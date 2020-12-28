 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(CBS News)   Fighting Soldiers from the sky, In a bowling alley why oh why   (cbsnews.com) divider line
    Murder, United States Army, 37-year-old Florida resident, Police, Law enforcement agency, Duke Webb, Beret, 1st Class Duke Webb  
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The FUs - Green Beret
(NSFW)
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Guns are good and we can't give the military enough money. Guns are great and the military should have all our money. We don't need to fund Mental Health Services in this country. Everything is fine. This is fine.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty caught off guard by the soldier's service record and by his alleged actions. The shooting's randomness and savagery leave many WTF questions.

/Hopefully more will follow over the investigation.
//My sincere condolences to the impacted friends, families and the victims.
 
soupafi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Severe PTSD?
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank goodness a good guy with a gun and training was there, a green beret no less, otherwise more people would be dead.
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So . . . thank you for your service?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Victims were old guys and teenagers? WTF?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

edmo: Victims were old guys and teenagers? WTF?


He'll be heralded as a hero by the GOP, if the Blackwater guys are any gage.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Pretty caught off guard by the soldier's service record and by his alleged actions. The shooting's randomness and savagery leave many WTF questions.

/Hopefully more will follow over the investigation.
//My sincere condolences to the impacted friends, families and the victims.


The VA doesn't do enough or anything. Depends on who you ask.
And this is isn't a new thing.
Union soldiers were never given houses they were promised.
Agent Orange payouts are slow coming.
And have we settled the depleted uranium issue yet?
Rich people love going to war but they expect the dumb stupid poor people to do it for free.
I think that should cover any possible questions you have.
 
josiahgould
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What do you know... another local guy. A few years back Eglin had someone (allegedly) stealing explosives and stashing them up in Crestview. The Special Forces down here just seem to breed crazy. Maybe its just Florida.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

GranoblasticMan: edmo: Victims were old guys and teenagers? WTF?

He'll be heralded as a hero by the GOP, if the Blackwater guys are any gage.


Unless the victims are white, then the GOP will try to claim he's a "radical leftist" and "traitor to the uniform".
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

GranoblasticMan: edmo: Victims were old guys and teenagers? WTF?

He'll be heralded as a hero by the GOP, if the Blackwater guys are any gage.


derp
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Smokey really should have marked it zero...
 
soupafi
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

LoneVVolf: Smokey really should have marked it zero...


That would have been HOTY
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: GranoblasticMan: edmo: Victims were old guys and teenagers? WTF?

He'll be heralded as a hero by the GOP, if the Blackwater guys are any gage.

derp


I see the new Fark filter is working correctly. Replacing derp with "derp" saves valuable time.
 
