Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(CTV News)   Today in Duh   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is easy to detect cheating when they copypaste the hyperlinks from the Wikipedia articles they are copying. Or the font suddenly changes for no reason. Or the header has another student's name. Kids these days need to apply themselves and properly cheat.
 
chewd
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yeah high school education in USA has been a joke for decades anyway... thats why the first year of college is always spent covering all that stuff all over again.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's rampant not just in high school, but in colleges too. The problem is that nobody in any of these schools' administrations want to do anything about it for fear of loss of essential tuition funding. If I had a dollar for every exam response lifted directly from the instructors manual, and another dollar for every reported infraction fallen on deaf ears by the administration, I could've retired a decade ago.
 
IrishRover
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Maybe we need to reevaluate the standard model of education? Nah, what am I saying, too hard!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What ever Jan. We know you're just trying to keep yourself relevant God forbid we switch over to internet teaching permanently.
🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄
 
Agarista
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Turn on your videos. Now, show me your cell phone. That's right...hold it up.  Now, show me you tossing your phone behind you (they get a kick out of that). Now, push the "browser lock" button."

solves most of it
 
Officer Collins
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Learning how to find information on the internet is one of the most valuable skills you can have.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 1 minute ago  
These kids will cheat their way through high school and college, learn little to nothing of actual knowledge or skills, head out to the workforce, and fail spectacularly at their first jobs. Then the entitlement kicks in, backed by helicopter parents defending their snowflakes, and they'll all end up here on Fark biatching nonstop about how there arent any jobs and how this is an indictment of our terrible capitalist system and why we need universal basic income to support them as they spend their days downloading wall hacks and aimbots for Fortnite and CoD.
 
