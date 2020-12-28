 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(News Break)   Whatshisface vowed the world would never forget him
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he had done this in any other year, he might be right.  However, this year, anyone wanting to go down in history really has to bring their A game.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
who?
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<Redacted's> "only arrest was for a 1978 marijuana-related charge."

Gateway drug!
 
oxnard_montalvo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I don't think you're going to be remembered much for blowing up an AT&T substation.  If you mention it five years from now, somebody might say "Oh, yeah, I lost internet for a day" but no way they remember his name.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That is the face of mental issues not terrorism.
 
BorgiaGinz [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If the dude really cared about being famous, he wouldn't have killed himself. What's the point of notoriety if you're not around to enjoy it?
 
Abox
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Yeah what's his name...Al Pacino something
 
Ashelth
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: I don't think you're going to be remembered much for blowing up an AT&T substation.  If you mention it five years from now, somebody might say "Oh, yeah, I lost internet for a day" but no way they remember his name.


Do you remember the name of the guy who crashed his plane into the aquilla building... 7? In Austin?

Or do you just remember that he did it because he didn't want to pay taxes on his plane and boat and income.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
He only killed one person, right? Himself? Sounds terrible, but if you want to get noticed in 2020, you gotta go big or go home.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hey everybody, farknuts over here wants to be remembered.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So, a guy no one will remember and no one cared about bombed AT&T, a company no one likes?

Ok ok, so he had one redeeming quality. Seriously, who doesn't hate AT&T?
 
Cyrusv10
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Was his name Dave Thomas like the guy from Wendy's? 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Laobaojun [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What color were the Nashville bomber's eyes?
Blue.
Blue?
Yeah, blew all over the street.

What was the Nashville bomber's name?
Who cares?
 
ThatBillmanGuy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: So, a guy no one will remember and no one cared about bombed AT&T, a company no one likes?

Ok ok, so he had one redeeming quality. Seriously, who doesn't hate AT&T?


They fixed whatever damage he caused pretty fast, also. Maybe people might remember the 36 hours they didn't have cell service that one time, but even that is pushing it.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Ashelth: Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: I don't think you're going to be remembered much for blowing up an AT&T substation.  If you mention it five years from now, somebody might say "Oh, yeah, I lost internet for a day" but no way they remember his name.

Do you remember the name of the guy who crashed his plane into the aquilla building... 7? In Austin?

Or do you just remember that he did it because he didn't want to pay taxes on his plane and boat and income.


I live in Texas 80 miles from Austin and I don't even know what you're talking about
 
tarheel07 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: He only killed one person, right? Himself? Sounds terrible, but if you want to get noticed in 2020, you gotta go big or go home.


Well he was in an RV...
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: So, a guy no one will remember and no one cared about bombed AT&T, a company no one likes?

Ok ok, so he had one redeeming quality. Seriously, who doesn't hate AT&T?


Their shareholders?
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If he wanted to be remembered, he should have registered to vote before he died and declared a political party.  That way, whatever party he didn't declare for would never forget him.
 
drtgb
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What I want to know is when the guy who played Jim on the Office became an FBI agent.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Cyrusv10: Was his name Dave Thomas like the guy from Wendy's? [Fark user image image 300x259]


You haven't had a french fry until you've had it cooked in clean oil.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A guy put more effort into building a home made tank and destroyed multiple buildings in his hometown.
We only remember that a guy did that, not who he is.
Mental illness is a terrible thing that can alter your view of reality. I was married to someone Bipolar so I know this to be true.
If you think such a lame plan will make you unforgettable, think about the many people before you we have already forgot.
We know a guy killed people in Las Vegas from a hotel. We don't remember or care who he is nor why he did it.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
images.eil.comView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It sounds like he just wanted to commit suicide in the loudest, most attention whoring way possible.
 
raygundan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Albert911emt: So, a guy no one will remember and no one cared about bombed AT&T, a company no one likes?

Ok ok, so he had one redeeming quality. Seriously, who doesn't hate AT&T?

Their shareholders?


After the hilarious and predictable failure  of buying DirecTV?  I don't think the shareholders are likely to be fans either.
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


You're no messiah. You're a movie of the week. You're a farking t-shirt, at best.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He could have tried a Mark David Chapman. Who's our biggest music stars right now? Kanye? Cardi B?

He could have tried a Mark David Chapman
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Albert911emt: So, a guy no one will remember and no one cared about bombed AT&T, a company no one likes?

Ok ok, so he had one redeeming quality. Seriously, who doesn't hate AT&T?

Their shareholders?


