Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Axios)   On Sunday, TSA screened 1,284,599 people at airports - the most since 15 March (when pandemic were declared), roughly half the number from the same day last year. A quarter of that number - 330,000 Americans, roughly 1 in 1,000 - is dead of the virus
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...which is why my ass stayed at home for the holidays.

Stay the f*ck at home.

"The cats nestle close to their kittens
The lambs have laid down with the sheep.
You are cozy and warm in your bed, my dear.
Please go the fark to sleep.

The windows are dark in the town, child.
The whales huddle down in the deep.
I'll read you one very last book if you swear
You'll go the f*ck to sleep.

The eagles who soar through the sky are at rest
And the creatures who crawl, run and creep.
I know you're not thirsty. That's bullsh*t. Stop lying.
Lie the fark down, my darling, and sleep.

The wind whispers soft through the grass, hon.
The field mice, they make not a peep.
It's been thirty-eight minutes already.
Jesus Christ, what the f*ck? Go to sleep.

All the kids from day care are in dreamland.
The froggie has made his last leap.
Hell no, you can't go to the bathroom.
You know where you can go? The f*ck to sleep."

Seriously. As a country, can we just try this?
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This weekend?!
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fact that it is actually half as many as last year leaves me feeling oddly optimistic.

I mean it should have been 1/10th if last year.   But I expect it to be almost as much.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

How is your daughter doing, hubie?
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The TSA is letting bioterrorists through the airports.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Chariset: This weekend?!


Yes, Sunday was the 6th day out of the last 10 that more than 1M people flew. Per TFA.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Yep.  Stayed at home, went to one store that was safe enough to enter (and bought enough food to last to February).  Got my credit card squared away enough that I will be doing curbside pickup at Walmart instead of paying cash inside.  It's going to get very rough in New Mexico next month.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
static1.squarespace.comView Full Size
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
New Order - True Faith (1987) (Official Music Video) [HD REMASTERED]
Youtube mfI1S0PKJR8
 
culebra
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
To be honest, I didn't expect US air traffic to fall as much as one-half. But it makes sense given everything else.

A country where half the population is determined to deny reality is in for a world of hurt.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yes, but I think I deserve a vacation, so there's that.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

She's sleeping a lot. Trying not to worry, and only partially successful.
 
50th
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Jokes on you!  Pretty soon there won't be enough living beings to keep the airlines in business.

(Good)
 
TheSopwithTurtle
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Pandemic were declared?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Astorix
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user image
It's a bit worse than that.

If I see my sister again I'm kicking her fat ass into the Atlantic. She lives with her son who's girlfriend has covid and like a dumbass anti masker she is went to see our parents a couple weeks ago, despite warnings not to, who are very old and frail and potentially exposed them. And the main reason is her hoarding ass couldn't resist bringing more of her junk to her second house on the east coast.

I am farking livid.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And all of them showed up at the office today to share germs with you and yours. Happy New Year!
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Why was the TSA screening dead people?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Astorix: [Fark user image image 850x82]
It's a bit worse than that.

If I see my sister again I'm kicking her fat ass into the Atlantic. She lives with her son who's girlfriend has covid and like a dumbass anti masker she is went to see our parents a couple weeks ago, despite warnings not to, who are very old and frail and potentially exposed them. And the main reason is her hoarding ass couldn't resist bringing more of her junk to her second house on the east coast.

I am farking livid.


How's the parking and internet speeds at those houses?
 
gaspode
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Astorix: [Fark user image 850x82]
It's a bit worse than that.

If I see my sister again I'm kicking her fat ass into the Atlantic. She lives with her son who's girlfriend has covid and like a dumbass anti masker she is went to see our parents a couple weeks ago, despite warnings not to, who are very old and frail and potentially exposed them. And the main reason is her hoarding ass couldn't resist bringing more of her junk to her second house on the east coast.

I am farking livid.


Yeah my stupid-coont brother who's wife works in a farking covid ward went to see my elderly sick mother over christmas with his snot-assed brood of children.

I'm 10000 miles away or I would literally beat his ass and throw him in the canal. I may still do so when things are safe to visit there again.
 
wxboy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It was my understanding that there would be no math.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

wxboy: It was my understanding that there would be no math.


The general public's inability to understand exponential growth is one of the main reasons we're in this mess to begin with.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is all a liberal hoax. The Flu kills hundreds of thousands of Americans EVERY YEAR. Just the lame stream liberal MSM main stream media trying to make TRUMP* look bad.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I ran to the grocery store on Christmas Eve (it was payday) and the crowd of people at the deli and seafood counters was astonishing.  Live in a heavily Italian Catholic area-  people were clearly getting their feast of the 7 fishes organized.  And based on the quantity of food I saw being bought, they either had huge households or were breaking the "celebrate with your household only" rule.

So yeah,  even if they didn't fly,  there was still plenty of contagion going around.

/I'm getting really tired of sitting on my couch.
//getting really sick of feeling like I'm in the minority staying home and not seeing people
///three because I'm cranky and it's required
 
magores
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: This is all a liberal hoax. The Flu kills hundreds of thousands of Americans EVERY YEAR. Just the lame stream liberal MSM main stream media trying to make TRUMP* look bad.


Dad?
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I miss all the farkers who whished this would be so much worse .
 
stuartp9
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

gaspode: Astorix: [Fark user image 850x82]
It's a bit worse than that.

