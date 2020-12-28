 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Guardian)   Russia admits that COVID-19 death toll is much higher than previously reported, and is third worst in the world. Obvious tag accidentally fell out of a window   (theguardian.com) divider line
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On to some bullets?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Alwysadydrmr: On to some bullets?


And stabbing themselves on the way down.

Classic covid symptoms.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
1) Russians always lie

2) see 1)
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
More fallen citizens for the great nation
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
How that shiat country produced Tchaikovsky and Tolstoy, I'll never know.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WithinReason
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well at least we know no one in Best Korea as even been infected.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's perfectly safe to go back to work and continue shopping, according to the worst-hit nations that keep lying about their death totals.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Oh no!  Killery and the Demoncrats got to them too!
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If Putin is pleased to admit the gravity of the situation, then he has assuredly found a convenient scapegoat to blame it on.

Provincial health officials, for example, who hushed up what was going on (out of an understandable fear of being thrown out a window from a high floor themselves). That should do nicely.
 
Flagg99
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Most of us already knew this.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Everybody is a liar until they tell you something you want to hear.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

WithinReason: Well at least we know no one in Best Korea as even been infected.

Oblig.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: Everybody is a liar until they tell you something you want to hear.


Yeah but Republicans and their friends lie the most.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

grokca: Alwysadydrmr: On to some bullets?

And stabbing themselves on the way down.

Classic covid symptoms.


Nah, everyone knows the number 1 symptom of COVID is extreme levels of polonium radiation.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: [Fark user image 425x600]


Renassaince - Mother Russia
Youtube I39oV-xaVxY
 
Gaylord Q. Tinkledink
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
And if they're actually admiring to 186K deaths then it's probably more like 372K.

And this is the country and government Republicans idolize and want to be like.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Gaylord Q. Tinkledink: And if they're actually admiring to 186K deaths then it's probably more like 372K.

And this is the country and government Republicans idolize and want to be like.


That could only happen if their official government statistics agency missed about 150K deaths since they claim excess deaths of only 230K for the year. I'm not sure Russia could make 150,000 residents disappear on top of already claimed deaths.
 
ecor1
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
US death toll is likely higher, too, due to lack of testing. I wonder how many other nations are undercounting their deaths for one reason or another.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Reported as "Millions of weak comrades bravely make way for glorious new tractor factory!"
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If you adjust the #s for the US, Russia, and Brazil by population you get:

Brazil - 191k deaths for 209m people, so 0.91 deaths per million people
US - 333k deaths for 325m people, so 1.02 deaths per million people
Russia - 186k deaths for 144m people, so 1.29 deaths per million people

In other words, almost 30% worse that it has been here in the US.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I bet China was 100% honest though.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If the Russians are lying about their numbers, are the Chinese, and the Indians?  Or even the EU?  Germans love to lie about numbers of dead.    Which countries, of any significant population has even close to real numbers?  None?
 
oxnard_montalvo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yea, imagine what the real death toll is in China.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: Everybody is a liar until they tell you something you want to hear.


Is this you trying to sound clever or witty?


Didn't work.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Serious Black: I'm not sure Russia could make 150,000 residents disappear on top of already claimed deaths.


*Gestures at the entire history of Russia*
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 minute ago  

UltimaCS: Serious Black: I'm not sure Russia could make 150,000 residents disappear on top of already claimed deaths.

*Gestures at the entire history of Russia*


Russian citizens are, historically speaking, treated mostly as an expendable resource ( like firewood or manure) by whomever is strong-arming the country at the time.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Just another Heartland Weirdass: I bet China was 100% honest though.


All it takes to have great numbers is to keep people home at gunpoint and never, ever admit the truth.  Simple!
 
