Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Yahoo)   LA Hospitals: "We're literally hanging on by a thread." Well, there's your problem, buddy. Don't hang hospitals from threads   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You could hang St. Eligius from a thread.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Just a note: it's been raining since last night, and we're all "what. The. Fark. Is this stuff?"

We don't typically think about rain, so I'm hoping the various ER tents and intake tents were set up correctly (especially electrical connections, but also wind resistance).

// Some neighbors had an inflatable reindeer; this morning it looked like road kill.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
A hospital? What is it?
 
1funguy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well,
You get the government you deserve.
We sat on our hands and allowed a goofball run American healthcare into the ground for 4 years.
Should have been impeaching him every week.
Fuhq political courtesy.
 
amb [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ZAZ: You could hang St. Eligius from a thread.


I think I heard about that elsewhere.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I heard California have the highest fi not one of the highest COVID rates in the country.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
it's inexplicable to me that flying commercial anywhere is an option right now.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
And to think - just 3 more days 'till New Year's Eve! WHOOOOO!
 
mateomaui
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

johnny queso: it's inexplicable to me that flying commercial anywhere is an option right now.


I keep getting calls and texts from out-of-state phone numbers as visitors flood in, I'm ignoring everyone.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And oh my god, the whines and complaints in the LA Times feed today about the increasing lockdown. At least one part "nope, not gonna!" And one part "Why won't they DO SOMETHING" sprinkled with "yeah, but Newsom went out to dinner!"

Feels like I never left Florida.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: A hospital? What is it?


It's a big building with patients, but that's...uh, actually yeah, that's pretty farking important right now.
 
Watubi
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Eh, yeah, I had a huge issue with the overuse of the word, "literally" too.  But, then someone pointed out to me that in my generation, that word was "totally".  So, I literally understood what they meant and I totally don't get upset anymore at the incorrect use of the word, "literally".  I also totally don't care about the literally unnecessary use of quotation marks either.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ less than a minute ago  

johnny queso: it's inexplicable to me that flying commercial anywhere is an option right now.


I heard someone, a medical official of some sort, on radio news say air travel is actually pretty safe due to how they filter the air.  Not that I have a clue what that filtering is.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Watubi: Eh, yeah, I had a huge issue with the overuse of the word, "literally" too.  But, then someone pointed out to me that in my generation, that word was "totally".  So, I literally understood what they meant and I totally don't get upset anymore at the incorrect use of the word, "literally".  I also totally don't care about the literally unnecessary use of quotation marks either.


dude
 