If I see my sister again I'm kicking her fat ass into the Atlantic. She lives with her son who's girlfriend has covid and like a dumbass anti masker she is went to see our parents a couple weeks ago, despite warnings not to, who are very old and frail and potentially exposed them. And the main reason is her hoarding ass couldn't resist bringing more of her junk to her second house on the east coast.

I am farking livid.

Yeah my stupid-coont brother who's wife works in a farking covid ward went to see my elderly sick mother over christmas with his snot-assed brood of children.

I'm 10000 miles away or I would literally beat his ass and throw him in the canal. I may still do so when things are safe to visit there again.


So these people are equivalent to the Mars Attacks movie

johnkennethmuir.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


Now we just need to find the right song..
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Was that wrong? Should we not have behaved like this in a pandemic? I tell ya' I gotta plead ignorance on this thing because if anyone told me this was frowned upon...

/MSP 12/24
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
billstewart
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Did my grocery shopping a week before Christmas so I wouldn't have to go to the store when all the plague rats are stocking up for their relatives visiting. Only place I had to go after that was the mailbox.

My church did Christmas Eve service online, about like we've done other services since March. Band recorded the music in advance, plus there was a fancy video music production by a bunch of local churches, edited together reasonably successfully (everybody recorded individually, listening to the conductor on headphones.) Didn't get to have the little kids playing shepherds and sheep, but they managed to let a bunch of them be cute on video anyway.
 
jso2897
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

RottenEggs: I miss all the farkers who whished this would be so much worse .


Visualize whirled peas.
 
Saturn5
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

billstewart: Did my grocery shopping a week before Christmas so I wouldn't have to go to the store when all the plague rats are stocking up for their relatives visiting. Only place I had to go after that was the mailbox.


I did my last run of grocery shopping about an hour after they opened the day after Christmas.  It was a ghost town.
 
Mock26
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Why bother at this point? The Moran Brigade will go on saying things like "99% survival rate," "I feel perfectly fine," "the flu is deadlier," and all other manner of moranic comments and they will continue to act like nothing is wrong. And so long as our various levels of Government are not going to do a damn thing about it they will continue to get away with it and continue to make this worse.
 
gaspode
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jso2897: RottenEggs: I miss all the farkers who whished this would be so much worse .

Visualize whirled peas.


Whirled Peas actually sounds like it might be quite tasty. like half way between smashed peas and mushy peas
 
mm11618
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Oh wow, way to massage stats (even though 1 out of 1,000) is hardly terrifying. The vast majority of people who have died have been over 65 and the majority of them have been in nursing homes even. 168 kids under 17 (90 + % who had pre existing conditions) have died but you shut down school. Won't hurt my rich white kids, they go to a private school that is 100% in person, this hurts the poor ya'll all claim to love so much. Stop panicking, I am 38, a former D1 athlete, Marine infantryman. I am 6 ft and 195 lbs. I exercise regularly. I am more likely to die on my way to work than die of this virus. I am not special or unique, 99% of you are also basically immune from this. You are a bunch of wimps. But hey, I can't wait to come on fark in 10+ years and listen to you idiots complain your kids are morons who can't get a job due to poor education. My kids are fine, single moms with a lost job, less so. That's the demographic all you left wing idiots claim to support yet you shut down their livelihood and shut down their kids education. Way to feel smug and superior, you're posturing morons. Way to virtue signal.
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 1 minute ago  

RottenEggs: I miss all the farkers who whished this would be so much worse .


Preview is my  friend  ,lol .Spell check also
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Oh no, Fox News has too much disinformation about Covid-19, better change channels.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Gee, maybe they might want to avoid "scaremongering" about Covid-19, otherwise people might avoid going to amusement parks?

Maybe deregulating the limits on how many news outlets someone can own turned out to be a big problem?
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Every one of these selfish idiotic brain dead farks should have had a dunce cap super glued to their head and a GPS tracker implanted in their hand so that we can track them down and charge them if they infect one person in their general vicinity.

Seriously, if there are no consequences they are going to keep doing this derp shiat.

Institute large fines for this type of shiat.

First offense: $1000
Second offense: $10,000
Third offense: one month in prison

/add the anti-mask idiots to that, but double all the above
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

hubiestubert: How is your daughter doing, hubie?

She's sleeping a lot. Trying not to worry, and only partially successful.


I seem to have missed something.

Best wishes from Kees Manor, Hubie
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mm11618: Oh wow, way to massage stats (even though 1 out of 1,000) is hardly terrifying. The vast majority of people who have died have been over 65 and the majority of them have been in nursing homes even. 168 kids under 17 (90 + % who had pre existing conditions) have died but you shut down school. Won't hurt my rich white kids, they go to a private school that is 100% in person, this hurts the poor ya'll all claim to love so much. Stop panicking, I am 38, a former D1 athlete, Marine infantryman. I am 6 ft and 195 lbs. I exercise regularly. I am more likely to die on my way to work than die of this virus. I am not special or unique, 99% of you are also basically immune from this. You are a bunch of wimps. But hey, I can't wait to come on fark in 10+ years and listen to you idiots complain your kids are morons who can't get a job due to poor education. My kids are fine, single moms with a lost job, less so. That's the demographic all you left wing idiots claim to support yet you shut down their livelihood and shut down their kids education. Way to feel smug and superior, you're posturing morons. Way to virtue signal.


In before this gets deleted for trying to start a flame a war.
 
Jacobin
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Just had a client tell me Covid is no joke because he went to Branson, MO in December 14 and was so sick with it he had to take an electric hoveround to see the sights

Yes
Said it with a straight face
 
