I feel so extraordinary
Something's got a hold on me
I get this feeling I'm in motion
A sudden sense of liberty
I don't care 'cause I'm not there
And I don't care if I'm here tomorrow
Again and again I've taken too much
Of the things that cost you too much
I used to think that the day would never come
I'd see delight in the shade of the morning sun
My morning sun is the drug that brings me near
To the childhood I lost, replaced by fear
I used to think that the day would never come
That my life would depend on the morning sun...

When I was a very small boy,
Very small boys talked to me
Now that we've grown up together
They're afraid of what they see
That's the price that we all pay
Our valued destiny comes to nothing
I can't tell you where we're going
I guess there was just no way of knowing
I used to think that the day would never come
I'd see delight in the shade of the morning sun
My morning sun is the drug that brings me near
To the childhood I lost, replaced by fear
I used to think that the day would never come
That my life would depend on the morning sun...

I feel so extraordinary
Something's got a hold on me
I get this feeling I'm in motion
A sudden sense of liberty
The chances are we've gone too far
You took my time and you took my money
Now I fear you've left me standing
In a world that's so demanding
I used to think that the day would never come
I'd see delight in the shade of the morning sun
My morning sun is the drug that brings me near
To the childhood I lost, replaced by fear
I used to think that the day would never come
That my life would depend on the morning sun...
 
bugdozer [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spermbot [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: The amount of bathroom tissue people seem to use makes me think maybe they either need to change their diet or stop making toilet paper boxing gloves with which to wipe.


Those observing govt. orders to stay at home naturally use about 40% more per person over the age of 4 than if life were normal.  Also, get a gorram aftermarket bidet, and you won't need so much farking TP!
 
