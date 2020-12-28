 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Fox 5 New York)   Bring out the Dynamite Monkey   (fox5ny.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Whale, solid dead whale, New Jersey, Ocean County, New Jersey, 31-foot male humpback whale, Humpback whale, Bon Schoelkopf, frozen whale  
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
free muktuk
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Schoelkopf said it was unlikely any work related to the whale would be done until Monday morning, when state employees return to work.

We had all weekend to have fun with a whale corpse and you're just now telling us???
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
something tells me the local Fire Department would know how to cut up the carcass. call in the heroes!
 
LeroyB
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What ever you do, DO NOT taunt Dynamite Monkey. 🐒
 
