 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(USA Today)   New Year's Eve celebrations? You do know you are out of sick days. Why don't you just stay home and celebrate the fact that you haven't killed all your family and friends yet?   (usatoday.com) divider line
8
    More: Facepalm, Precipitation, Times Square, United States, Rain, Midwestern United States, New Year's Eve celebrations, Storm, Great Lakes  
•       •       •

279 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Dec 2020 at 8:44 PM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ahasp
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Who's to say I haven't?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Here's your New Year's Eve weather forecast

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Even without a pandemic, I've spent the last several New Years Eves snuggled up in my bed, asleep by around 10p, and I'm looking forward to doing that again.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So the same as every year, then.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
one large room, 2 kids, wife, myself, 2 dogs, and a few cats. 5 days a week from 8am to 5pm. Sometimes until 7 or 9pm depending on if one needs works extra and needs extra help. Kids are working real hard.

The lake should be frozen enough to walk on. We have fireworks left from the 4th.  We are blowing off a shiatload if fireworks. I may just open the boxes, knock down a few and tell the twins to have at it to blow off steam.

And actually... with the amount of time I was able to flex around this year, for the first time in 22 years i was able to save one vacation day.
 
evanate
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sick days get refilled on 1/1, subby-time to party like it's 1665!
 
frestcrallen
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm definitely grateful not to be working any New Year's venues this year.  It's always a circus.
 
phishrace
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Yeah, the other day I got invited to a NY party. But I'm staying home instead. Just me and my pal Johnny Walker, and his brothers Black and Red.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.