Considering how their bottom line is bottoming out lately, especially with Direct TV tanking, their shareholders should be hating AT&T's guts.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
he double-down on "Boston and Foreigner are the best bands ever!" and found out nobody agreed.
Carol, the cheerleader thought he was kidding when he asked her to prom.
his got his first squeezer from a trans in Juarez.  his friends knew.  he thought he had met his future wife.
the DirecTV reception went out during a Titans playoff game in 2017

/they ALL paid dearly on Christmas day
 
Ashelth
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Ashelth: Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: I don't think you're going to be remembered much for blowing up an AT&T substation.  If you mention it five years from now, somebody might say "Oh, yeah, I lost internet for a day" but no way they remember his name.

Do you remember the name of the guy who crashed his plane into the aquilla building... 7? In Austin?

Or do you just remember that he did it because he didn't want to pay taxes on his plane and boat and income.

I live in Texas 80 miles from Austin and I don't even know what you're talking about


https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/2010_A​ustin_suicide_attack
 
Ashelth
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Ashelth: Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: I don't think you're going to be remembered much for blowing up an AT&T substation.  If you mention it five years from now, somebody might say "Oh, yeah, I lost internet for a day" but no way they remember his name.

Do you remember the name of the guy who crashed his plane into the aquilla building... 7? In Austin?

Or do you just remember that he did it because he didn't want to pay taxes on his plane and boat and income.

I live in Texas 80 miles from Austin and I don't even know what you're talking about


Oh the echelon complex.  Mah bad
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well, I had my money on an hero from 4chan/8kun.

Still possible, I guess...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
unobtainium13.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I propose a new rule for crazy bombers, terrorists, mass murderers, school shooters, etc. Your name legally gets stripped from you, and, in just the same way military operations are named with two random words (GOLDEN COBRA, TOP HIJINKS, SPLENDID GLITTER), you get a new, very rude name assigned.

Assface McFarkstain
Shiatmunch Goobereater
Pootielicious Buttstanko
Droopnuts Tinypenis
Craterface Crotchcrust
Pudpuller Cheesethighs

Thank you, this has been my TED talk.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: It sounds like he just wanted to commit suicide in the loudest, most attention whoring way possible.


He had a rather high bar to clear, there...

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I thought this was about that other guy.  The golf playing, failed reality star, failed real estate developer, failed casino owner, failed steak merchant, failed vodak maker, failed college founder, failed marriage x2 (so far) and failed government employee.  That guy.
 
I Browse [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Nothing about this guy raised any red flags," Laude said. "He was just quiet."

That was the red flag.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I thought this was about that other guy.  The golf playing, failed reality star, failed real estate developer, failed casino owner, failed steak merchant, failed vodak maker, failed college founder, failed marriage x2 (so far) and failed government employee.  That guy.


Farkface VonClownstick?
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oxnard_montalvo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I thought this was about that other guy.  The golf playing, failed reality star, failed real estate developer, failed casino owner, failed steak merchant, failed vodak maker, failed college founder, failed marriage x2 (so far) and failed government employee.  That guy.


You forgot 'failed to sell football to Americans.'
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
A law enforcement report released Monday showed that Warner's only arrest was for a 1978 marijuana-related charge.


Fark user imageView Full Size



Marijuana. Not even once
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hmm yeah I was slightly leaning toward midgrade 5G nutter, but it might be the sadder "nobody paid attention to me in life" boring nutter.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: What color were the Nashville bomber's eyes?
Blue.
Blue?
Yeah, blew all over the street.

What was the Nashville bomber's name?
Who cares?


I heard he had dandruff.  They found his Head & Shoulders over on Church St.
 
Dryad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Ashelth: Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: I don't think you're going to be remembered much for blowing up an AT&T substation.  If you mention it five years from now, somebody might say "Oh, yeah, I lost internet for a day" but no way they remember his name.

Do you remember the name of the guy who crashed his plane into the aquilla building... 7? In Austin?

Or do you just remember that he did it because he didn't want to pay taxes on his plane and boat and income.


I only remember the contortions and gyrations the Tea Party folks went to trying to disavow having anything in common with an anti-tax, anti-government nutjob that tried to blow up the IRS.
The rationalizations were almost as much fun as them attempting to paint the white supremacist long-time Freeper who shot up the Holocaust Museum as some sort of liberal Obama supporter.
 
mottsnil
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Ashelth: Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: I don't think you're going to be remembered much for blowing up an AT&T substation.  If you mention it five years from now, somebody might say "Oh, yeah, I lost internet for a day" but no way they remember his name.

Do you remember the name of the guy who crashed his plane into the aquilla building... 7? In Austin?

Or do you just remember that he did it because he didn't want to pay taxes on his plane and boat and income.

I live in Texas 80 miles from Austin and I don't even know what you're talking about


I remember the incident well, don't however remember his name.
 
