Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Some Goofy Guy)   Caption these two dogs
12
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Original:
postfun.comView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
"So...uh...ever starred in a Kubrick film?"
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
"They make you work for a living too?"
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
"Did anyone tell you you look just like Clint Eastwood in Gran Torino?"
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Why can Goofy talk and you can't?
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Hey, why the long face?
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Pluto actor: "Don't you feel a little goofy wearing that?"
Dog's thought bubble: "Look who's talking."
 
Fiction Fan [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
"That bush over by Mickey's statue is MY bush. MY bush!!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fiction Fan [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
"Is that cat food I smell on your breath?"
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Sorry you're no longer a planet.
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You're right! Scooting on the ground after a bowel movement IS hygienic...and FUN!
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
DAMN! I bet you can smell URANUS with that thing!!
 
